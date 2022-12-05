Read full article on original website
The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is on Mankato’s community investment plan
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Historic Kern bridge is set to be re-installed in Mankato. The cost to re-install the historic bridge, which dates back to 1873, is $3.8 million. The Federal government is covering 80 percent of the cost of the cost. The city of Mankato will cover $900,000 of the cost.
Holiday Classic: Meet Clifford Chestnut!
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Kato Living is proud to introduce the new face of Mankato holidays: Mr. Clifford Chestnut. But wait! It’s actually Colin Scharf posing as his cleverly-named character from the new musical and variety show, Holiday Classic. The event will take place at the Capitol Room in St. Peter on Dec. 16 and 17 and will also feature The Silver Belles, and the Dan Duffy Orchestra.
KEYC News Now This Morning Forecast Update 12-08-2022 - clipped version
The holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5 p.m. The Kern bridge, dating back to 1873, is officially on Mankato's community investment plan. On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett...
Riverfront Drive experiment continues
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Riverfront Drive experiment is continuing as part of Mankato’s city investment plan. Last summer, Riverfront Drive was opened in a new format to allow more pedestrian access. The city is asking for the public’s input on the redesigned format for the future. The...
A Mankato quilting guild hands out homemade quilts for veterans today
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato’s Deep Valley Quilters meets once a month to encourage the art of quilting and to sew for local service members. Today, 12 veterans received quilts from the group, with the help of the Minnesota Valley Action Council for veterans. Five of the 12 members...
Blue Earth County Library hosts a winter wonderland with the Mankato Symphony Orchestra
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Blue Earth County Library System (BECLS) is delighted to host a special performance by the Mankato Symphony Orchestra at the Blue Earth County Library in Mankato on Saturday, Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. The orchestra will perform their Winter Wonders interpretation of the “See, Hear,...
Still time to give to Holiday Sharing Tree
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Holiday sharing tree needs to fill 400 giving cards by Sunday at 5pm. The deadline may feel a bit earlier this year, because the holiday season is shorter. Organizers are also allowing those receiving the cards enough time to go out and spend the money...
Kiwanis Holiday Lights shine on despite weather not ideal
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday night marks 11 days since Kiwanis Holiday Lights opened their doors for visitors. “Opening night was probably our biggest night we’ve ever had,” Vice President of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, Kyle Mrozek exaplined. “The weather was perfect with the hordes of people coming into the park after the parade. That was a magical evening for us.”
Mental Wellness Expo comes to Mankato
The Renville County Sheriff's Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire. According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location.
Kern Bridge placement to cost over 3.8 million dollars
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - “With this link in place, it allows you to go from Minneopa State Park to the city of Faribault on a bike trail... 60 miles I’m guessing 50-60 miles of unbroken bike trails.” Michael Mccarty, Assistant City Engineer for Mankato said. Mccarty said...
KEYC News Now at 6 Recording - clipped version - clipped version
The Renville County Sheriff’s Office says 59-year-old Charles Amberg of Rural Bird Island was alone in the vehicle which had caught fire. According to the Minnesota BCA, a group of five people allegedly stole 13 long guns, ammunition, tools and three vehicles from an undisclosed location.
SNOW TONIGHT: 2-5 inches possible
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for southern Minnesota and northern Iowa tonight into Friday morning. 3 to 5 inches of snow is likely south of US Highway 14, with 1 to 3 inches along and north of US 14. The Mankato area will be in the 1 to 3 inch range. Accumulation amounts will gradually decrease to the north. There could be a few pockets of 5 to 6 or more inches along the I-90 corridor. Snow will move into far southwestern Minnesota and northwestern Iowa late this afternoon and continue northeastward into south-central Minnesota this evening. Snow will end from west to east on Friday. It will not be windy over the next several days, so blowing snow will not be an issue. We are keeping an eye on a small system that will bring freezing drizzle and light snow on Saturday. After a break on Sunday, we are getting ready for a very large system that will impact much of the upper Midwest from late Monday through Thursday. This system will bring a significant amount of moisture and will have the potential to produce rain, freezing rain and snow. It’s still too early to get specific, but next week will be messy.
33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato
A few MCHS hospitals, including one in Mankato, received “High Performing” in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care" list for 2022-2023. St. Paul community demands release of body camera after police shooting. Updated: 5 hours ago. St. Paul community members are calling...
MCHS recognized for maternity care
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Four of Mayo Clinic Health System’s hospitals have been recognized by US News and World Report for their maternity care. Mayo Clinic Health System hospitals in Mankato and Red Wing and Eau Claire and La Crosse, Wisconsin received “High Performing” ratings on U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals for Maternity Care” list for 2022-2023.
Keen Bank donates $5,000 to Waseca Area Food Shelf building project
WASECA, Minn. (KEYC) - Keen Bank recently made a $5,000 donation to the Waseca Area Food Shelf to help fund a recent building addition. The grand opening will be held at the Food Shelf on Thursday, Dec. 8 from 4 – 6 p.m. with a 4 p.m. ribbon cutting ceremony at 203 3rd Ave. NW, Waseca.
$48.2 million for Hwy 14 construction
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT recieved a low-interest loan of $48.2 million for Highway 14 safety on Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Transportation announced that the loan will assist in a 12-mile reconstruction of Highway 14. Under this plan, the highway will turn into a four-lane, divided highway from...
Community Investment Plan continues work on Riverfront Drive
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A few months ago, the city opened up Riverfront Drive for more pedestrian access, asking the public for their input on its future. Susan Arntz, Mankato’s City Manager said “Once we’ve collected that data, we’ll assemble it share it with the public and then start working with the community on design for that roadway with potential improvement in 2024.”
Mankato Civic Center Plaza to close temporarily
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato’s Civic Center Plaza will be temporarily closing starting today. The closure is to allow for road crews to work on construction on the Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center. A crane will be used during the construction process. The project is...
Minnesota Renaissance Festival May Have to Shut Down
One of Minnesota's top attractions for more than 50 years is in danger of being shut down. The Minnesota Renaissance Festival may not be able to continue in its current location, near Shakopee, because of an ongoing issue with parking. According to a report in the Star-Tribune, officials in Scott...
