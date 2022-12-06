ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center event to teach community about strokes

By KSBY Staff
 5 days ago
You can learn how to save a life on Dec. 7 at Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

The Medical Center says strokes are the leading cause of preventable death, but the lack of education leaves some people negatively impacted.

To help, the center is hosting a free community event to teach people what to do if someone has a stroke.

KSBY spoke to the regional stroke coordinator about how people are impacted here on the central coast.

"So actually hypertension is much higher here in San Luis Obispo county as compared to the state of California, so it's very pertinent to our community here in San Luis Obispo county," said Kristi Ermigrat, Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center Regional Stroke Coordinator.

The event will take place at 1010 Murray Avenue from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

