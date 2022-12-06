Read full article on original website
Related
wflx.com
Annual Walk the Walk raises money for children's charities in Palm Beach County
A Palm Beach County organization is raising money to to aid at-risk children and their families in need. People of all ages participated in the Children's Foundation of Palm Beach County's second annual Walk the Walk event as part of the Garden of Life Palm Beaches Marathon on Saturday. The...
wflx.com
Place of Hope creates 400 holiday cards for foster kids
On Friday, over 35 volunteers consisting of Oasis Church International, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, Truist Bank, community leaders, and local high school students created over 400 holiday cards at Place for Hope in West Palm Beach for foster kids. It was poetic since Dec. 9 is known as...
wflx.com
School district committee delays plans on boundaries for new high school
The School District of Palm Beach County is delaying plans to set students' boundaries for its new high school. On Thursday, the district's Advisory Boundary Committee began discussions on which students should attend Dr. Joaquin Garcia High School when it officially opens next fall on Lyons Road, just north of Lantana Road in western Lake Worth, right next to Woodlands Middle School.
wflx.com
Homes for our Troops building house for wounded veteran in West Palm Beach
A nonprofit organization committed to constructing and donating specialized adapted homes for severely woundedveterans is building a home for a veteran who was severely injured during his tour in Iraq. Army Staff Sgt. Juan Amaris was burned over 75% of his body during his second combat tour in Iraq in...
wflx.com
Charitable holiday light show dazzles Jupiter Farms
Billy Dzama's front yard in Jupiter Farms is a labor of love. "It's pretty much a year-long process," Dzama said. He crafts a holiday display of 35,000 LED lights each year. The show is set to music and plays on a 30-minute loop for the entire community to enjoy. "I...
wflx.com
Postal Service seeks suspect who stole mail from business complex
The search is on for a mail thief who investigators said targeted a business complex in Palm Beach Gardens. It happened Sunday night at the Woodbine Commons Plaza on Military Trail. Surveillance cameras caught the suspect pulling into the parking lot in a white cargo van. But it's what you...
wflx.com
Palm Beach County man transforming lives in Guatemala
A Palm Beach County man sold his business and left everything behind to move to Guatemala and make a difference. Creating schools, he's helped thousands of teenagers graduate and get jobs in their home country. WPTV spoke with the founder of the Guatemalan Tomorrow Fund, Steve Dudenhoefer, about the successes...
wflx.com
Driver struck, killed by Brightline train in Lake Worth Beach
One person was struck and killed by a Brightline train Friday night in Lake Worth Beach, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue and the Sheriff's Office confirmed. At approximately 6:50 this evening, PBCFR units were dispatched to the intersection of 15th Avenue South and Railroad Avenue for a reported motor vehicle vs. train, the agency told WPTV.
wflx.com
City announces death of Boynton Beach police officer
The city of Boynton Beach is mourning the death of a 15-year Boynton Beach police officer. Officer Dennis Castro was a member of the S.W.A.T. Team. The city of Boynton Beach announced his passing on Saturday just before 12:30 p.m. They released the following statement:. It is with our deepest...
wflx.com
Brightline station set to open in Boca Raton
Crews are putting the finishing touches on the new 36,000-square-foot Brightline station in Boca Raton. Constructionbegan in Januaryon the station, locatedacross from Mizner Park and adjacent to the Boca Raton Public Library. It is already near completion. A number of people living in Boca Raton, like Steven Przydzial, said the...
wflx.com
13 migrants in custody after landing near Lake Worth Beach
U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents investigated a suspected "maritime smuggling event" near the Lake Worth Beach Pier on Friday morning. According to Capt. Will Rothrock of the Palm Beach Police Department, witnesses reported seeing a 25-foot boat dropping off about 25 people on the beach along the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard just after 7:30 a.m.
wflx.com
Remains of woman found in Palm Beach Gardens canal
Police in Palm Beach Gardens said human remains were found Thursday evening, prompting an investigation. Investigators said the remains of a woman were discovered in a canal within the Steeplechase community. This neighborhood is located at the intersection of Beeline Highway and Haverhill Road. Officials said the remains could be...
wflx.com
Bicyclist dies in a crash with car in South Vero Beach
A 42-year-old Okeechobee man riding a bicycle was killed in a crash with a vehicle near Vero Beach early Friday night, the Indian River Sheriff's Office said. The crash occurred at 5:25 p.m. at Fourth Street and Old Dixie Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release. Deputies...
wflx.com
Palm Beach police investigating 'suspected immigration incident'
Palm Beach police said they're investigating a "suspected immigration incident" on Friday morning. The incident is unfolding in the 2700 block of South Ocean Boulevard. There is a heavy police presence in the area. The Palm Beach Police Department is asking anyone who sees a suspicious person or activity to...
wflx.com
Suncoast High lockdown lifted after shooting report in Riviera h
Report of a shooting in Riviera Beach on Thursday evening prompted a lockdown of nearby Suncoast High though there were no victims or witnesses, police said. A detection device showed shots being fired in 1700 block of West 13th Street at 5:23 p.m., police spokeswoman Cherise Phillips told WPTV. Suncoast...
wflx.com
SUV driver dies in crash with truck at I-95 ramp
A 52-year-old Boynton Beach man died after his SUV crashed under the back of a tractor-trailer at an Interstate 95 exit, Florida Highway Patrol said Thursday. At 6:07 p.m. Wednesday, the 2012 GMC Yukon Denali SUV was traveling north on northbound Interstate 95 exit ramp upon the outside paved exit ramp lane, FHP said. The 2017 Freightliner Sleeper cab truck, driven by a 40-year-old man from Fairfield, Ohio, was stopped/parked facing north upon the outside paved shoulder of the northbound exit ramp.
Comments / 0