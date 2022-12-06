Read full article on original website
Related
fox5dc.com
'He was the nicest person:' Family of slain Shell employee say they are 'broken'
WASHINGTON - "All he knows is church, work, life." The family of 61-year-old Ayalew Wondimu spoke with FOX 5's David Kaplan and say they are "broken." Wondimu was murdered Thursday night at the Shell gas station where he was an employee. 31-year-old Torrey Moore of Silver Spring was arrested and charged in the fatal shooting. Police say that Moore approached Wondimu, and an altercation occurred. Moore then shot Wondimu and left the gas station.
fox5dc.com
16-year-old arrested after Benning Road Metro shooting injures woman, two teens
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - A 16-year-old suspect has been arrested in the Benning Road Metro shooting that injured a woman and two teenagers. Metro Transit Police arrested the 16-year-old male suspect in Northwest D.C., charging him with attempted second-degree murder and carrying a pistol without a license. The shooting...
fox5dc.com
'They didn't just take some stranger's life': Police, family search for killer in Dumfries shooting
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Replaying the shooting of your sibling is nothing Marty Hopson ever imagined she would have to do. "I've probably looked at it probably 100 times," said Hopson. She's looking at the horrific scene caught on surveillance that took her brother's life because...
fox5dc.com
Fatal shooting at Shell gas station
A shooting at a shell gas station in Silver Spring leaves one person dead and Montgomery County Police searching for the suspect. Police are remaining tight-lipped about the details of this shooting but we do know the victim was an employee at the Shell gas station. FOX 5's Jacqueline Matter reports from Silver Spring.
fox5dc.com
Police give update on Silver Spring Shell gas station shooting
Montgomery County police are investigating a shooting at a Shell gas station in Silver Spring. The preliminary investigation determined that a gunman shot the gas station clerk after an altercation.
rockvillenights.com
Victim robbed on street in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a robbery Tuesday night, December 6, 2022. The robbery was reported in the 400 block of Blandford Street at 11:05 PM. A weapon other than a firearm was employed by the suspect(s).
fox5dc.com
Surveillance video of the Metro Center shooting
An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. On Friday, Metro Transit Police released video of multiple angles of the incident.
fox5dc.com
Student injured in shooting outside Suitland High School
A 14-year-old is in the hospital after a shooting at Suitland High School Thursday morning. Prince George's County police are investigating the incident that took place outside the school, but still on the property. FOX 5 has learned that a ninth-grader is in custody. FOX 5's Nana-Sentuo Bonsu reports from the school with the latest on the investigation.
Wbaltv.com
Up-and-coming real estate investor killed in recent Park Heights shooting
A young man who had dreams of making Baltimore a better place was killed in Park Heights. Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot Thursday as he walked through a potential investment property in Park Heights. After a number of shootings in the Park Heights neighborhood over recent days, police have...
fox5dc.com
Passenger threw urine on Metrobus driver in Prince George's County: police
LANHAM, Md. - Authorities are searching for a passenger they say threw urine on a Metrobus driver last week in Prince George's County. Investigators say the assault happened Friday, December 2 around 10 p.m. on an F4 Route bus that was near Harkins Road and Annapolis Road in Lanham. Police...
fox5dc.com
Fairfax County police officer hurt in crash
A Fairfax County police officer was hurt in a crash Friday afternoon. FOX 5's Sierra Fox has the latest.
fox5dc.com
Heightened police presence at Suitland High School after student shot
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. - Authorities say there will be a heightened police presence at Suitland High School over the next several days as the investigation into the shooting of a 14-year-old student on school grounds continues. The shooting was reported Thursday around 10 a.m. outside the school in the 5200...
Man threatens driver with knife after minor car collision in Anne Arundel Co.
What began as a simple car crash turned into an assault. Thursday afternoon, two pickup trucks were traveling on Mill Swamp Road by Muddy Creek Road. It's a two lane road with a small shoulder.
Wbaltv.com
1 dead in double-shooting at southwest Baltimore Royal Farms
Baltimore police are investigating a double-shooting at a Royal Farms in which a man died. City police said officers were called around 6 p.m. Thursday to the Royal Farms store in the 2200 block of West Patapsco Avenue for a shooting. Police said a 24-year-old man who was shot in...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
Assault Suspect At Large After Abusing, Strangling Woman During Altercation In Prince William
A repeat offender who has been terrorizing a woman for days is facing multiple charges for allegedly assaulting and choking her on numerous occasions in Prince William County, police announced on Wednesday. Jahari Kwame Underwood, 30, is wanted on multiple charges following an incident that played out early on Wednesday,...
fox5dc.com
Video of Metro Center shooting released by WMATA
WASHINGTON - An off-duty FBI special agent opened fire inside Metro Center station Wednesday night, fatally striking one person, according to police. A preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between the special agent and another person occurred. During the scuffle, the agent and the other person fell over an 8-foot drop behind the platform, and away from the tracks. The federal officer then opened fire on the other individual.
Shooting on The Avenue stirs concern about safety, security in Hampden
BALTIMORE -- A violent shooting on a popular street in Hampden has rattled some of the people who visit the neighborhood."It was about 12:30-1 a.m., something like that, and everything was all blocked off," Baltimore resident Sharon Sanner-Rose said. "So, we suspected something not good happened."The shooting happened in the 1100 block of W. 36th Street around 11 p.m. Tuesday.Dispatcher audio details some of what happened."Caller heard one shot, smelled gunpowder," the dispatcher said. "Someone yelling, 'You're going to have to use that.'"The dispatcher said the victim—a 32-year-old man—was taken to a local hospital in a car.When police got to the...
Teacher turns in student found armed with ghost gun at high school in Prince George’s County
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. — A 16-year-old boy was taken into custody after a teacher caught him with a loaded ghost gun at a high school in Capitol Heights, Maryland. The teenage boy was found with the gun at Central High School located in the 200 block of Cabin Branch Road on Tuesday, Dec. 6, officials said.
One dead after shooting in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — One man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Tuesday evening. Police said they were called to the 1200 block of Abel avenue around 7:10 p.m. They found the victim, who had been shot, in the road. He was taken to a nearby hospital […]
Comments / 0