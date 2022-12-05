Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A monthly payment of $1000 might be on your wayMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Tech Guy Found Dead in His Apartment after a Fun Night with His FriendsJessey AnthonyLos Angeles, CA
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic ActYoel DavidsonAntioch, CA
San Francisco Does Not Allow Killer Robots For The Time BeingAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark Star
Related
protos.com
3AC founders and staff hit with subpoenas as feds push for records
Three Arrows Capital (3AC) co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies will be required to hand over “any recorded information” relating to the bankrupt crypto hedge fund after a federal judge greenlit subpoenas to be dished out to the firm’s former leadership. The subpoenas will demand that Zhu...
protos.com
From Alameda chief to bankrupting FTX, meet Caroline Ellison
Caroline Ellison was the sole chief exec of Alameda Research at the time of its demise. Her company used money from customers of its sister company FTX without their consent and in direct violation of FTX’s own terms of service. Alameda Research was never based in Alameda, California —...
thecryptocurrencypost.net
Alameda Ex-CEO Caroline Ellison Reportedly Spotted in a US City
The Autism Capital Twitter account and a citizen journalist shared two photos of a woman who resembled the company Alameda Research CEO Caroline Ellison on December 4, 2022. According to reports, the images were taken yesterday at 8:15 a.m. (ET) at a coffee and sandwich shop in Manhattan, where the former Alameda Research executive was spotted placing an order. She was thought to be in Hong Kong when the FTX saga began.
Investopedia
Plunging Demand for Chinese Goods Threatens Rickety Global Economy
U.S. orders for China's manufactured goods have dropped considerably, reducing freight rates and trade volume. The demand decline partly reflects a broader global shift away from reliance on Chinese suppliers. The recent weakness threatens economic forecasts and potentially complicates policy efforts to fight global inflation. Orders for Chinese-made goods have...
rigzone.com
New Mexico Is About to Produce More Oil Than Mexico
New Mexico will overtake Mexico in terms of crude oil output this month. That’s what analysts at Standard Chartered projected in a new report sent to Rigzone, which highlighted that the gap between Mexico and New Mexico was just 74,000 barrels per day in September. “The surge in New...
CNBC
The Fed may wreck one of the greatest booms in history of Main Street America
Recession calls are being issued by major corporate CEOs and leading economists as Federal Reserve policy to fight inflation weakens business spending and growth, as well as consumer demand. Layoffs in the tech sector are leading a business retreat on aggressive hiring. But an economic downturn is not showing up...
protos.com
Lawsuit puts pressure on Grayscale to open GBTC books
Fir Tree, the hedge fund that previously announced it was shorting tether, has now filed a lawsuit against the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) alleging misconduct and seeking records to help determine that. What does Fir Tree allege?. Fir Tree alleges that Grayscale has breached the trust agreement by not allowing...
Top Five States for Starting a Small Business
LegalZoom’s latest research revealed the top five states in the U.S. for business formation this year as well as the top five industries. The research was done, the company said, “to help inform entrepreneurs on where they should focus either starting a business or expanding a business in the coming year.” Coming in number one was Texas, followed by California, Florida, New York and Georgia. The top five industries for small business formation in 2022 were professional, scientific and technical services (such as graphic design, accounting, retail and IT services, among others).More from WWDInside the Museum Of Modern Art Film Benefit...
protos.com
FTX probe has feds wondering if SBF brought down Terra
US prosecutors in Manhattan are said to be probing Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) involvement in the collapse of stablecoin terraUSD and its sister token, luna. According to sources close to the matter, SBF “steered the prices” to benefit his various crypto firms, including FTX and Alameda Research, the New York Times reports.
protos.com
What’s up with crypto exchange Gemini and its ties to FTX?
Genesis Trading and its parent company Digital Currency Group (DCG) owe over $900 million to Gemini Earn, as the contagion from FTX’s rapid collapse continues to spread. Gemini’s billionaire founders, Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, have kept a relatively low profile during the fallout. As early as June this...
streetwisereports.com
Analyst: Timing Perfect for Nevada Lithium Project
The timing of Rover Metals Corp. (ROVR:TSX.V; ROVMF:OTCQB; 4X0:FSE) move from gold to lithium and critical elements is perfect, an analyst said, as other projects near its new Let’s Go Lithium project in Nevada are “ripe for consolidation.”. Let’s Go Lithium is estimated to hold lithium-bearing clay mineralization...
Fed discount window borrowing is edging up, but is it a problem?
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Borrowing at a key Federal Reserve facility long associated with providing emergency loans to banks has been edging higher, recently climbing to over $10 billion for the first time in more than two years, a development market participants are eyeing for signs it could herald trouble in the financial system.
IRS warns Americans about $600 threshold to report PayPal, Venmo, Cash App payments
The IRS is warning Americans that Venmo, PayPal, Cash App and other third-party payment networks must report payments of $600 or more to the IRS and taxpayers must report them on their 2022 tax return. According to the agency, taxpayers should receive a Form 1099-K, Payment Card and Third Party...
Tesla, Chinese Rivals NIO, XPeng and Li Auto Dealt a Major Blow
Tesla dominates the electric vehicle market. Although the market share of Elon Musk's group has declined in recent years as most legacy carmakers now offer electric models, the manufacturer of the Model Y and Model S remains the benchmark for green vehicles. You just have to see that the upstarts...
Lawsuits Mount After United Furniture Implosion
Legal woes continue for United Furniture Industries after the company abruptly halted operations in November. The Mississippi-based company—parent of Lane Furniture—was slapped with a civil suit by DFW LinQ Transport Inc., on Dec. 2, alleging its transport division UFI Transportation failed to deliver a load of copper wire. According to the suit, more than 44,000 pounds of copper wire were supposed to be delivered to Southwire in Starkville, Miss., by UFI Transportation. The shipment brokered by DFW LinQ never reached its destination after UFI ceased operation on Nov. 21. On that same day, Hector Dayer, CFO for DFW LinQ, contacted former...
Futurism
Tesla Is Having Extreme Trouble Hiring, for Some Reason
Operations at Tesla's massive new factory in Berlin are reportedly in "total chaos," Wired reports, with the Elon Musk-led company falling far short of its hiring goals. Worldwide, the number of vacancies at the company has doubled since the summer, suggesting that it's facing serious headwind in not only attracting new workers, but also keeping them motivated enough to stick around.
AutoZone Adds Tech and Stores to Meet Auto Parts Demand
AutoZone is growing its sales to both professional repair shops and do-it-yourselfers. The auto parts chain said in a Tuesday (Dec. 6) press release that its domestic same-store sales were up 5.6% during the quarter ended Nov. 19, on top of the 13.6% gain it made last year. Both commercial and retail sales were up.
disruptmagazine.com
The Superyacht Entrepreneur Disrupting the Superyacht Industry
Keegan Weidmann is an entrepreneur who owns and manages the internationally recognized superyacht recruitment company, Seven Seas Recruitment. With his main office in London, Keegan resides in the South of France and manages business relations on an international level. He has worked for billionaires on some of the world’s most...
PV Tech
US solar assets ‘are not meeting performance expectations’, kWh Analytics says
US solar assets “are not meeting performance expectations”, according to research from insurer kWh Analytics. kWh Analytics has published the 2022 edition of its annual Solar Generation Index (SGI), which compiles learnings from more than 500 operational solar assets in the US, with a total installed capacity in excess of 11GW.
US-based startup claims its VTOL will have Mach 0.66 cruise speed and over 11,000 miles of range
The company claims the aerial vehicle can top any regular airliner.
Comments / 0