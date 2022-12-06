ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, MA

WCVB

Massachusetts woman, 88, killed in crash on Route 140 in Foxborough

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she crashed her car into an oncoming vehicle on Route 140 in Foxborough, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of 192 Main St. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said investigators believe a...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman

A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
BELLINGHAM, MA
whdh.com

Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
whdh.com

Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
989wclz.com

Crash in Massachusetts leaves Maine man in critical condition

A Biddeford man is in critical condition after he was struck by a minivan in Massachusetts. According to the Portland Press Herald, police in Chelmsford said the 71-year-old man was crossing the street Tuesday evening when he was hit by the vehicle. Police have not released his name. He was...
BIDDEFORD, ME
FraminghamSOURCE

Police: Driver Strikes & Kills Deer on Route 9

FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck & killed a deer on Route 9 over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Framingham Police. The incident happened at 2:16 a.m. on November 27 at 450 Worcester Road in Framingham. SOURCE request the police report Monday November 28, but it has not been available. Today,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts

WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
WORCESTER, MA

