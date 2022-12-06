Read full article on original website
Living Life To The Fullest
5d ago
This will get swept under the rug at NMSU just like everything else. All coaches should be fired and charged with hindering prosecution, obstruction, evidence tampering, and negligence for trying to cover this up. All students involved should face the same charges as well as the officer at the NMSU police dept., and the administrators at NMSU. The NCAA should also shut down the basketball program with a lifetime ban from college play.
Video shows police serving search warrants at NMSU Basketball Facility
The Bernalillo County District Attorney's Office said they are still continuing to receive evidence regarding this case and will evaluate the materials as they are submitted.
NMSU coach shared fears of retaliation after fatal shooting
New Mexico State coach Greg Heiar told a police officer that he feared possible retaliation in the aftermath of a fatal shooting that involved junior forward Mike Peake, according to bodycam footage released to ESPN.
KRQE News 13
NMSU player suspended for 1 game has past drug charge
One of the NMSU basketball players suspended in the aftermath of a deadly shooting on UNM's campus has been in trouble in another state.
KOAT 7
UNM students interviewed by state police following shooting involving NMSU basketball player
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Body camera video Target 7 obtained from New Mexico State Police shows officers knocking on a dorm room at the University of New Mexico’s campus, to question a student who was present the night New Mexico State basketball player Mike Peake exchanged gunfire with 19-year-old UNM student Brandon Travis who died.
cbs4local.com
Fight at NMSU that was precursor to deadly UNM shooting was over a girl, student says
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — An Oct. 15 fight at a University of New Mexico versus New Mexico State University football game in Las Cruces was over a girl, UNM student Eli'sha Upshaw told police during an interrogation. The fight at Aggie Memorial Stadium was a precursor to a...
KOAT 7
What we know about the shooting involving a New Mexico State University basketball player
In November, New Mexico State University basketball player Mike Peake shot and killed University of New Mexico student Brandon Travis in an altercation on the UNM campus. Since then, KOAT has uncovered many details in the investigation and our reporting has prompted NMSU to open its own investigation along with an investigation by New Mexico State Police.
Offense shines as Lobos improve to 9-0
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM men’s basketball team’s win streak continues. The Lobos improved to 9-0 on Saturday thanks to a 94-76 win over UTSA on Saturday. Four of the five starters wearing cherry and silver finished the game in double figures, including 24 from Morris Udeze, 21 from Jaelen House and 18 from Jamal […]
Rio Rancho police find suspect after school threatened
Authorities said they've identified their suspect in the case.
Flights from Las Cruces to Albuquerque to begin January 2023
According to a feasibility study done in 2019, on an annual basis, there were thousands of trips between Las Cruces and Albuquerque.
ABQ police say speed played role in deadly rollover
It's unknown if alcohol was involved.
KRQE News 13
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents
Roswell catalytic converter thief ID'd by parents
Police: 2 dead in SE Albuquerque rollover
The area was closed while authorities investigate.
Albuquerque woman accused of murder pleads not guilty
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Anjanette Martinez, 29, accused of murder and involved in a SWAT standoff last month, was arraigned Friday. Martinez is accused of shooting and killing Miguel Sanchez at a motel near Menaul and I-25 in April. Martinez is accused of killing Sanchez after he tried to stop her and another man during a […]
High school student dead after crash; 1 arrested, Las Cruces police say
Police are asking for witnesses to the Bataan Memorial East crash to call Traffic investigators at 575-528-4141.
Authorities: Missing man found dead in Santa Fe County
Deputies said the man had been reported missing in November.
3 Albuquerque men facing drug, gun charges; 1 unaccounted for
Investigators are searching for "Alex" Lara-Yanez, who is a little over 6 feet tall with tattoos on his arms.
Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
kiowacountypress.net
Officers rescue 69 people being held in Albuquerque stash house
(The Center Square) - As a record number of foreign nationals are entering the U.S. illegally through the El Paso Sector, which includes all of New Mexico and two west Texas counties, law enforcement officers are continuing to uncover stash houses being used in human smuggling operations. Homeland Security Investigations...
Horses taken by New Mexico state officials are on road to recovery
A group of horses are being nursed back to health after the state took custody of them.
KOAT 7
Organ Mountain High School student killed in Las Cruces car crash
A sixteen year-old student from Organ Mountain High School was killed in a car crash Friday afternoon in Las Cruces. Police have arrested the driver believed to be responsible for the crash. Isaiah Angel Anthony Gutierrez faces one count of involuntary manslaughter, and is being held without bond at the...
