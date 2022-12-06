Read full article on original website
signalscv.com
LASD: Juvenile suspect arrest part of probe into house party shooting
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives Friday confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile suspect as part of their investigation into an Oct. 30 shooting at a house party in Canyon Country. Court records obtained by The Signal indicate that witnesses, victims and suspects reported a series of events...
Man shot, killed after fight in Huntington Park: Sheriff’s Department
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the shooter who killed a man after an altercation in Huntington Park early Saturday morning. The killing in the 6300 block of Seville Avenue occurred just after 3:45 a.m., when a man was shot in the upper torso after a “physical altercation” with the shooter, the […]
Man Arrested For Theft, Forgery After Lengthy Investigation
A man was arrested on several charges of identity theft and forgery Friday after deputies with the Crime Impact Team led a continuous investigation in search of him. Deputies had been continuously searching for a man identified to have several active warrants regarding theft, according to officials with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. The ...
foxla.com
Man killed during road rage incident in LA County
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
orangecountytribune.com
Two DUI checkpoints are set
If you’re drinking, don’t be driving. Garden Grove police will be conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints within city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The location of DUI checkpoints are determined based on data showing incidents...
Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne
Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.
Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Maywood
A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in what investigators have determined was a road rage incident. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene, located at E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Maywood, at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim suffering from injuries to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed.The suspect, who has also not been identified yet, was taken into custody. The motivation behind the road rage collision that resulted in a fatality is unclear at this moment.Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
County authorities identify man shot, killed while driving in Azusa
An 18-year-old man who was shot and killed in Azusa was identified Friday. Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. Monday to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. The...
signalscv.com
Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim
Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus
Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
pasadenanow.com
Man Allegedly Points Loaded Gun With Extended Magazine at Woman in Road Rage Incident
Pasadena police said a woman reported a man driving a car pointed a handgun at her during an apparent road rage incident in broad daylight in East Pasadena Wednesday. The woman told police shortly after noon that the man’s weapon appeared to have been fitted with an extended ammunition magazine. She also provided the vehicle’s description and license plate number. She told officers the incident had occurred in the 1700 block of East Colorado Blvd.
Video: Inglewood attempted kidnapping caught on camera, suspect sought by police
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect involved in an attempted kidnapping earlier this month.
onscene.tv
One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash | Westminster
12.6.22 | 9:38 pm | Westminster – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:38 PM, officers responded to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road in reference to a report of a single-vehicle car accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a single vehicle, occupied by four people, collided with concrete...
1 Killed in Multi-Vehicle Traffic Collision on 210 Freeway
La Crescenta, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed in a multi-vehicle traffic collision just before midnight Saturday, Dec. 10, on the 210 Freeway in the city of La Crescenta. The Glendale Fire Department and California Highway Patrol responded to the area of the 210 Freeway southbound at Pennsylvania...
Authorities search for at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County
Authorities are searching for an at-risk woman who disappeared in Los Angeles County on Wednesday. The missing woman, Mynna Carmen Tabuloc, 20, was last seen on the 25700 block of Emerson Lane in Stevenson Ranch around 12:12 p.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Officials say Tabuloc suffers from schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and […]
onscene.tv
Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car | Los Angeles
12.09.2022 | 12:47 PM | LOS ANGELES – Officers responded to reports of a shooting with a victim down. Arriving officers found a male inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he died. Witnesses reported the suspect to be a male Hispanic, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LASD task force predicts fentanyl will be "number one cause" of overdose deaths in coming years
A task force devoted to preventing overdose deaths in Los Angeles County has made a harrowing prediction as the amount of fentanyl-related incidents continues to skyrocket nationwide. "Very shortly here, fentanyl is going to be the new number one cause of overdose deaths as far as controlled substances are concerned," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Captain Brandon Dean, who works with the departments Overdose Response Task Force. Formed in July, the task force consists of investigators from a number of different bureaus, working to prevent drug overdose deaths from the source. "If we're able to link that person that sold that controlled...
SUV Plows into Donut Shop; Child and Mother Injured
Canyon Country, Santa Clarita, CA: A mother and child were injured after an SUV plowed into a busy donut shop in the Canyon Country neighborhood within the city of Santa Clarita. The crash occurred shortly before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at the Yum Yum Donuts shop on the 16500...
foxla.com
Houston Tipping's Attorney: Officer died after 'wrestling move' attack that injured head, broke neck vertebra
LOS ANGELES - An attorney representing the family of Houston Tipping claims the late Los Angeles police officer died from a gruesome attack, which goes against the department's claims he died from a training accident. On Thursday, attorney Bradley Gage made multiple assertions on behalf of Tipping's mother. Back in...
signalscv.com
LASD: Overdose task force investigating a half-dozen overdoses in 24-hour span
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a half-dozen overdoses, including a fatal overdose, which happened in a 24-hour period all surrounding a residential area in Saugus. A sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Response Task Force confirmed Wednesday an overdose investigation was underway from an incident that...
