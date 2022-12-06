ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kirstie Alley dies at 71 after battle with cancer

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 5 days ago
Actress Kirstie Alley has died at the age of 71 following a battle with cancer, her children shared.

Alley’s family said on her Twitter account Monday evening that she died after a battle with cancer that was recently discovered.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother,” her children said.

“We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

John Travolta posted on Instagram following news of Alley’s death, saying he loves her.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” said Travolta.

Alley was known for her role in “Cheers” as Rebecca Howe in 1990, which earned her a Golden Globe and Emmy, according to Biography.com. After “Cheers,” she won an Emmy for her role in a television movie called “David’s Mother” in 1994, and then was nominated for an Emmy for her supporting role in a dramatic miniseries called “The Last Don.”

Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 and together they adopted two children, William True and Lillie Price, according to Biography.com.

