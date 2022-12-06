ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagstaff, AZ

Flagstaff, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

The Apollo High School basketball team will have a game with Coconino High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Apollo High School
Coconino High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball - Part 2

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SignalsAZ

Winter Storm Coming, Will Prescott Valley See Snow?

A winter storm is approaching northern Arizona Sunday, December 11th with strong, gusty winds bringing chances of winter weather to Prescott Valley and surrounding areas. According to US National Weather Service Flagstaff, snow chances will move west to east across the region from Sunday evening through Tuesday morning. This system could produce significant snowfall for elevations above 3,500 feet to 4,500 feet. Additional adverse impacts from strong, gusty winds Sunday and very cold temperatures throughout much of next week are likely.
PRESCOTT VALLEY, AZ
tribunenewsnow.com

K-9 Zolton stops drugs from entering Navajo Nation

On Nov. 23, Navajo County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on State Route 87 near Milepost 347 in the Winslow area. Zolton was utilized to perform a free-air sniff of the vehicle, where he had a positive alert. A search of the vehicle revealed nearly five ounces of methamphetamine and approximately 120 fentanyl pills. The investigation revealed these drugs were destined for communities on the Navajo Nation.
WINSLOW, AZ
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy