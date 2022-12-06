ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

'Broadway Rising' shows story of broadway coming alive again after pandemic

By Justine Verastigue
KTNV 13 Action News
KTNV 13 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Fe72t_0jYYi4dX00

The pandemic shutdown hit musical theatre on broadway in New York very hard.

96,000 broadway workers were out of work.

A new documentary "Broadway Rising" looks at how the community coped, and what it took to bring broadway back 18 months later.

"Working on broadway is one of the best jobs you can have."

"Doing something eight times a week: it's your entire existence, being in theatre, essentially."

"Canceling a show is unheard-of. The show must go on."

Fathom events is putting the film in theaters Monday.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTNV 13 Action News

KTNV 13 Action News

35K+
Followers
9K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Las Vegas, Nevada news and weather from KTNV 13 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.ktnv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy