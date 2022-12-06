ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Tempe, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Tempe.

The Mingus Union High School basketball team will have a game with Tempe High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00.

Mingus Union High School
Tempe High School
December 05, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Campo Verde High School basketball team will have a game with McClintock High School on December 05, 2022, 17:55:00.

Campo Verde High School
McClintock High School
December 05, 2022
17:55:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Red Mountain High School basketball team will have a game with Corona del Sol High School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Red Mountain High School
Corona del Sol High School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Freshman Boys Basketball

