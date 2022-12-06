ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Newcomer wins seat on Louisiana Public Service Commission

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Newcomer Davante Lewis, a Democrat backed by an environmental political action committee, easily won Saturday’s runoff for a seat on Louisiana’s Public Service Commission — an obscure regulatory body that has received national attention from media, celebrities, climate change activists and major public utility companies.
State Senator Scott Bennett Dies: Illinois Officials React

CHAMPAIGN - An Illinois State Senator - Scott Bennett, a Champaign Democrat died at 1:15 p.m. Friday at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana at the age of 45. First responders were called to Bennett's home in Champaign just before 3 a.m. Thursday. Stacy, Sen. Bennett's wife, said in a statement that he died of complications of a large brain tumor.
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.
Governor Pritzker Signs Historic Unemployment Insurance Agreement

CHICAGO – Today Governor JB Pritzker signed the historic Unemployment Insurance (UI) Agreement, finalizing a bipartisan plan to pay down $1.36 billion in UI loan debt remaining from the COVID-19 pandemic. The agreement will save taxpayers an estimated $20 million in interest costs that would be due next September and preserves hundreds of millions of dollars in future federal tax credits for Illinois employers, without decreasing benefits for employees.
One Day Rest In Seven Act Changes Take Effect January 1, 2023

SPRINGFIELD – In preparation for the new year, employers should be aware of upcoming changes to the One Day Rest in Seven Act taking effect January 1, 2023. Sign in to hide this notification. Get The Latest News!. Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your...
Chestnut Takes Medical Care To The Community With Mobile Unit

EAST ST. LOUIS – St. Clair County, Illinois sits in the heart of a medically underserved area of the U. S. People living there are 23 percent less likely than the national average to access a primary health care provider - a physician, nurse practitioner, clinical nurse specialist or physician assistant. (www.regionalneeds.org)
Reports: Many security lapses led to Texas inmate's escape

HOUSTON (AP) — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate, resulting in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident that were released Thursday.
Scientists lower alert for Mauna Loa, say eruption could end

HONOLULU (AP) — Scientists lowered the alert level for the https://apnews.com/article/volcanic-eruptions-science-hawaii-hilo-volcanoes-a56ba5bc2ab68556bad6bd8ad9b2ca8f">Mauna Loa volcano on Hawaii's Big Island from a warning to a watch on Saturday and said the mountain's first eruption in nearly 40 years may soon end. The U.S. Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said in a bulletin...
