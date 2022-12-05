Read full article on original website
Burger Kings Puts a Spicy Favorite Back on the Menu
Fast-food battles continue as restaurant chains position themselves to bring in more customers. McDonald’s has long been credited with inventing the chicken, but that simply isn’t true. A professor at Cornell University was the first to come up with the idea of the chicken nugget decades before it made it to any menu.
A Smash Patty And Patty Melt Combine For This One Crave-Worthy Burger
Texture and crunch fiends, this burger is tailor made for your cravings. Introducing The Flatty Melt, an undeniable fusion of a good 'ol patty melt and a perfect smash patty burger, made by the geniuses over at Hammer Burger, in Orange County, California. The serious smash patty action starts with...
Longstanding Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closing
The stalwart location’s permanent shuttering is being considered the end of a neighborhood “centerpiece.”. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and OrlandoWeekly.com.
McDonald's Is Serving 50-Cent Double Cheeseburgers for the Next 2 Days
If there’s something fast food chains do well, it is concoct deals to lure through their doors. Ok, that’s an exaggeration. What they do well is make burgers and fries. But they also pile up deals. McDonald’s is not immune. It has stacked up a series of deals...
Krispy Kreme Is Selling a Dozen Donuts for $2 — Plus More Cyber Monday Food Deals
On Nov. 28, head to Krispy Kreme, Popeyes, and more chain restaurants for Cyber Monday discounts Sure, Cyber Monday is great for scoring holiday presents but there are plenty of food deals going on too. On Nov. 28, Krispy Kreme fans can score a dozen original glazed donuts for $2 when they purchase a dozen donuts or a 16-count of mini donuts. To grab the BOGO deal, the treats have to be ordered online for pickup or delivery using promo code "CYBERMONDAY." Fortunately, Krispy Kreme is not the only...
Taco Bell and Chick-fil-A are warning customers about a lettuce shortage that could impact their orders
Diseases in the major lettuce growing region of the US reduced this year's crop and drove up prices.
Krispy Kreme is Closing Locations in 2023
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Shake Shack Customer Says Self-Checkout Kiosk Asked Her To Leave a Tip After Ordering Own Food
Customers tipping for takeout has decreased by 14.5% since 2020. Shake Shack has come under fire for asking customers to tip their workers, prompting a debate over whether it's appropriate given that these meals were purchased without human interaction.
Butterball CEO dismisses Thanksgiving dinner shifting to chicken: Most will have turkey as 'centerpiece'
Despite turkey prices rising 23% this year, Butterball president and CEO Jay Jandrain argues it'll still be the Thanksgiving "centerpiece," not a chicken substitute.
Fast-food chains like Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Chipotle keep introducing more expensive menu items — customers are eating it up
Executives at Taco Bell, McDonald's, and Chipotle each noted success from pricier menu items recently.
Chipotle Allegedly ’Insulted” a 7-Year-Old Over a “Spoon Full of Steak” in a TikTok Video
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following:DailyDotand for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Southern Tea Cakes Recipe
A tea cake is a Southern baked good similar to a cookie. But if you ask some people, that's a simplistic way of explaining this treat. As Etha Robinson, a former teacher and tea cake advocate, said in an interview with NPR: "it's more than a cookie ... it's an experience." The sweet creation has been a part of Juneteenth celebrations for years, as have red-hued foods, but it's also a common recipe with simple, versatile roots.
DoorDash Launched A Gingerbread Cake With Carlo's Bakery
If you love ginger and gingerbread, then the holiday season is full of treats right up your alley. From a gingerbread latte to adding a spice that will take your gingerbread cookies to the next level. There are several things to know about this age-old treat, from how to make it to its murky origins.
Make Mimosas With Perfect Champagne-To-Juice Ratio Using Simply's New Cocktail Dropper
Though the mimosa is one of the more easy cocktails to make, there's long been a debate on what the proper champagne-to-juice ratio is. Team 99 to 1 has been loud and clear with their assertions, preferring just a whisper of juice. The juice experts at Simply wholeheartedly support this preference, as it enters the chat touting that only a drop of juice is needed for the perfect mimosa.
IHOP Reveals New Mini Pancakes Cereal
Remember the huge Pancake Cereal food trend that was borne out of pandemic boredom and creativity? Well, two years later and its now playing out as a real product at the store in the form of IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal. General Mills linked up with the right ones (duh, IHOP)...
Sausage, Egg, and Cheese Breakfast Cookies
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper. Heat a non stick skillet over medium heat and cook sausage until crumbly, 3 to 5 minutes. Add in the onion and cook, stirring and breaking up the sausage until it is no longer pink. Transfer mixture to a paper towel-lined plate and drain for 3 to 5 minutes.
10 NEW Menu Items Coming Soon to One Disney World Hotel
Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge is so much more than just a beautiful hotel. Home to the largest collection of African art in the world outside of the continent of Africa, Animal Kingdom Lodge also features sweeping views of a private savanna with LIVE safari animals and it’s one of the best hotels in Disney World for food! Disney just revealed some new foods coming soon to a variety of restaurants in Animal Kingdom Lodge, and here’s what we know.
Coca-Cola is getting into Christmas movies
Coca-Cola is hoping that this holiday season, families will crack open some Cokes, settle into a comfy spot and watch its first Christmas Anthology film series.
BUTTER PECAN CINNAMON ROLLS
Butter pecan cinnamon rolls are DELICIOUS! These particular cinnamon rolls are a tad bit different because a cake mix is used to make the dough. The texture and the flavor are out of this world! This recipe makes a lot of cinnamon rolls, so it’s perfect for brunch or Christmas morning.
This Lowkey Gem Is LA's Go-To For Northern Thai Cuisine
With just six tables to go around and the intoxicating smells of coconut milk, chilies, garlic, ginger, lemongrass, and various spices combining to create a thrilling whiff, Northern Thai Food Club in East Hollywood, California feels like a quaint world of its own — even within Thai Town, where the bantam-sized restaurant manages to stand out amongst the concentrated cluster of other Thai restaurants.
