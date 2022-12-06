Read full article on original website
wapl.com
Shawano murder suspect heading to trial
SHAWANO, Wis–A Shawano murder suspect is heading to trial. A Shawano County Judge finds there is enough evidence to try Michael Ingold on one count of First Degree Intentional Homicide. Ingold allegedly strangled his girlfriend in their home back in June. He will enter a plea to the charge...
wtaq.com
Teenage Brothers Charged with Attempted Homicide for Green Bay Shooting
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Two brothers, ages 18 and 16, are facing charges in connection with a non-fatal shooting Saturday in which a “ghost gun” was used. 18 year old Anthony C. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime and two counts of bail jumping. 16 year old Avion D. Simbler is charged with attempted first degree intentional homicide as party to a crime, bail jumping, and possession of narcotic drugs.
NBC26
Worker shortage impacting local municipal snowplowing
GREEN BAY — While many look forward to snow covering the ground around the holidays, others are determined to make sure it stays off of area roads. Steve Grenier is the the Director of Public Works in Green Bay and has been a part of the city's snow removal process for several years. He says that the snowplow driver shortage is something that many municipalities have faced for the last few years.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay man charged with human trafficking, other crimes
Police say the children were not in the vicinity of Monday's fatal shooting. Grand Chute police have 4 reports of package thefts and also reports of mail stolen from mailboxes. Human trafficking investigation started with mother's phone call. Updated: 3 hours ago. Prosecutors say a woman called Green Bay police...
thebaycities.com
Children were in the home at the time of the Trolley Station Apartment Shooting
The City of Marinette Police Department has released additional information regarding the shooting incident that took place last Thursday at the Trolley Station Apartments that left one person dead. Detective Mike Kahles says, “officers were dispatched to a report that a female had a gunshot wound. When officers arrived, they located the 32-year-old female victim, began to render first-aid until EMS arrived on scene, and she was transported to Aurora Bay Area Medical Center.”
WLUC
Children were in apartment when woman was fatally shot, Marinette police say
MARINETTE, Wis. (WBAY) - Marinette police are holding a 31-year-old man in connection with a woman’s shooting death Thursday afternoon in what police tell us was a domestic situation. Police were told there was a woman with a gunshot wound at Trolley Station Apartments on Main St. just after...
