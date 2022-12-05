CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties. The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW. The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move to Cullman City Council. Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved. The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO