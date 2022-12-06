ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 3

Living Life To The Fullest
5d ago

This will get swept under the rug at NMSU just like everything else. All coaches should be fired and charged with hindering prosecution, obstruction, evidence tampering, and negligence for trying to cover this up. All students involved should face the same charges as well as the officer at the NMSU police dept., and the administrators at NMSU. The NCAA should also shut down the basketball program with a lifetime ban from college play.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

NMSU player suspended for 1 game has past drug charge

One of the NMSU basketball players suspended in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on UNM's campus has been in trouble in another state. NMSU player suspended for 1 game has past drug charge. One of the NMSU basketball players suspended in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on UNM's...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KRQE News 13

Offense shines as Lobos improve to 9-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team’s win streak continues. The Lobos improved to 9-0 on Saturday thanks to a 94-76 win over UTSA on Saturday. Four of the five starters wearing cherry and silver finished the game in double figures, including 24 from Morris Udeze, 21 from Jaelen House and 18 from Jamal […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents

Roswell catalytic converter thief ID’d by parents. High school wood shop classes build doghouses for …. High school wood shop classes build doghouses for families in need. Medal of Honor recipient, Hiroshi Miyamura, laid …. Medal of Honor recipient, Hiroshi Miyamura, laid to rest. Rail Yards Holiday Market welcomes...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
kiowacountypress.net

Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house

(The Center Square) - As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash

A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy