Carpinteria, CA

Key News Network

2 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Major Traffic Collision

Ventura, CA: Two people were hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a major traffic collision in the city of Ventura Tuesday night. Ventura Police and City Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Del Mar Drive and East Harbor Boulevard around 10:18 p.m., Dec. 6.
VENTURA, CA
kvta.com

Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County

There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday

Temperatures remain below average for the time being, with no drastic changes expected in high temperatures over the next several days. Highs will once again be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A weak weather system approaches early Friday and could impact San Luis Obispo County and North Santa The post Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
texasbreaking.com

After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody

Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Highway Patrol kicks off annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive

Santa Barbara Highway Patrol is now accepting new, unwrapped toys at any of the Central Coast California Highway Patrol offices through Dec. 19, for its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. All toys are donated back to local families. “We hope to help as many families as possible,” Public Information...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
KEYT

Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures

While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Row, Row, Row Your Sleigh at Ventura's Beloved ‘Santa Paddle'

It would be surprising, to say the least, to find Santa's sleigh for sale on your favorite vehicle trade-in site or down at the local lot. But you don't have to fret: This famous conveyance isn't up for grabs, for the Jolly Old Elf needs his wheels, er, sleigh runners when he zigzags across the planet on Christmas Eve.
VENTURA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Two convicted for parking structure shooting

AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
VENTURA, CA

