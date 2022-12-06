ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerville, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Police investigating Allston shooting that left person hospitalized

BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting overnight in Allston, police said. Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 128 Brighton Ave. around 2:30 a.m. assisted Boston EMS with transporting the victim to a nearby hospital. Crime scene tape could be...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police seeking suspect after woman stabbed while unloading vehicle in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help as they search for a suspect in connection with the stabbing of a 68-year-old woman in Roxbury on Thursday. Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Deckard Street found the woman injured, according to Boston police. She said she was attending to the belongings in the rear of her SUV when a man she didn’t know offered to help her before suddenly hitting her in the back of the head, sparking a struggle.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston police investigating shooting in Jamaica Plain

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are responding to a shooting in Jamaica Plain on Saturday. Officers responded to 474 Centre Street found a shooting victim. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details. (Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police identify elderly woman killed in Foxboro crash

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent two-vehicle crash in Foxboro on Saturday that left a woman dead. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash in the area of 192 Main St. around 6 p.m. found a Toyota Corolla and a Hyundai Santa Fe that had hit head-on, according to Foxboro police.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
FALL RIVER, MA
whdh.com

2 teens arrested in Dorchester double shooting

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 15-year-old and a 17-year-old have been arrested in connection with a double shooting in Boston earlier this week, officials announced Saturday. The teens were arrested Friday on charges of assault with intent to murder, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, and receiving a stolen motor vehicle, according to Boston police.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating Foxboro crash that resulted in multiple injuries

FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a violent crash in Foxboro on Saturday that sent multiple people to the hospital. Officers responding to a reported two-car crash on Route 140 found two severely damaged vehicles and several people injured. Those injured were taken to area hospitals. No additional information...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal early morning crash in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash overnight in Hooksett that left one man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in around 1 a.m. found a green 20013 Hyundai Santa Fe that had failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a tree, officials said.
HOOKSETT, NH
whdh.com

Teen seriously injured in rollover crash on I-293 in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - An 18-year-old from Manchester, New Hampshire suffered serious injuries in a rollover crash on Interstate 293 on Friday, state police said. Troopers responding to a reported crash at mile marker .4 in Manchester around 7 p.m. found a Toyota Camry on its roof in the woods off the right side of the roadway, according to state police.
MANCHESTER, NH
whdh.com

Police: Impaired driver arrested after fleeing crash in Hingham

HINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Hingham police arrested a driver on an impaired driving charge after a crash in Hingham overnight. Police say the crash occurred at the Route 3 rotary on Friday. The driver allegedly fled from the crash but was arrested a short time later. There were no reported...
HINGHAM, MA
bpdnews.com

Juveniles Arrested in Connection to the Shooting Incident at Helen Street/Talbot Avenue

On Friday, December 9, 2022, between 3:20 PM and 4:00 PM, officers assigned to the Boston Police Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit, arrested a 17-year-old male juvenile from Jamaica Plain in the area of Greenville Street in Roxbury and a 15-year-old male juvenile from Mattapan, in the area of Norfolk Street in Mattapan, on the following straight warrants, obtained by District 3 detectives, and issued out of Suffolk County Juvenile Court for; Delinquent to wit; Assault with Intent to Murder, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Delinquent to wit; Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Delinquent to wit; Firearm Discharged Within 500 feet of a Dwelling and Delinquent to wit; Receiving Stolen Motor Vehicle. Both juveniles are expected to be arraigned in Suffolk County Juvenile Court.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in deadly East Boston car crash found guilty of manslaughter

BOSTON (WHDH) - The suspect in a deadly car crash in East Boston has been found guilty of manslaughter and is awaiting sentencing. Dylan Etheridge, 26, was convicted of causing the death of Amber Pelletier. Police say Etheridge was under the influence while driving on Bennington Street in East Boston...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Driver sentenced for deadly 2018 crash in Needham

NEEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dania Antoine-Guiteau, who was previously convicted of motor vehicle homicide, was sentenced Friday to two-and-a-half years behind bars, with six months to serve. She’ll have the balance of the sentence suspended for three years of probation oversight. Back in 2018, Antione-Guiteau struck and killed 16-year-old...
NEEDHAM, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy