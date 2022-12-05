ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Holiday Classic: Meet Clifford Chestnut!

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living is proud to introduce the new face of Mankato holidays: Mr. Clifford Chestnut. But wait! It’s actually Colin Scharf posing as his cleverly-named character from the new musical and variety show, Holiday Classic. The event will take place at the Capitol Room in St. Peter on Dec. 16 and 17 and will also feature The Silver Belles, and the Dan Duffy Orchestra.
MANKATO, MN
Riverfront Drive experiment continues

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Riverfront Drive experiment is continuing as part of Mankato’s city investment plan. Last summer, Riverfront Drive was opened in a new format to allow more pedestrian access. The city is asking for the public’s input on the redesigned format for the future. The...
MANKATO, MN
A Mankato quilting guild hands out homemade quilts for veterans today

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Deep Valley Quilters meets once a month to encourage the art of quilting and to sew for local service members. Today, 12 veterans received quilts from the group, with the help of the Minnesota Valley Action Council for veterans. Five of the 12 members...
MANKATO, MN
Still time to give to Holiday Sharing Tree

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5pm. The deadline may feel a bit earlier this year, because the holiday season is shorter. Organizers are also allowing those receiving the cards enough time to go out and spend the money...
MANKATO, MN
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors. “Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”
MANKATO, MN
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire. According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location. Scooter’s Coffee to...
MANKATO, MN
Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
MANKATO, MN
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
MANKATO, MN
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

A few MCHS hospitals, including one in Mankato, received “High Performing” in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care" list for 2022-2023. St. Paul community demands release of body camera after police shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. St. Paul community members are calling...
MANKATO, MN
MCHS recognized for maternity care

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four of Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals have been recognized by US News and World Report for their maternity care. Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Mankato and Red Wing and Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin received “High Performing” ratings on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” list for 2022-2023.
MANKATO, MN
Keen Bank donates $5,000 to Waseca Area Food Shelf building project

WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Keen Bank recently made a $5,000 donation to the Waseca Area Food Shelf to help fund a recent building addition. The grand opening will be held at the Food Shelf on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at 203 3rd Ave. NW, Waseca.
WASECA, MN
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
NEW ULM, MN
Community Investment Plan continues work on Riverfront Drive

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A few months ago, the city opened up Riverfront Drive for more pedestrian access, asking the public for their input on its future. Susan Arntz, Mankato’s City Manager said “Once we’ve collected that data, we’ll assemble it share it with the public and then start working with the community on design for that roadway with potential improvement in 2024.”
MANKATO, MN
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato’s Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closing starting today. The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process. The project is...
MANKATO, MN

