FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fiction: I Thought My Mother Was Too Poor To Buy Me A Graduation Present, But She Surprised MeDspeakerAlachua, FL
Keystone Heights man arrested for grand theft auto, drug possession, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection resumes Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Former Cowboys QB Jon Kitna Arrested on Child Porn ChargesLarry LeaseGainesville, FL
State funds $24M in area springs projects
Eleven projects in North Central Florida are set to receive a total of $24 million for recovery and protection of Florida’s springs, including three projects in Alachua County. “The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and four Florida water management districts have identified a broad suite of projects that...
GRU diverts efforts to deal with late bills
Personnel shortages have pushed Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) more than a week late in sending out bills for November, impacting around 5,166 customers across the city. “The workload is just coming in faster than we can get them out,” Kinn’zon Hutchinson, GRU’s chief customer officer, said in a phone interview.
ACSO investigates suspected Micanopy homicide
A Gainesville man was found dead in Micanopy on Wednesday morning in what law enforcement officials believe to be a homicide. Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) deputies responded to the Micanopy area after a citizen called at 12:23 a.m. to report a body found in the general area of NE 1st Street and 6th Avenue.
High Springs finalizes mural policy, denies murals
The High Springs Commission approved a mural ordinance on Thursday, creating policy for applicants and staff, while also denying a request to install two murals on city property. The city of High Springs has worked on a mural amendment to the Land Development Code for months. The issue came up...
Ridaught: Third time the charm for Hawthorne?
This Saturday the Hawthorne football team will play Northview (Bratt) for the Class 1R state title at 7 p.m. at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM “I am Country” beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Hornets (11-0) are in the state championship...
Driver in fatal March hit-and-run sentenced
The driver who hit and killed a UF student in March was sentenced to 8-and-a-half years in state prison on Thursday. James Richard O’Reilly, 20, pleaded nolo contendere—meaning he accepted the sentence but did not admit guilt—to DUI manslaughter, DUI with damage to property or injury, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving injury.
Buchholz’s Whittemore steps down
After leading the Buchholz football program to back-to-back state semifinal appearances, head coach Mark Whittemore announced on Thursday he was stepping down. He retires after finishing his Buchholz career with a record of 78-48 over 11 seasons, along with serving as an assistant coach for 16 years. Whittemore led his...
ACT to host holiday celebrations
The Alachua Conservation Trust (ACT) will host its annual holiday events this weekend. Trees and Treats will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday and the Holiday Mingle is scheduled from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Both events will take place at Prairies Creek Lodge (7204 Southeast County Road 234).
Hawthorne wins first state title
The third time was in fact the charm for the Hawthorne football team. The Hornets’ defense kept Northview out of the end zone and senior Brian James’ 5-yard touchdown run on the opening drive proved to be the difference in a 13-2 win in the Class 1R state championship game at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday night.
