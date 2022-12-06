Read full article on original website
"Ghostbusters" Star Dies
Kymberly Herrin, who starred in the original "Ghostbusters" movie, as well as playing an iconic part in ZZ Top's "Legs" music video, has died, Fox News reports. Herrin's death was reportedly confirmed by her niece, Theresa Ramirez. Fox News, citing an obituary in the Santa Barbara News-Press, reports that she died late last month at her home in Santa Barbara, California. Her cause of death is not known.
Late Kirstie Alley and Ex-Husband Parker Stevenson Shared 2 Kids: Meet Her Family
Kirstie Alley is survived by her two adopted children, Lillie Price Stevenson and William True Stevenson. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, shares Lillie and William with her second ex-husband Parker Stevenson. Lillie and William, who goes by his middle name, shared a heartfelt statement on...
ETOnline.com
Kirstie Alley Remembered by Ted Danson, Rhea Perlman, and Her 'Cheers' Co-Stars -- Read Their Tributes
Kirstie Alley’s Cheers co-stars are raising one final glass to their friend. On Monday, it was revealed that Alley died following a short battle with cancer. Her rep later confirmed to ET that it was colon cancer. She was 71. Alley joined the cast of Cheers on season 6,...
Kymberly Herrin, Playboy Model Known for ‘Ghostbusters’ and ZZ Top’s “Legs” Video, Dead at 65
Kymberly Herrin, a Playboy model who appeared in the original Ghostbusters film, has died. She was 65. Herrin died Oct. 28, according to an obituary published in the Santa Barbara News-Press, which states that the actress “passed away peacefully” at home in Santa Barbara. No additional details or...
Cause of Death Revealed for Jack and Kristina Wagner's Son Harrison Wagner
The cause of death for Jack and Kristina Wagner's son, Harrison Wagner, has been determined. The 27-year-old died from fentanyl and alprazolam (the generic name for Xanax) intoxication, according to records from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner reviewed by E! News on Dec. 5. His official manner of death was listed as an accident, with the location of his death marked as a parking lot.
James Arness’ Cause of Death and His Last Words to ‘Gunsmoke’ Fans
Here's 'Gunsmoke' actor James Arness' cause of death and the heartfelt final words that he left for his longtime fans.
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
Award-Winning Country Music Star Dies
Up-and-coming country music star Jake Flint has reportedly died at the age of 37, according to Entertainment Weekly. According to reports, Flint died on November 26th in his sleep, just hours after celebrating his new marriage to his wife, Brenda, while in Oklahoma. No cause of death has been determined at this time.
Chuck Norris Honors Late ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Costar With Emotional Tribute
Chuck Norris headed over to social media to offer up an emotional tribute to his late co-star, Clarence Gilyard. Norris and Gilyard worked together on Walker, Texas Ranger. Gilyard died on Monday after a lengthy illness. He was 66 years old. On the show, Gilyard played James “Jimmy” Trivette opposite Norris’ Ranger Cordell Walker. Both Norris and Gilyard worked together for nearly 200 episodes. On the show, Trivette had his focus on the tech world while Walker went old-school and by the book.
After 5 Marriages Later Lorenzo Lamas From ‘Falcon Crest’ Is 64 And Still Hasn’t Found The One
From 1981 to 1990, CBS aired Falcon Crest, chronicling the rivalries between the joint Gioberti and Channing families, enough to give the Carringtons of Dynasty a run for their money. Most suave of them all was Lance Cumson, played by Lorenzo Lamas throughout the show’s whole runtime. But that is actually a very small piece of the puzzle defining Lamas’s career. There’s a lot to catch up on.
Julia Roberts showed up to an event honoring George Clooney in a dress that had the actor's face all over it
Roberts' whimsical gown featured photos from Clooney's career, from his days on "ER" to his polka-dot cover for W Magazine's December 2013 issue.
What Happened to Jonathan Taylor Thomas? See Where the ‘Home Improvement’ Alum Is Today
As Randy Taylor on Home Improvement, Jonathan Taylor Thomas’ fame soared to new heights. He was just 10 years old when he made his debut on the Tim Allen-led sitcom. After he left the series to go to college in 1998, Jonathan rarely made any more television appearances. Find out where the former teen icon is today.
Clarence Gilyard Leaves Behind a Fortune and an Admirable Acting Career
Hollywood is filled with plenty of talented and award-winning actors and actresses but few have a track record comparable to Clarence Gilyard. Gilyard made his first TV appearance in Diff’rent Strokes in 1981 and continued to grace millions of televisions for years after. After appearing in several TV series...
‘Bonanza’: Michael Landon Allegedly Had a Cast Member Removed for Being Too Handsome
Michael Landon didn't like the dashing good looks of another 'Bonanza' cast member. Here's what happened when Landon complained.
John Travolta Says His Sister Always Wanted To Be In A Hallmark Movie, And She Got Her Chance With Lacey Chabert
John Travolta's sister is making a cameo in Lacey Chabert's latest Hallmark movie.
Famed Batman Actor Dies
Tragic news has come out of the entertainment world on Friday as it has been announced that Kevin Conroy, the actor who provided the voice of Batman for decades, has died at 66, according to published reports.
Emma Thompson Reveals How Hugh Grant Thought ‘Love Actually' Was The 'Most Psychotic' Movie They've Ever Been In
Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant are two of Hollywood's most significant faces. The pair have been in the entertainment industry for many years and have starred in several projects, one of which is the romantic comedy Love Actually. The movie, written and directed by Richard Curtis, was released on November 6, 2003, and soon became a hit afterward.
Kirstie Alley Only ‘Recently Discovered’ Her Cancer Before She Died—Here’s the Form She Was Diagnosed With
If you’ve followed her four-decade-long career, you may have questions around how Kirstie Alley died and what her cause of death was before her sudden passing. Alley, whose full name was Kirstie Louise Alley, was born on January 12, 1951 in Wichita, Kansas. Her on-screen debut came in 1982 when she starred as Vulcan Starfleet officer Lieutenant Saavik in Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. Alley joined the cast of Cheers in season six in 1987, and starred on the show for six seasons until the series 11th and final season in 1993. She was nominated for five Emmys in...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
William Shatner says Star Trek co-star George Takei has ‘never stopped blackening my name’
William Shatner has reflected on tensions he’s had with his co-stars on the Star Trek franchise, including George Takei.In his new essay collection, Boldly Go, Captain Kirk actor Shatner writes about the breakdown of his friendship with Leonard Nimoy, who played Spock, and the fact that Uhura actor Nichelle Nichols told him his co-stars found him “cold and arrogant”, writing: “I was horrified to learn this, ashamed that I hadn’t realised it.”Sulu star Takei previously alleged that Shatner was “not a team player” on set, saying: “The rest of the cast all understand what makes a scene work. It’s...
