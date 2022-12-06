ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

‘This is unnecessary, frivolous:’ BOC allows partial recount to move forward

By Lauren Edwards
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 5 days ago
One week after certifying the results of the 2022 midterm election, the State Board of Canvassers voted 3-0 to allow the request for a partial recount of proposals 2 and 3 to move forward.

On Tuesday November 8 — Election Night — 59 percent of voters voted to pass Prop 2 on voting rights, and 56 percent voted to pass Prop 3 on reproductive rights. Both were scheduled to be enshrined in the state's Constitution.

However, Fox 17 learned during Monday’s meeting at the Michigan Senate building that Jerome Allen of Oakland County submitted the recount request last Friday. His attorney Daniel Hartman attended the meeting on his behalf.

Hartman, who also represented a few other organizations that opposed the proposals, said that an investigation needed to be opened due to allegations of fraud.

BOC chairman Tony Daunt disagreed, saying that the only goal of a recount is to check whether or not the ballots were tabulated correctly.

“This is unnecessary and frivolous and ridiculous,” Daunt said during the meeting. “But, I came here with the desire to find a way to conduct this.”

Hartman quickly interrupted Daunt.

“Do you need to recuse yourself for bias?” He said.

“Excuse me,” Daunt replied.

“You’ve already made a determination without a single ballot recounted that you are biased,” Hartman said from the podium. “You just called this frivolous and a waste of time. Do you not take your oath of office serious?”

Daunt proceeded to speak.

“Sir, I am here to determine the process to undertake the recount because I believe it’s important that regardless of my personal feelings,” Daunt said before being interrupted again by Hartman. “Excuse me! It is important for us to let people utilize the rights provided to them through our constitution and the statute. This is a fishing expedition.”

“That’s a prejudgment sir and I find it offensive," Hartman exclaimed.

Daunt then pounded the gavel.

Hartman stated that his organizations should be allowed to watch over the recount closely in the 500+ precincts involved.

Both BOC vice-chair Mary Ellen Gurewitz and member Richard Houskamp backed Daunt and said there was no fraud in the election and that those who believed otherwise should seek the proper channels to make their complaints heard.

The board went on to hear from attorneys for Promote the Vote and Reproductive Freedom for All, the two main organizations behind Props 2 and 3. Attorney Steve Liddle argued that Allen and the opposing organizations did not “meet the statutory guidelines” for a recount.

The board then voted 3-0 to allow the recount to move forward, but reiterated that no investigation will take place.

“The county boards will act completely at the direction of the state Board of Canvassers,” Gurewitz said doing an interview after the meeting. “There will will be representatives of the state board at all of the county canvassing boards and they will follow the directions we have given them. They are not going to engage in an investigation.”

BOC also voted 3-0 to recognize Promote the Vote 2022, Reproductive Freedom For All, and Jerome Allen as interested parties.

The BOC did not indicate when the recount will begin.

“This situation we find ourselves in right now with repeated claims of fraud that are just not worn out, that are not litigated through the courts with any kind of validity make that something the legislature should look at,” Daunt said after the meeting. “I think we want to allow citizens to petition their government to seek redress to make sure that they have faith in the results. But, not have it be an open-ended fishing expedition that waste people's time. That wastes their money, whether that's the government's money or an individual’s money who’s then wasting government time which is money.”

Bnkd
5d ago

If you are against this. Then you clearly don't understand the purpose The boards entire purpose is to provide proof that there was a fair election. Any unanswered questions undermine future elections. Don't be so quick to judge the situation for some day in the future it could be you that questions results.

asiliveandbreathe
5d ago

If they want a recount with the lopsided numbers showing plainly the winners, they should pay for every cent of the cost

MAKE AMERICA GAG AGAIN
5d ago

Doesn't matter... results will be the same... apparently you didn't cheat hard enough Republicans

FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

