Watch: Jayron Kearse helped off field after frightening injury in pregame warmups (Video)
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Jayron Kearse needed to be helped off the field after an injury scare during pregame warmups on Sunday. The last thing the Dallas Cowboys need is to lose another key member of its outstanding defensive unit. That appears, unfortunately, to be the case as cornerback Jayron Kearse suffered what could be a serious injury during pregame warmups ahead of Dallas’ Week 14 matchup with the Houston Texans.
Eagles' Jalen Hurts does something no other QB has done before as team clinches playoff berth
Jalen Hurts did something no other quarterback has ever done in NFL history as the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the New York Giants and clinched a playoff berth.
3 Pittsburgh Steelers to blame for degrading Week 14 loss to Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Baltimore Ravens in Week 14, perhaps ending any chance they had at a late-season playoff run. In 32 meetings between Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh, 24 of them have been decided by a touchdown or less. Despite the records of the two teams, there is rarely much separating them due to familiarity.
Skip Bayless cannot believe Cowboys are trailing Texans at halftime
Skip Bayless cannot fathom how the Dallas Cowboys trailed the Houston Texans at halftime. One would think Skip Bayless would be used to his Dallas Cowboys disappointing him on the reg. He may remember fondly the glory days of Roger Staubach and the Triplets after that, but Bayless roots for...
Brock Purdy’s family wanted to see 49ers-Bucs to admire Tom Brady
The family of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy planned to see the 49ers play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — not to watch Brock, but to see Tom Brady. Tom Brady is one of the most famous sons of San Mateo, California, and it’s no secret that he was raised a devout San Francisco 49ers fan.
Steelers fall short to Baltimore Ravens
The Pittsburgh Steelers took on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday in week 14. They fell just short to them for a final score of 16-14. It was a relatively quiet start to the game form both sides as the first four drives in the game only resulted
Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass
Another NFL Sunday, another weekend the Mahomes family dominated Twitter. First, Patrick Mahomes threw an unreal touchdown pass to Jerick... The post Brittany Mahomes Loses It, Fires Off Tweet After Husband Patrick Mahomes Makes Unreal TD Pass appeared first on Outsider.
Breaking down top contenders for 2023 Heisman Trophy
Now that Caleb Williams has won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, here is a look at some of the top contenders for the award in 2023. On Saturday night, Caleb Williams became the eighth USC Trojan to win the Heisman Trophy award. Max Duggan finished second and it was a wild race.
Letuligasenoa Regrets Departure of Fellow UW D-Lineman Peihopa
The Husky veteran defender called teammate's exit a huge loss.
NFL teams that have never won a Super Bowl
After winning their second Super Bowl in team history in February of 2022, the Los Angeles Rams are one of
MLB insider: Cardinals preparing to make a surprise free agent splash?
According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the St. Louis Cardinals are believed to be ready to make a pretty significant splash in free agency. Two seasons ago, when the St. Louis Cardinals season was on the brink only for the team to storm into the MLB postseason, we should have learned never to count them out. While the season has been over for a month, the Cardinals are still channeling that never count them out energy in the free agent market.
Michigan-Ohio State rivalry bleeds into C.J. Stroud’s Heisman Trophy ceremony entrance (Video)
C.J. Stroud was shown the cold shoulder by Michigan legend Desmond Howard during the Ohio State quarterback’s 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony introduction. Desmond Howard was not about to shake C.J. Stroud’s hand during the Heisman Trophy ceremony introduction on Saturday night. These colors run deep, and they do...
