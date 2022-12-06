Read full article on original website
Government Employees Face Decades' Imprisonment Over $3 Million Dollar Embezzlement SchemeSharee B.Dallas, TX
South Oak Cliff Fighting to Become First Dallas ISD School to Win Back-to-Back State ChampionshipsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
4 Great Steakhouses in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
Dallas Making Decisions Prohibiting Short-Term RentalsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Jerry Jones Considering $295 Million in AT&T Stadium RenovationsLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Supporters rally around SOC Golden Bears, hoping for a second championship
DALLAS — There was a lot of energy around South Oak Cliff High School, as the SOC Golden Bears prepared to head to Round 5 of the 5-A Division II UIL Playoff semi-finals on Friday. ”You know, by winning State last year, we want to do a repeat this...
South Oak Cliff looking to become 1st Dallas ISD school in history to win back-to-back state titles
DALLAS — Editor's note: The video published above is a WFAA report from before the UIL State semifinal game against Argyle. In 2021, South Oak Cliff (SOC) made history, becoming the the first Dallas ISD school to win a state title since 1958. Sixty-three long years for DISD to hoist a trophy. (Assuming you ignore Dallas Carter's 1988 title, which was stripped due to an ineligible player).
Lake Worth veteran honored with parade on his 95th birthday
LAKE WORTH, Texas — Julian Morales doesn’t talk much about his time at war. The Army veteran would rather talk about the bevy of children and grandchildren and great grandchildren he’s been blessed with in his 95 years. Wednesday, on his 95th birthday, his family, friends and neighbors tried to show him how much of a blessing he’s been to them too.
Get into the holiday spirit with the DSO
Enjoy the sounds of the season with the beloved Christmas tradition! Enjoy sing-along carols, classic holiday favorites, a visit from Santa Claus, and snow in the Meyerson. Fan-favorites Ava Pine and Reginald Smith, Jr. join the DSO and Dallas Symphony Chorus to bring a bit of Christmas magic to the Meyerson.
Weatherford community hosts 2 vigils in 1 day to honor Athena Strand
WEATHERFORD, Texas — Parker County officials hosted two vigils for Athena Strand in Weatherford on Tuesday, which is about 30 miles from where the seven-year-old lived in Paradise. This comes days after authorities said Strand was abducted and murdered by a FedEx driver outside her rural home in Paradise.
There's a Santa shortage this holiday season and demand is skyrocketing
TARRANT COUNTY, Texas — It’s that special time of year, and this holiday season, Santa Claus has a full calendar. According to HireSanta, an online site that allows people to book Santa for events and visits, demand is skyrocketing. The demand comes as HireSanta Founder Mitch Allen is struggling to fill more than 2,000 open positions for Santa Claus, elves and Mrs. Claus.
City of DeSoto cancels holiday parade, reschedules tree lighting ceremony over football semifinals and possible rain
DESOTO, Texas — The City of DeSoto and DeSoto Parks & Recreation announced Friday they are canceling the city’s holiday parade and postponing the tree lighting ceremony this weekend. City officials said the success of the DeSoto Eagles football team, who will be taking on Denton Guyer in...
After fall from roof, North Texas man gets a Christmas surprise
MIDLOTHIAN, Texas — After moving to Midlothian a few months ago, Rafael Martinez wanted to go all out for Christmas. But just as he started hanging his first light, things went dark. “Randomly I woke up in a hospital,” he said. “That’s all I remember.”. Last...
'Bad timing': Dallas ISD’s former superintendent, Dr. Michael Hinojosa, confirms he will not run for mayor
DALLAS — Dr. Michael Hinojosa, the former superintendent for the Dallas Independent School District, will not run for Dallas mayor as had been widely expected by political watchers. Reached by phone on Tuesday afternoon, Hinojosa confirmed to WFAA that he has no plans to run for mayor now. When...
Dallas community group to host town hall meeting on mpox virus
DALLAS — Data shows mpox cases are declining across Dallas County. However, the potential for its spread remains a community concern. “Monkeypox, it came and it hit the gay and trans community very hard. And then it’s almost like it went away. But the truth is it has not gone away,” said Nathaniel Holley, co-founder of The FreeLux Project.
24 things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend: Rock an ugly sweater, see some shooting Stars and go on a 26.2-mile run
DALLAS — Maybe you're not like us. Maybe you're the kind of person who has already finished their holiday shopping more than two weeks out from Christmas. And maybe, unlike the procrastinators who'll surely be out shopping for gifts this weekend, you have a surprising amount of free time this weekend and you're looking to find some interesting ways to fill your schedule.
Catching up with Dallas native singer Dana Harper
She is a North Texas singer who caught the attention of not one, not two, but THREE “The Voice” judges! What soulful singer Dana Harper has been up to and where you can catch her next. For more information, visit DanaHarpermusic.com.
Study: What North Texas cities plan to spend the most on holiday gifts?
Flower Mound, TX was the third city in the U.S. with the biggest holiday budget. Most cities in the Top 10 on WalletHub's list are in California.
DFW weather: Rain ends overnight. More storms, some severe, are in the forecast next week.
DALLAS — While it won't be a washout for the entire weekend – outdoor plans on Saturday may be quite soggy... Parts of North Texas picked up nearly 2" of rain Saturday! The heavier and steadier rain shifts south of Dallas later this evening and rain eventually ends overnight.
'It was our whole life': Decades-old Dallas business destroyed in fire
DALLAS — Fire officials were responding to a blaze in the 11000 block of Harry Hines Boulevard on Friday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue said. DFR officials told WFAA that crews were assigned to this call at 7:01 a.m. Friday after a 911 caller reported a "huge fire across the street” at 11287 Harry Hines Boulevard.
Motorcycle ride to Athena Strand’s elementary school raises thousands of dollars for family
WISE COUNTY, Texas — Hundreds of motorcyclists traveled from Azel to Paradise Monday afternoon to honor Athena Strand and raise money for her family. The ride raised $8,775, according to organizer Francis Chamberlin. “She didn’t deserve this,” Chamberlin told WFAA. “She was young. She still had her...
McKinney ISD superintendent announces retirement
MCKINNEY, Texas — McKinney ISD Superintendent Dr. Rick McDaniel announced his retirement from the district on Friday. McDaniel came to the district in 2006 and served as principal of McKinney Boyd High School. He served eight years as principal before becoming assistant superintendent for student services in 2014 and superintendent of the district in 2015. In total, McDaniel was in education for 35 years, the district said.
3 DFW music venues listed on Billboard's Top Venues of 2022
DALLAS — The music magazine Billboard has released its annual year-end Boxscore charts showing the highest-grossing tours, venues and promoters. The Dallas-Fort Worth venues did fairly well, appearing three times on the top venues lists. American Airlines is the largest DFW venue to appear on the list, taking the...
New affordable housing development under construction in Old East Dallas
DALLAS — Construction of a new affordable housing complex is underway on East Side Avenue in East Dallas. The project is generating some excitement in the City of Dallas. Developers, investors, city staff and other project partners officially broke ground on the future site of Kiva East on Tuesday. It will be an 87-unit mixed income apartment community.
How crimes are solved using a high-tech system at Dallas ATF
LEWISVILLE, Texas — Ever wonder how police departments across North Texas connect crimes through the guns being used on the streets? It’s not a simple process. WFAA went inside the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) to show you how officials do it. ATF's building is...
