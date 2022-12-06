AUSTIN — Facing a formidable Burton defense that had allowed just one touchdown in the playoffs, Mart’s big-play offense was simply too dynamic and versatile to defend. Jonah Ross hit Brandon Lundy for two deep touchdown passes while De’Montrel Medlock and JD Bell broke loose for long runs as the No. 1 Panthers romped to a 41-14 win over No. 2 Burton on Thursday night at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex.

MART, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO