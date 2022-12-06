ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paintsville, KY

Comments / 4

Robert Scarberry
5d ago

if she loved it she would had done more for the county.not just show up on an apple day a couple of times.a statue is plenty.

Reply
4
Glenda Susie Auxier
5d ago

I sure hope not she doesn’t deserve it we have people in Johnson county that has done a lot more for the people than she ever thought about doing she said this town was trashy for her to come to every year!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wymt.com

‘Christmas in a Small Town’ wraps up in Hazard

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Hazard’s annual Christmas in a Small Town festivities concluded Saturday night with organizers saying Saturday’s event had the largest turnout yet. Christmas in a Small Town began in 2016, and event organizers said it has been rewarding to watch it grow every year since then.
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

Name released of man found dead in Grayson, Kentucky, pond

UPDATE (Dec. 9, 2022, at 6:17 p.m.): Shane Goodall, a Kentucky State Police (KSP) Trooper from Post 14, confirmed the body found in a Grayson pond Friday afternoon was 53-year-old Douglas Turley. Officials said they believe he was in a vehicle accident when his truck went into the pond. No foul play is suspected at […]
GRAYSON, KY
thelevisalazer.com

ARC HIRING SOCIAL WORKERS IN ASHLAND, INEZ

RpnosSeotdf y1:Ytu0i326u0e1sh1Ptm5rua4M018gt2c 0ct degmh1fa0 ·. Are you looking for a meaningful career where you have the opportunity to help someone determine the steps that are needed to put their life back together? If so, being a Targeted Case Manager with ARC may be the right fit for you. We’re hiring...
ASHLAND, KY
wymt.com

‘A great honor’: Pike County student awarded Ralph Gabbard Memorial Scholarship

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Pike Central High School senior Hunter Adkins is planning for the future, with a dream of working in radiology. “The way I really got into this career is one of my friend’s fathers is a radiologist, and I always saw that he always had time for his kids- and like what they do- so, I see that I can have time to have a career and a family,” Adkins said.
PIKE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Community brings Christmas to displaced flood victims

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WSAZ) -Christmas is right around the corner, but for some families in Floyd County, this isn’t a typical holiday season. The summer floods displaced many from their homes. For Pam Caudill and so many others still not in a permanent place, a Christmas surprise is what...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Fighting for a spot in the final, Mountain Classic Boys semis

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, the final four boys’ teams will battle it out for a shot at the Mountain Classic title. Breathitt County is scheduled to play Harlan at 6:45 p.m., and host Perry Central will take on Harlan County at 8:30 p.m. The Perry Central Commodores...
HAZARD, KY
WOWK 13 News

2 dead in Prestonsburg, Kentucky crash

FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—Two people are dead after a two-vehicle crash in Floyd County, Kentucky. The Kentucky State Police say that on Tuesday, they responded to a collision in Prestonsburg just before 7 p.m. Police found that a Dodge pickup truck crossed the center line and struck a Nissan pickup. The driver of the Nissan, […]
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Downtown Whitesburg celebrates resilience this holiday season

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Whitesburg celebrated its “Miracle on Main Street” Friday. The celebration happened more than four months following the historic flooding that left downtown Whitesburg covered in four feet of water. On Friday, the holiday festivities were underway. Employees said it was exciting...
WHITESBURG, KY
thelevisalazer.com

Yatesville Lakeshore littered with trash

Amy Wallace Whelan is at Yatesville Lake State Park. I often post the beautiful pictures as I walk these trails. Now, as. the lake drops for winter pool, the ugly side is revealed  This is. just one small snapshot of the filth from our lake! It is, short...
LOUISA, KY
wymt.com

Police believe ‘The Bogus Beggar’ was spotted in Eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of The Bogus Beggar being seen in Eastern Kentucky. Pikeville police told WYMT they received complaints about the man on Wednesday. They were able to talk with him and believe he is The Bogus Beggar. However, officers said they think he is...
PIKEVILLE, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky high school recognized as Purple Star School

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - State and local leaders were in Floyd County this week to announce a special honor that is only given to schools that meet specific requirements. During a ceremony Thursday, military leaders designated Floyd Central High School as a Purple Star School. In order to qualify...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy