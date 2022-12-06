Read full article on original website
Chicken Fingers Perfected at Tully’s Good TimesJ.M. LesinskiDepew, NY
These Bumper Cars on Ice are an Epic Winter Adventure in New YorkTravel MavenBuffalo, NY
213 Arrested for Impaired Driving Over Thanksgiving WeekendJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Corey Feldman to Make Two Tour Stops in GeorgiajzonazariAtlanta, GA
Hochul Signs Historic Anti-Hate Crime LegislationJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Opportunity Knocks: Rust Belt Books
It was Brian Lampkin who initially opened Rust Belt Books in Allentown in 1996. Rust Belt’s current owner – Kristi Meal – started working at the book shop in 1998, and eventually took it over in 2004. Suddenly, she found herself “with books and some space,” before Allen was “getting big.” At the time, she recalls, she asked herself, “What am I going to do?”
Buffalo Corner Reading Series
Dr. Gunilla Theander Kester created the Buffalo Corner Reading Series to honor the memory of Cantor Susan Wehle, a victim in the crash of Flight 3407. The effort was at the bequest of Rabbi Alex Lazarus-Klein, who was hoping to find a way to pay tribute to of Wehle, while inspiring others to come together to let their creative energies flow. The event was held at Congregation Shir Shalom in Amherst, NY.
New Look: Going Taller at Elmwood/Bidwell
Douglas Development has modified plans for its mixed-use project located at Elmwood and Bidwell Parkway. The developer is now proposing a five-story addition to the rear of the historic facades saved along Elmwood, a one-story increase. Existing properties along Bidwell and Potomac will also be retained. The number of proposed apartments in the development has jumped from 33 to now 50. 7,275 sq.ft. of commercial space will also be provided.
Fire tears through vacant building overnight in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo firefighters battled a fire in East Buffalo early Sunday. At 3:50 a.m., firefighters arrived at 197 Leslie St., near Bailey Avenue and East Ferry Street, where a fire tore through the first floor of the vacant building. A spokesperson for the Buffalo Fire Department said...
Priest placed on leave for ‘improper’ relationship
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Southern Tier priest has been placed on leave for an “improper sexual relationship” with an adult woman, the Diocese of Buffalo announced Saturday. They said after they received a complaint, Fr. F. Patrick Melfi was placed on leave by Bishop Michael Fisher. Before he was placed on leave, Melfi was […]
Massive Car Fire Impacts Traffic on I-90
Rush-hour traffic in Western New York has a way of causing people to have a lot of stress and anguish as they try to make their way home. An unfortunate incident with a car on a major highway in suburban Buffalo caused a lot more drama for commuters trying to make their way across town.
Woman stabbed in Buffalo school lobby
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman was stabbed in a school lobby Thursday evening. The incident happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Dr. Lydia T. Wright School (Public School 89) on Appenheimer Avenue. It stemmed from a dispute between two women who were non-staff members. One of the women stabbed...
Amherst PD: Multiple robberies in Eggertsville
AMHERST, N.Y. (WIVB) — Amherst Police says there has been multiple robberies in the area of Eggertsville in the past two days. They say on a few occasions, victims had their sneakers taken. Amherst Police is reminding residents to be vigilant throughout their neighborhoods for anyone suspicious. They say if anyone has camera footage or […]
Large fire breaks out in Arcade Tuesday night, causes $1.5 million in damages
ARCADE, N.Y. (WIVB) — A large fire broke out in a commercial building in the Village of Arcade late Tuesday night. Around 9 p.m., firefighters responded to the scene at Finger Lakes Hay and Straw on Park Street. According to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services, a large portion of the 31,000-square-foot building had […]
Niagara Falls woman dies from gunshot wounds, NFPD seeking info
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Niagara Falls woman died due to gunshot wounds early Saturday morning, the Niagara Falls Police Department announced. Police say the 35-year-old woman was shot in the 400 block of 9th St. in Niagara Falls and was transported in a private vehicle to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where she […]
Buffalo man arrested following armed robberies at Rite Aid, Sunoco
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Buffalo man was arrested following a number of armed robberies, according to the Buffalo Police Department. Erie Rodgers was arrested on Dec. 5 and was charged with four counts of robbery in the first degree. Police say additional charges are expected for an attempted robbery in Cheektowaga. Following an […]
Regal theater closed abruptly Friday night
Lancaster Police responded to the Regal Theater Complex Friday night for a report of a man with a gun inside the theater.
Niagara Falls Reporter
Can you identify this accident victim?
On December 6, 2022 at approximately 5:03 pm the Niagara Falls Police Department responded to the intersection of 19th Street and Elmwood Ave to investigate a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. A 37 year old Niagara Falls woman, driving a 2022 Hyundai Sonata northbound on 19th Street, was making a left hand turn onto Elmwood Avenue when her vehicle struck a pedestrian who was crossing Elmwood Avenue at the intersection. The pedestrian was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before striking the ground. He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of a serious head injury. He is in the trauma ICU in guarded condition. The pedestrian is currently unidentified. If anyone has any information regarding this accident or the identity of the pedestrian, please call the NFPD Traffic Division at 716.286.4563 or the information line at 716.286.4711.
This WNY School District Is Considered The Worst In The State
One school district here in Western New York has taken the title of the worst district in the entire state. The report ranked all school districts around the country, based on data from U.S. Census Bureau and the National Center for Education Statistics, according to MyTwinTiers.com. The ranking is based...
Arrest made tied to July killing in Chautauqua County
SINCLAIRVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — An arrest was made Thursday tied to a shooting death that took place in July of this year in Sinclairville, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office announced. Deputies say that at approximately 11:50 a.m. Thursday, they took an individual into custody for allegedly causing the shooting death of 19-year-old Joseph Misciagno on […]
Jamestown drug ring bust results in 19 arrests
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — The execution of multiple search warrants following an investigation into a drug distribution ring resulted in 19 people being arrested, the Jamestown Police Department announced. The following people, all of Jamestown unless noted, were arrested: Wilfredo M Castrillo, 46 Rachel R. Kalb, 30 Teresa A. Davis, 59 Carlos Gonzalez, 38 Warren […]
2 Arrested in String of Home Invasions
Two men are facing charges in three home invasions. Deputies say 46-year-old Danny Echevarria of Rochester and 33-year-old Anthony J. Smith of West Sparta forced their way into a pair of Livingston County homes in July, as well as a home in Allegany County in September. Both face multiple counts...
19 People Arrested Following Investigation Into Fentanyl, Meth Ring
Nineteen people have been arrested following a narcotics investigation into a large scale fentanyl and methamphetamine distribution ring in the Jamestown area. The Jamestown Metro Drug Task Force, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Narcotics Investigators, and Ellicott Police Department conducted raids on 628 Spring Street and 15 West Cowden Street in Jamestown, and at 252 West Main Street in Falconer on Wednesday afternoon, December 7.
25-year-old man dies after overnight shooting in Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department said a man died after a shooting early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Lang Avenue and Ericson Avenue after 2 a.m. for a reported shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a 25-year-old who was shot multiple times and died from his injuries.
Henrietta man arrested for threatening to shoot co-workers at CooperVision
Subedi was confronted by deputies and they discovered he had a pistol without a serial number.
