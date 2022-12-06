ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clarita, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
signalscv.com

LASD: Juvenile suspect arrest part of probe into house party shooting

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives Friday confirmed the arrest of a male juvenile suspect as part of their investigation into an Oct. 30 shooting at a house party in Canyon Country. Court records obtained by The Signal indicate that witnesses, victims and suspects reported a series of events...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Man killed during road rage incident in LA County

LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested after allegedly killing a man during a road rage incident in Maywood, the LA County Sheriff's department said. Deputies responded to the intersection of E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard Friday around 8:18 p.m. regarding a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. When officers...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Two DUI checkpoints are set

If you’re drinking, don’t be driving. Garden Grove police will be conducting two driving under the influence checkpoints within city limits on Dec. 17 and Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 3 a.m. the following day. The location of DUI checkpoints are determined based on data showing incidents...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
CBS LA

Police respond to reports of armed man on train tracks in Hawthorne

Authorities on Friday responded to reports of a man armed with a gun on the train tracks in Hawthorne. Hawthorne Police Department officers were dispatched to the tracks near Aviation Boulevard and Rosecrans Avenue after learning of the allegedly armed suspect. A number of officers could be seen with guns drawn on the tracks. They utilized a drone and K-9 unit in the search for the suspect. Police detained a man at around 5 p.m.Service for the Metro C Line was impacted while the search continued.
HAWTHORNE, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in apparent road rage incident in Maywood

A pedestrian succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Friday evening in what investigators have determined was a road rage incident. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department deputies arrived to the scene, located at E. 58th Street and Atlantic Boulevard in Maywood, at around 8:15 p.m. after receiving reports of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, deputies found a male victim suffering from injuries to the upper body. He was taken to a hospital where he later pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been revealed.The suspect, who has also not been identified yet, was taken into custody. The motivation behind the road rage collision that resulted in a fatality is unclear at this moment.Anyone with information was asked to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.
MAYWOOD, CA
signalscv.com

Medical examiners ID body of gunshot victim

Medical examiners with the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the body of a man found dead from a gunshot wound. Wesley Dettra, 21, of Valencia, was found deceased around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday morning, after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies. Deputies found his body in the middle...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

Video captures grandfather assaulted by suspects in Saugus

Authorities are searching for three suspects who were caught on camera assaulting a grandfather in Los Angeles County. The victim, Bill Weatherman, 72, sustained multiple injuries after the attack, including two broken ribs, a severely bruised arm and more. “My ribs hurt,” Weatherman told KTLA’s Chris Wolfe. “It’s difficult to breathe.” A neighbor’s security camera […]
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenanow.com

Man Allegedly Points Loaded Gun With Extended Magazine at Woman in Road Rage Incident

Pasadena police said a woman reported a man driving a car pointed a handgun at her during an apparent road rage incident in broad daylight in East Pasadena Wednesday. The woman told police shortly after noon that the man’s weapon appeared to have been fitted with an extended ammunition magazine. She also provided the vehicle’s description and license plate number. She told officers the incident had occurred in the 1700 block of East Colorado Blvd.
PASADENA, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured During Major Crash | Westminster

12.6.22 | 9:38 pm | Westminster – On Tuesday, December 6, 2022, at approximately 9:38 PM, officers responded to Westminster Boulevard and Rancho Road in reference to a report of a single-vehicle car accident. Upon arrival, officers found that a single vehicle, occupied by four people, collided with concrete...
WESTMINSTER, CA
onscene.tv

Man Shot and Killed While Sitting in Car | Los Angeles

12.09.2022 | 12:47 PM | LOS ANGELES – Officers responded to reports of a shooting with a victim down. Arriving officers found a male inside of a car with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital by paramedics, where he died. Witnesses reported the suspect to be a male Hispanic, wearing a gray hoodie and black pants, who fled the scene. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

LASD task force predicts fentanyl will be "number one cause" of overdose deaths in coming years

A task force devoted to preventing overdose deaths in Los Angeles County has made a harrowing prediction as the amount of fentanyl-related incidents continues to skyrocket nationwide. "Very shortly here, fentanyl is going to be the new number one cause of overdose deaths as far as controlled substances are concerned," said Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Captain Brandon Dean, who works with the departments Overdose Response Task Force. Formed in July, the task force consists of investigators from a number of different bureaus, working to prevent drug overdose deaths from the source. "If we're able to link that person that sold that controlled...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
signalscv.com

LASD: Overdose task force investigating a half-dozen overdoses in 24-hour span

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives are investigating a half-dozen overdoses, including a fatal overdose, which happened in a 24-hour period all surrounding a residential area in Saugus. A sergeant with the Sheriff’s Department’s Overdose Response Task Force confirmed Wednesday an overdose investigation was underway from an incident that...
SANTA CLARITA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy