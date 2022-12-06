Dua Lipa brought a slick take to minimalist style while at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022. The FNAA Award-winning star hit the red carpet at the O2 Arena in London for the occasion, wearing a sharp black minidress. Her attire, layered over black Wolford tights, included a bodycon fit with a pointed, low-cut neckline, giving the illusion of a bustier silhouette. Accessorized with the piece was a silver diamond bangle and serpent head-shaped pendant necklace, both hailing from Bulgari. When it came to footwear, the “We’re Good” singer’s ensemble was completed with a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps. Her style included smooth black...

