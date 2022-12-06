Read full article on original website
Related
Dua Lipa Slips into Satin Pumps with Revamped LBD at Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022
Dua Lipa brought a slick take to minimalist style while at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball 2022. The FNAA Award-winning star hit the red carpet at the O2 Arena in London for the occasion, wearing a sharp black minidress. Her attire, layered over black Wolford tights, included a bodycon fit with a pointed, low-cut neckline, giving the illusion of a bustier silhouette. Accessorized with the piece was a silver diamond bangle and serpent head-shaped pendant necklace, both hailing from Bulgari. When it came to footwear, the “We’re Good” singer’s ensemble was completed with a set of sharp pointed-toe pumps. Her style included smooth black...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trevor Noah thanks 'hate-watchers' of The Daily Show
Trevor Noah has thanked people who "hate-watch" 'The Daily Show'. The 38-year-old comedian ended his seven-year run as the show's host on Thursday (12.08.22), and Trevor thanked everyone who has played a role in the program's success, including his critics. He said: "I remember when we started the show, we...
Comments / 0