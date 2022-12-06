Tempe, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Tempe.

The Mingus Union High School basketball team will have a game with Tempe High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00. Mingus Union High School Tempe High School December 05, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Campo Verde High School basketball team will have a game with McClintock High School on December 05, 2022, 17:55:00. Campo Verde High School McClintock High School December 05, 2022 17:55:00 Varsity Boys Basketball