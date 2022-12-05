ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

256today.com

Dynetics, Northrop Grumman to collaborate on NASA landing system

HUNTSVILLE — Dynetics has submitted a bid on the Human Landing System Sustaining Lunar Development contract for NASA’s Artemis mission, the company announced Wednesday. Northrop Grumman will join the Dynetics team in this pursuit. Huntsville-based Dynetics is a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos. “We’re excited to enter the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
256today.com

Virginia developer plans community near Redstone Arsenal

HUNTSVILLE – Bonaventure, a Virginia development, construction, and property management company, broke ground Wednesday for a 350-unit multifamily community in west Huntsville. Attain at Bradford Creek, a 22-acre development, is at 556 Martin Road, near Zierdt Road and Redstone Arsenal Gate 7. The project opens a Southeastern market for...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Get a rare peek at FBI’s growing campus at Redstone Arsenal

For years, the visuals of the growing FBI campus at Redstone Arsenal were nothing more than architectural renderings and ongoing construction pictures. And visitors were not permitted to take photos of what they saw. At the annual Redstone Update on Thursday, the FBI pulled back the curtain a bit. During...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

350-unit Huntsville-area development breaks ground near airport

Work is beginning on a 350-unit apartment development in the Huntsville area. Attain at Bradford Creek will be located at 556 Martin Road, near Huntsville International Airport. Virginia-based Bonaventure is developing the 22-acre project, while Birmingham-based Doster Construction is leading the onsite construction. First units are expected to be delivered...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
24hip-hop.com

Breadwinner Kane Links With “The Sauce Factory”

HUNTSVILLE, AL — Breadwinner Kane Announces Partnership with TSF. Breadwinner Kane is a new member of The Sauce Factory (TSF) family of esteemed southern rappers. The Huntsville, Alabama veteran recently signed to the Houston-based label which was founded by Sauce Walka circa 2014. Kane is currently preparing the release...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Bham Now

Botanica is closing at the end of the year

Plant lovers, we have sad news for you. Botanica is closing the downtown location after three and a half years at the end of this year. Read on to learn why this Birmingham business is closing and how you can still support this shop. We’re sad to say goodbye to...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAAY-TV

Athens Post Office to host career fair for open USPS positions in 10 North Alabama communities

The U.S. Postal Service is looking for workers to fill open positions in 10 North Alabama communities. To that end, members of the Alabama-Mississippi District management team and local Postmasters will be gathering at Athens Post Office from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. They'll be available to meet with the public and answer any questions that applicants may have about working for USPS.
ATHENS, AL
WHNT-TV

Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing Scam

Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone claiming to be from DU and spoofing the Caller ID so that the DU main number appeared. Decatur Utilities Warns Customers Against Spoofing …. Decatur Utilities said several customers reached out after getting phone calls from someone...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock

State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Planning commission approves site plans

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Planning Commission at its Monday, Dec. 5, meeting approved site plans for various properties.   The commission approved plans for the former Texaco gas station property at 1667 Cherokee Ave. SW next to Mitch Smith Chevrolet, as well as for the former Werner’s (now Ace of the South) property at 1115 Fourth St. SW.  The short-form subdivision and the proposed site plan for 4 Arrows Fitness at Bolte Road Southeast and Third Avenue Southeast (Old Hanceville Highway) was approved. The rezoning from M-2 to B-2 request for the property received a favorable recommendation and will move  to Cullman City Council.  Final plat plans for The Reserve at Northridge-Phase II, off of Eva Road just north of Alabama Highway 157, and Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II, just north of Cracker Barrel off of Alabama Highway 157, were approved.   The property at Kilpatrick Landing-Phase II was noted to have potential issues with water runoff, but the project’s representative, James Hayes Jr., stated, “We’re fine with any of the comments from engineering. We’ll be responsible if there’s any problem with the drainage.”  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
CULLMAN, AL
256today.com

Huntsville Christmas Parade steps off in new old-fashioned way

HUNTSVILLE – It doesn’t exactly feel a lot like Christmas, but the sounds of the season will echo downtown Thursday in the eighth annual Huntsville Christmas Parade. Hosted by WRSA-FM and the Von Braun Center, the parade is presented for the first time by Bank Independent. This year’s...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

One Generation Away to host drive-thru grocery giveaways Saturday in Athens, Huntsville

While food costs remain high, one nonprofit is providing groceries for the low, low price of free. One Generation Away will bring its mobile drive-thru food pantry to Athens and Huntsville on Saturday. The nonprofit will have produce, pantry staples and more for anyone who visits Athens High School or Milton Frank Stadium from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m., or until all the food has been given out.
ATHENS, AL

