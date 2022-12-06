Flagstaff, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

A winter storm is approaching northern Arizona Sunday, December 11th with strong, gusty winds bringing chances of winter weather to Prescott Valley and surrounding areas. According to US National Weather Service Flagstaff, snow chances will move west to east across the region from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. This system could produce significant snowfall for elevations above 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet. Additional adverse impacts from strong, gusty winds Sunday and very cold temperatures throughout much of next week are likely.

PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO