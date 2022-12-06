Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Norwich Man Seriously Injured in Killingly CrashQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Worcester Firefighters Battle Large Fire in Scrap YardQuiet Corner AlertsWorcester, MA
Killingly Firefighters Make Quick Work of Evening Bedroom FireQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Author JL Rothstein will be at a book signing at the Tatnuck Booksellers this SaturdayJames PatrickWestborough, MA
Fire Alarms Alert Firefighters to Kitchen Fire in Killingly Frito-Lay FacilityQuiet Corner AlertsKillingly, CT
Related
WCVB
Massachusetts woman, 88, killed in crash on Route 140 in Foxborough
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — A Massachusetts woman is dead after she crashed her car into an oncoming vehicle on Route 140 in Foxborough, according to authorities. The crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday in the area of 192 Main St. The Norfolk District Attorney's Office said investigators believe a...
WCVB
Massachusetts woman dies after being hit by vehicle outside doctor's office in Salem
SALEM, Mass. — A North Shore woman who was struck by a vehicle outside of a doctor's office in Salem has died of her injuries, according to police. Salem police said the pedestrian crash happened at about 11 a.m. Friday in the patient pickup area of North Shore Physicians Group at 331 Highland Ave.
WCVB
State police identify driver killed in pickup truck crash on I-495 in Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts State Police on Friday identified the 53-year-old woman who died Thursday night after her pickup truck crashed off the side of Interstate 495, state police said. The crash, which was reported at approximately 6 p.m., occurred on the southbound side of the highway near mile...
Head-on crash under investigation in Killingly
One driver is in serious condition after a head-on crash involving two cars Friday night.
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts State Police: Serious crash on Route 495 claims the life of Massachusetts woman
A serious crash on Route 495 has claimed the life of a Massachusetts woman this evening. According to Massachusetts State Police, at approximately 6 p.m. tonight Troopers assigned to State Police-Millbury responded to 911 reports of a single vehicle crash on Route 495 southbound at mile marker 47 in Bellingham. Upon the arrival of Troopers, they discovered a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado with a single occupant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Accident on 91N causes major backup
An accident in on I91 north is backing up traffic around exit 2.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
whdh.com
Police: Multiple construction workers overdose at job site in Cambridge
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Cambridge Police confirm that officers, along with Cambridge firefighters and EMS workers, responded to a construction site at Charles Park around 11:55 a.m. Friday for reports of construction workers overdosing. Four construction workers were transported to the hospital after being treated on-scene. All four individuals were...
Mass. Highway contractor found body of Thomas Frazier in Wilbraham
A Massachusetts Highway Contractor located the body of Thomas Frazier last Friday who was reported missing back in October.
WCVB
Acton police seek to charge 85-year-old woman in hit-and-run that seriously injured teen
ACTON, Mass. — An investigation involving surveillance video and a search warrant led police to seek charges against an 85-year-old woman in connection with a November hit-and-run that seriously injured a 13-year-old Massachusetts boy. The crash near the intersection of Great Road and Harris Street in Acton occurred at...
whdh.com
Investigation underway after workers overdose at Cambridge construction site
CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after multiple workers suffered apparent overdoses at a construction site in Cambridge on Friday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to a report of overdoses involving construction workers at a construction site at Charles Park in Cambridge around noon found four workers...
Framingham Police Arrest Peabody Driver Stuck On Train Tracks
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested the driver of a vehicle struck on train tracks early Thursday morning, December 8. Police arrested at 12:57 a.m. Michael A Gutierrez, 42, of 54 Fulton Street of Peabody. “Police responded to a vehicle that was stuck on the train tracks,” said Framingham Police...
WCVB
Drivers who died in wrong-way crash involving boat on Route 20 in Charlton, Massachusetts, identified
CHARLTON, Mass. — Two drivers killed in a wrong-way crash this week on Route 20 in Charlton were identified by Massachusetts State Police. The fatal crash happened at 11:27 a.m. Wednesday in the area of Carroll Hill Road. A 2003 Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound on the eastbound side...
989wclz.com
Crash in Massachusetts leaves Maine man in critical condition
A Biddeford man is in critical condition after he was struck by a minivan in Massachusetts. According to the Portland Press Herald, police in Chelmsford said the 71-year-old man was crossing the street Tuesday evening when he was hit by the vehicle. Police have not released his name. He was...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
Police: Driver Strikes & Kills Deer on Route 9
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck & killed a deer on Route 9 over Thanksgiving weekend, according to Framingham Police. The incident happened at 2:16 a.m. on November 27 at 450 Worcester Road in Framingham. SOURCE request the police report Monday November 28, but it has not been available. Today,...
Alexander Owanisian, Susan Celauro ID’d as victims of Charlton crash
The drivers killed Wednesday when a car traveling the wrong way on a Massachusetts highway collided with two other vehicles were identified as a New York woman and a Southbridge man, authorities said Thursday. In a statement, the Massachusetts State Police said Susan Celauro, of East Norwich, New York, was...
Springfield Police arrest alleged rapist
Springfield Police along with the U.S. Marshal's Task Force arrested a man who was wanted for sexual assault and rape charges.
spectrumnews1.com
Guns to Gardens collects, destroys unwanted firearms in Central Massachusetts
WORCESTER, Mass. - It's an unofficial tradition this time of year in Central Massachusetts, as police departments across the area collected and destroyed unwanted firearms. The gun buyback program, now called Guns to Gardens, is when residents can bring their guns to a local police department, who will then take them to be destroyed. The guns were crushed Saturday afternoon at City Welding on Worcester's Ararat Street.
Three arrested for shoplifting at Springfield gas station
Springfield Police Officers arrested three people at the Cumberland Farms on the 700 block of Carew Street for a report of shoplifting on Tuesday.
Comments / 0