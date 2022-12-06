The third time was in fact the charm for the Hawthorne football team. The Hornets’ defense kept Northview out of the end zone and senior Brian James’ 5-yard touchdown run on the opening drive proved to be the difference in a 13-2 win in the Class 1R state championship game at Gene Cox Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday night.

HAWTHORNE, FL ・ 16 HOURS AGO