Milwaukee Tool acquires land for $1M for future expansion of Brookfield campus

Milwaukee Tool paid $1.06 million for 4.6 acres on Lisbon Road for a future expansion of its Brookfield campus, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The land is east of the company's existing offices at 12930 W. Lisbon Road, according to a Dec. 2 deed filed with the state.

A spokeswoman for Milwaukee Tool told the BizJournal the parcel is "for future expansion." The seller was Lake Shore Burial Vault Co. of Lannon.

According to BizJournal, Milwaukee Tool president Steve Richman said in 2019 the company hoped to acquire land adjacent to its Brookfield facilities for expansion projects.

The company has also expanded in Menomonee Falls and West Bend in recent years. The company's $30-million renovation project on its downtown office is expected to provide 1,200 jobs when it is completed in spring 2023.

