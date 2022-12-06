ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Springfield, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MassLive.com

Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’

WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000

Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst says unrestricted funds should cover trash fees in 2023

SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral candidate Justin Hurst said Friday the city should use $3.7 million from the city’s free cash to eliminate trash fees in 2023. In a statement, Hurst said the city recently certified $67.8 million of free cash, with much of it coming from the $41 million settlement check Eversource sent the city in April to resolve a tax dispute. As a result, the amount of money available to the city is the highest it’s been in decades. The windfall of unrestricted money, Hurst said, comes at a time when may residents face a financial pinch.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition

Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MA
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
89K+
Followers
71K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy