Woman Sues TGI Friday's Because Her Mozzarella Sticks Order Arrived Mozz-Free
It appears that a wild lawsuit against TGI Friday’s is moving forward. According to The Washington Post, an Illinois woman named Amy Joseph claims that an order she placed from the popular restaurant chain for “Mozzarella Sticks Snacks” arrived, yet were filled with cheddar, rather than mozzarella. Now the woman is ironically suing for cheddar, stating the branding, which prominently features a picture of mozzarella sticks, is misleading.
Candy Maker Ferrero Purchases Company That Makes Halo Top Ice Cream
Massive candy-making company Ferrero, who owns the subsidiaries behind popular products like Sweet Tarts, Nerds, and Famous Amos, is looking to expand its North American footprint. As CNBC reports, the expansion comes thanks to the purchase of Wells Enterprises, a massive ice cream company that owns Blue Bunny, Blue Ribbon Classics, and Halo Top.
