Toy for Joy donations help children and honor memories
Steven Roberts says he knows he was one of the fortunate ones. “I never suffered for Christmas toys. Others are not so fortunate,” said the former owner of F.L. Roberts & Co., the gas and convenience store chain he sold in 2016. “My wife (Georgianne) and I still have...
Defeating the “cliff effect” could resonate far beyond Springfield (Editorial)
Can a new program in Springfield change the nation? It’s happened before. Basketball, gas-powered automobiles and children’s author Dr. Seuss trace their roots to the City of Homes. Now a new program, designed to get workers off the public dole without setting them back financially, will get a trial run in Springfield.
Here’s where you can find drive-thru holiday lights in Mass.
One of the staple parts of the holidays are holiday lights. The bright reds, greens and blues are sure to make any home or location shine bright. But perhaps one of the better light displays you can see aren’t just ones you walk through — rather ones you can drive through.
Toy for Joy 2022: Tammy Jacobson Landon remembered with gift to centennial campaign
Whenever Bruce and Marcia Landon consider charitable donations, they always keep their daughter in mind. “We know she’d be very happy with our decision to donate to Toy for Joy,” said Bruce Landon, former player, executive and owner of Springfield’s American Hockey League franchise. Tammy Jacobson Landon...
Westfield Middle School staff party gives, receives holiday spirit at ‘recharge room’
WESTFIELD — Generosity was in the air at the festive annual Westfield Middle School holiday staff meeting on Dec. 8 in the school cafeteria. Holiday songs were performed for staff by the school band and chorus, snacks prepared by colleagues were shared, toys were brought in for the Westfield Police Cadets charity drive, and a gift from the administration team was given to a military family.
Three-bedroom home in Amherst sells for $540,000
Alison Ketcham and Andrew Hoyt bought the property at 375 Potwine Lane, Amherst, from Maximilian Safarpour and Nancy E Safarpour on Nov. 17, 2022. The $540,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $252. The property features three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.9-acre lot.
Decor of new elementary school will reflect Westfield’s natural features, history
WESTFIELD — Designers of Westfield’s planned new elementary school were far enough along to talk about color palettes and interior design at a Dec. 8 building committee meeting. Architect Bert Gardner of Caolo and Bieniek Associates presented up-to-date drawings of the interior finishes of the school, highlighting aspects...
Springfield recognized as American World War II Heritage City
SPRINGFIELD — Thanks in large part to the Springfield Armory’s development and production of the M1 rifle, the National Park Service has named Springfield an American World War II Heritage City. In a press release earlier this week, the park service said Springfield is one of 19 cities...
$520k state grant will fund Phase I Holyoke Anniversary Hill, Scott Tower restoration
HOLYOKE — Efforts to revive Anniversary Hill and Scott Tower got a boost when the City Council accepted a $520,000 state Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. The award will finance Phase I of the restoration project. The City Council formally passed the grant and a resolution Tuesday. The...
MSPCA shelters, NEAS pushed to capacity after 16 Fitchburg puppies surrendered
All local MSPCA shelters and the Northeast Animal Shelter have been pushed to their capacity for their dog populations following a “busy week” for the local animal rescue organizations, particularly after two recent large surrenders of puppies and horses. The MSPCA-Angell said in a news release that earlier...
Springfield Thunderbirds fall in overtime to Grand Rapids Griffins, 2-1
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (8-10-1-4) could not quite hold off the Grand Rapids Griffins (10-11-1-0) on Friday night in the clubs’ first-ever meeting at the MassMutual Center. The visitors came away with the 2-1 victory in overtime.
Southwick schools agree to cook lunches for St. Mary’s Elementary in Westfield
SOUTHWICK — The Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School Committee voted unanimously Dec. 6 to enter into an agreement with St. Mary’s Elementary School for a pilot program where the regional school district would provide the food service students at the parochial school in Westfield. STGRSD School Nutrition Director Matthew Lillibridge...
Springfield youth mentor Arthur Jones dies at 87
Arthur L. “Art” Jones always emphasized that young people should be allowed to have fun, according to the executive director of the Springfield Boys & Girls Club. Vincent Borello is correct, but Jones’ son says there was much more to it than that. “It was about having...
Massachusetts State Lottery: $100,000 Mass Cash ticket sold in Holyoke
A $100,000 lottery ticket sold in Holyoke was the highest lottery prize won in Massachusetts on Saturday. The ticket was from the game Mass Cash and was sold at Holyoke Liquor Mart. Overall, 205 lottery prizes worth at least $600 were won in Massachusetts on Saturday, including seven in Springfield...
Chicopee to increase staff at sporting events, considering metal detectors after gun brought to Thanksgiving football game
CHICOPEE — More and better-trained school staff will be working at sporting events, more police will be covering games and emergency exit locations will be announced in an effort to make spectators and athletes safer especially at high-profile events. After a 19-year-old was charged for taking a gun to...
These 7 Mass. cities have perfect scores for LGBTQ+ equality, Human Rights Campaign says
Seven Massachusetts cities have earned perfect scores when it comes to LGBTQ+ inclusion in their laws, policies and services. In its 11th annual Municipal Equality Index, the Human Rights Campaign awarded Arlington, Boston, Cambridge, Northampton, Provincetown, Salem and Worcester scores of 100, according to a report available on its website.
Springfield City Councilor Justin Hurst says unrestricted funds should cover trash fees in 2023
SPRINGFIELD — City Councilor and mayoral candidate Justin Hurst said Friday the city should use $3.7 million from the city’s free cash to eliminate trash fees in 2023. In a statement, Hurst said the city recently certified $67.8 million of free cash, with much of it coming from the $41 million settlement check Eversource sent the city in April to resolve a tax dispute. As a result, the amount of money available to the city is the highest it’s been in decades. The windfall of unrestricted money, Hurst said, comes at a time when may residents face a financial pinch.
In 5 years, Palmer schools inked a dozen confidentiality agreements with staffers
Elaine Fuller worked for over 20 years in the Palmer School District, but there is not much she can say about her last year working in the English department. That’s because a confidentiality agreement she signed prevents her from speaking about her time as a public school teacher. Fuller’s...
Worcester Railers fall to Idaho Steelheads during annual Teddy Bear Toss night, 4-1
WORCESTER – The season is too young for any game or series to be a playoff preview, but this weekend’s DCU trifecta involving the Railers and Idaho Steelheads looked like a barometer to measure the merits of the ECHL’s best eastern team and its best western one.
Massachusetts real estate transactions for Hampden, Hampshire and Franklin counties December 11, 2022 edition
Diane Savioli-Chase, trustee, and Aurora Assets Trust, trustee of, to Jon Bottoni, Jennifer Bottoni, Jennifer M. Bottoni and Jon W. Bottoni Jr., 196 North St., $285,000. Gary F. Geiger, Robert E. Geiger Jr., Steven E. Geiger, Cynthia J. Carver, Joyce F. Geiger, Cynthia J. Geiger and Cynthia J. Petrowski to Richard Kana and Donna Kana, 32 Brookline Ave., $249,900.
