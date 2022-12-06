ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAA

South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles

DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Lake Worth veteran honored with parade on his 95th birthday

LAKE WORTH, Texas — Julian Morales doesn’t talk much about his time at war. The Army veteran would rather talk about the bevy of children and grandchildren and great grandchildren he’s been blessed with in his 95 years. Wednesday, on his 95th birthday, his family, friends and neighbors tried to show him how much of a blessing he’s been to them too.
LAKE WORTH, TX
WFAA

Get into the holiday spirit with the DSO

Enjoy the sounds of the season with the beloved Christmas tradition! Enjoy sing-along carols, classic holiday favorites, a visit from Santa Claus, and snow in the Meyerson. Fan-favorites Ava Pine and Reginald Smith, Jr. join the DSO and Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing

TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
TARRANT COUNTY, TX
WFAA

Dallas community group to host town hall meeting on mpox virus

DALLAS — Data shows mpox cases are declining across Dallas County. However, the potential for its spread remains a community concern. “Monkeypox, it came and it hit the gay and trans community very hard. And then it’s almost like it went away. But the truth is it has not gone away,” said Nathaniel Holley, co-founder of The FreeLux Project.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
WFAA

24 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Rock an ugly sweater, see some shooting Stars and go on a 26.2-mile run

DALLAS — Maybe you're not like us. Maybe you're the kind of person who has already finished their holiday shopping more than two weeks out from Christmas. And maybe, unlike the procrastinators who'll surely be out shopping for gifts this weekend, you have a surprising amount of free time this weekend and you're looking to find some interesting ways to fill your schedule.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Catching up with Dallas native singer Dana Harper

She is a North Texas singer who caught the attention of not one, not two, but THREE “The Voice” judges! What soulful singer Dana Harper has been up to and where you can catch her next. For more information, visit DanaHarpermusic.com.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

'It was our whole life': Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire

DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement

MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement from the district on Friday. McDaniel came to the district in 2006 and served as principal of McKinney Boyd High School. He served eight years as principal before becoming assistant superintendent for student services in 2014 and superintendent of the district in 2015. In total, McDaniel was in education for 35 years, the district said.
MCKINNEY, TX
WFAA

3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022

DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

New affordable housing development under construction in Old East Dallas

DALLAS — Construction of a new affordable housing complex is underway on East Side Avenue in East Dallas. The project is generating some excitement in the City of Dallas. Developers, investors, city staff and other project partners officially broke ground on the future site of Kiva East on Tuesday. It will be an 87-unit mixed income apartment community.
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF

LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever wonder how police departments across North Texas connect crimes through the guns being used on the streets? It’s not a simple process. WFAA went inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to show you how officials do it. ATF's building is...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

WFAA

