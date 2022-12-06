Read full article on original website
Related
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
"I owe my entire life" to "Mean Girls": Jonathan Bennett on his famous role and "The Holiday Sitter"
It's always a tense part in an interview, the moment where the journalist finally has to ask the question they've been dreading: How does an actor feel about their most famous role, the one from years ago, the one that defined them?. Many celebrities balk at discussing their most well-known...
Kate Winslet Told A Hilarious Story About The Time She "Nearly Did A Poo" On Stage
"I’m lying on a white sheet, NAKED on the stage!”
Comments / 0