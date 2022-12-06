Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dog flu hits Tulsa: What you need to knowEdy ZooTulsa, OK
Christmas Wonderland in Tulsa Promenade Mall Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Route 66 Christmas Chute Everything You Need to KnowFamily Travel GoSapulpa, OK
Tulsa Christmas Parade 2022 Everything you need to knowFamily Travel GoTulsa, OK
Related
News On 6
Hundreds Gather in Tulsa for Oklahoma’s Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day
Tulsa hosted a big celebration of women in aerospace and aviation on Friday, drawing in students and professionals from across the state. The sixth annual Women in Aviation and Aerospace Day featured speakers, lunch, and planes everywhere you looked in the Tulsa Tech hangar. "Aviation is a beautiful community. It's...
News On 6
Watch: 'A Christmas Carol' Director Cody McCoy Discusses The Upcoming Show At The Tulsa PAC
The beloved holiday classic 'A Christmas Carol' opens on Thursday night at the Tulsa PAC's Williams Theater. Cody McCoy, one of the directors, and Rowan Butler, who plays Tiny Tim in the show joined the News On 6 team on Friday to discuss the upcoming performance. The American Theater Company's...
News On 6
Broken Arrow PD Unveil Bench Dedicated To Former Officer
Broken Arrow Police unveiled a bench dedicated to a former officer. They say it's for Officer Gene Orr, who was a 12-year-veteran of the department and died in 2016 after an off-duty incident. The BAPD and Broken Arrow Fraternal Order of Police helped pay for the bench for Orr's widow,...
News On 6
Activists To March In Tulsa To Bring Attention To 2 Rape Cases
Leaders from the Black Panther Party and other civil rights organizations are in Tulsa to bring attention to two rape cases. The civil rights activists think one of those cases got a wrongful conviction and they are demanding justice. "I made a phone call, and it was the Panthers that...
News On 6
Tickets For ‘Hamilton’ At Tulsa PAC Go On Sale Monday
Tickets for "Hamilton" at the Tulsa Performing Arts Center go on sale to the public Monday morning. Tickets will go on sale at 10:30 a.m. and start at $49 dollars. There is a limit of nine tickets per account. The PAC box office and the Celebrity Attractions website are the...
News On 6
Early-Morning Police Chase Ends In Crash In Tulsa
Tulsa Police are investigating after an early-morning chase ended in a rollover crash on Friday morning. Police say they were engaged in a pursuit with a driver but ended it after it reached unsafe speeds. Police say the driver then turned into a neighborhood before overturning their vehicle. Witnesses on...
News On 6
Nearly 2 Dozen Teachers Call Out Sick At East Central Middle School
The hallways were quiet Friday at East Central Middle School, where Principal Alpha Benson spends a lot of time on staff shortages. The auditorium is a classroom, so one or two teachers can monitor three or four classes of students. Tulsa’s East Central Middle School cancelled in person classes Friday,...
News On 6
City Of Tulsa Changes Public Meeting Format After Disruptions
The City of Tulsa has changed the format of some public meetings to limit disruptions from people who think a planning document is part of a government plan to seize property and implement the Green New Deal. Tulsa is updating the comprehensive plan, through a process called PlaniTulsa, and is...
News On 6
Nonprofit Pays Off Mortgage For Family Of Fallen Tulsa Firefighter
The Tunnel to Towers foundation is embracing the spirit of giving this holiday season. As part of the nonprofit's season of hope campaign, they've paid off the full mortgage on the home of a fallen Tulsa firefighter. News On 6's McKenzie Gladney spoke with the Ryan Phillips' family about what this act of kindness means to them.
News On 6
Missing 69-Year-Old Man Located; Silver Alert Canceled
UPDATE 12/11/22 12:53 P.M.: The silver alert issued for a missing 69-year-old man in Tulsa has been canceled after he was located, according to Tulsa Police. The previous story follows. Authorities have issued a silver alert for a missing 69-year-old man that was last seen Friday night in Tulsa. The...
News On 6
Tulsa Holiday Zip Line Offers Unique Experience For All Ages
An attraction involving Christmas lights, zip lining and an obstacle course seven miles northwest of downtown Tulsa in the Osage Hills is growing with thousands of visitors this time of year. The PostOak Canopy Tours' “Holiday Adventure” is a wonderland with nature and different activities for all ages.
News On 6
TPD Foundation Prepares For Random Acts Of Kindness Event
The TPD Foundation is getting into the holiday spirit as officers prepare for their annual Random Acts of Kindness campaign. The founder of the Tulsa Police Foundation, Roger Chasteen joined News On 6 to discuss how the event helps bring police and the community closer together.
News On 6
Overnight Fire Breaks Out In Garage Of Tulsa Home
Tulsa firefighters battled an overnight fire that broke out in the garage of a home near East Pine Street and North Yale Avenue. The people who live at the home told fire officials that they went to the store around midnight and came back home and found the garage on fire.
Comments / 0