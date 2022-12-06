Man's body recovered from underneath NJ park waterfall: report

NUTLEY, N.J. (1010 WINS) — A man’s body was recovered from a waterfall at a New Jersey river Friday morning, NJ Advance reported Monday.

Cops were called to the Third River in Kingsland Park in Nutley with a report of a body underneath the waterfall, authorities said.

The corpse was identified as a 57-year-old Belleville man, according to officials.

The man’s cause of death has yet to be determined by the Essex County Medical Examiner’s Office. The incident remains under investigation.