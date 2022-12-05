Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Related
2 weird things Huntsville Googled more than anywhere else in US in 2022
It’s not surprising Huntsville searched for the term “NASA” more than anywhere else in the country. That’s pretty much a given for a place known as the “Rocket City” and the home to NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center. But Magpie birds and royal...
256today.com
Dynetics, Northrop Grumman to collaborate on NASA landing system
HUNTSVILLE — Dynetics has submitted a bid on the Human Landing System Sustaining Lunar Development contract for NASA’s Artemis mission, the company announced Wednesday. Northrop Grumman will join the Dynetics team in this pursuit. Huntsville-based Dynetics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos. “We’re excited to enter the...
Artemis I splashdown party to take place at Toyota Field
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a free Artemis I Splashdown Party at Toyota Field on Sunday, Dec. 11 from 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. The party will allow guests to celebrate the Orion spacecraft which is set...
256today.com
Virginia developer plans community near Redstone Arsenal
HUNTSVILLE – Bonaventure, a Virginia development, construction, and property management company, broke ground Wednesday for a 350-unit multifamily community in west Huntsville. Attain at Bradford Creek, a 22-acre development, is at 556 Martin Road, near Zierdt Road and Redstone Arsenal Gate 7. The project opens a Southeastern market for...
Redstone Arsenal delivers update on base’s efforts
Redstone Arsenal is a huge economic driver for Madison County and the surrounding areas — and Thursday, local industries got a full report on the work done by than 43,000 people working on base.
Get a rare peek at FBI’s growing campus at Redstone Arsenal
For years, the visuals of the growing FBI campus at Redstone Arsenal were nothing more than architectural renderings and ongoing construction pictures. And visitors were not permitted to take photos of what they saw. At the annual Redstone Update on Thursday, the FBI pulled back the curtain a bit. During...
350-unit Huntsville-area development breaks ground near airport
Work is beginning on a 350-unit apartment development in the Huntsville area. Attain at Bradford Creek will be located at 556 Martin Road, near Huntsville International Airport. Virginia-based Bonaventure is developing the 22-acre project, while Birmingham-based Doster Construction is leading the onsite construction. First units are expected to be delivered...
24hip-hop.com
Breadwinner Kane Links With “The Sauce Factory”
HUNTSVILLE, AL — Breadwinner Kane Announces Partnership with TSF. Breadwinner Kane is a new member of The Sauce Factory (TSF) family of esteemed southern rappers. The Huntsville, Alabama veteran recently signed to the Houston-based label which was founded by Sauce Walka circa 2014. Kane is currently preparing the release...
WAAY-TV
Madison homesteader says rising prices, avian flu outbreak have more people shopping local for eggs
You might notice the price of eggs is significantly up this holiday season. According to the the U.S. Department of Agriculture, egg prices jumped more than 10% in October, putting the average price for a carton of eggs at $3.42. Experts say this particular spike can be traced back to...
Bham Now
Botanica is closing at the end of the year
Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
Books-A-Million opens new Huntsville location
The Huntsville Books-A-Million moved out of its North Memorial Parkway location in June and officially opened its new location, just down the road, off South Memorial Parkway.
WAFF
Huntsville City Schools parents voice frustration as children’s winter program is forced to relocate
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: Students and parents at Chaffee Elementary have a sense of relief after the venue of their play was approved after being subjected to cancellation. A winter performance from students at Chaffee Elementary was subject to being canceled based on its venue. ”I haven’t told her...
Look down the highway. Is it a bird? A plane? Nope. It’s a Wienermobile! And it’s coming to Alabama.
Few people, err, vehicles can upstage the man in the red suit with sleigh pulled by flying reindeer, but come on folks, he comes every year. This week you can see something really special in north Alabama – the famous Oscar Meyer Wienermobile. The iconic hotdog with wheels will...
WAAY-TV
Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities
The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
WHNT-TV
Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam
Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
‘Relish’ the opportunity to see the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile this weekend in Alabama
'Relish' the opportunity to 'ketchup' with the Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and 'meat' hotdoggers Bologna Beth and Jumbo Dog Jacob in Northeast Alabama.
Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock
State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
Planning commission approves site plans
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties. The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW. The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move to Cullman City Council. Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved. The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
256today.com
Huntsville Christmas Parade steps off in new old-fashioned way
HUNTSVILLE – It doesn’t exactly feel a lot like Christmas, but the sounds of the season will echo downtown Thursday in the eighth annual Huntsville Christmas Parade. Hosted by WRSA-FM and the Von Braun Center, the parade is presented for the first time by Bank Independent. This year’s...
WAAY-TV
One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville
While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
Comments / 0