FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in ValuesSouthern California Weather ForceVentura County, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Storm expected Thursday night into the weekend for parts of Southern CaliforniaSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Update: woman in fiery crash transported to local hospital
Drivers are asked to avoid Highway 1 outside Lompoc Thursday afternoon due to a fiery crash that closed one northbound lane.
2 Hospitalized After 2-Vehicle Major Traffic Collision
Ventura, CA: Two people were hospitalized after two vehicles were involved in a major traffic collision in the city of Ventura Tuesday night. Ventura Police and City Fire Departments responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Vista Del Mar Drive and East Harbor Boulevard around 10:18 p.m., Dec. 6.
kclu.org
Big rig accident impacts traffic on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara
A big rig accident on Highway 101 between Ventura and Santa Barbara has created huge traffic issues for Monday morning commuters. The accident happened just after 3 a.m. Monday in the Seacliff area. It's a section of the 101 already impacted by a repaving project, with the southbound 101 split into two separate lanes to accommodate the work.
Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara
A vehicle went out of control and ended up at the wall of the Harbor House Inn this morning in Santa Barbara. No one was hurt. The post Out of control SUV ends up at the wall of a beach area hotel in Santa Barbara appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
kvta.com
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man
The body of a diver who was found off Santa Cruz Island in November was identified Wednesday as a Ventura man who went missing in 2020. The post Body recovered off Santa Cruz Island identified as missing Ventura County man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday
Temperatures remain below average for the time being, with no drastic changes expected in high temperatures over the next several days. Highs will once again be in the 50s and 60s, with lows in the 30s and 40s. A weak weather system approaches early Friday and could impact San Luis Obispo County and North Santa The post Light rain Friday, more rain Saturday and Sunday appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
texasbreaking.com
After Long Chase Across 3 Southern California Counties, 16-Year-Old Motorist Taken into Custody
Following a protracted police chase through Ventura, Los Angeles, as well as Orange counties, a 16-year-old boy was apprehended. According to sources, the whole thing started when Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies confronted an alleged hit-and-run motorist in the Fillmore neighborhood. According to officials, the vehicle was stolen when deputies checked its locations. Around 9:20 p.m., CHP seized control of the pursuit.
A dry Friday ahead of a rainy and windy weekend
Rain is very likely this weekend, with wind increasing as well. The post A dry Friday ahead of a rainy and windy weekend appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Coroner Identifies Deceased Diver as Missing Ventura County Man
The body of a deceased diver recovered off Santa Cruz Island this November has been identified as a Ventura County man who went missing in the area two years ago. The Santa Barbara County Coroner’s Bureau has confirmed that the decedent is 34-year-old Ryder Sturt of Port Hueneme. Sturt...
Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night
Around 9:30 p.m. last night electrical service between Garden and State Street was lost due to equipment failure, according to Southern California Edison. The post Portions of Downtown Santa Barbara without power since last night appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Investigation Underway of Fatal Single-Vehicle Crash in Valencia
Valencia, Santa Clarita, CA: Newhall Station Sheriff’s deputies and medical examiners along with the coroner are investigating a solo-vehicle traffic collision involving a sedan that veered off the right side of the road colliding with a guard rail then taking out a fence and landing upside down in the wash.
Condos spared from morning vehicle fire
A work van erupted in flames Tuesday morning near a Santa Barbara condo. No one was hurt. The post Condos spared from morning vehicle fire appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Coastal View
Highway Patrol kicks off annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive
Santa Barbara Highway Patrol is now accepting new, unwrapped toys at any of the Central Coast California Highway Patrol offices through Dec. 19, for its annual CHiPs for Kids toy drive. All toys are donated back to local families. “We hope to help as many families as possible,” Public Information...
KEYT
Chance of rain Tuesday, below average temperatures
While most of the heavy rain is in our rearview camera, there is a slight chance of rain on Tuesday. San Luis Obispo County and North Santa Barbara County is expected to get more rain than the South Coast and Ventura County. However, light rain and patchy drizzle is expected. This will not be a significant system.
Weekend Southern California Storm Strengthening in Values
Photo byPrecipitation Risk Model - Weekend of December 10th, 2022. The previous article (click here) mentioned of the weekend storm system that will move into Southern California. This system as of this morning has strengthened more than initially projected.
Person found dead in Santa Monica Mountains above Malibu identified as 27-year-old transgender woman
The person found dead last week on a roadside in the Santa Monica Mountains north of Malibu has been identified as a 27-year-old transgender woman, and her family and friends are now desperate for answers.
NBC Los Angeles
Row, Row, Row Your Sleigh at Ventura's Beloved ‘Santa Paddle'
It would be surprising, to say the least, to find Santa's sleigh for sale on your favorite vehicle trade-in site or down at the local lot. But you don't have to fret: This famous conveyance isn't up for grabs, for the Jolly Old Elf needs his wheels, er, sleigh runners when he zigzags across the planet on Christmas Eve.
Ventura County Reporter
Two convicted for parking structure shooting
AVentura County jury spent more than six days deliberating the fate of two gang members charged with a deadly shooting on the top floor of the parking structure at Ventura’s beachfront promenade before finding them guilty on all but one of the charges on Dec. 1. Ventura resident Alejandro...
Ventura County Reporter
Fairgrounds redevelopment proposal could “bring baseball back to Ventura County”
Robert Young isn’t giving up on his dream of transforming the Ventura County Fairgrounds by tearing down most of the aging infrastructure and constructing new buildings including a minor league baseball stadium, convention space and ocean-view restaurants. A team led by the Los Angeles lawyer and former owner of...
