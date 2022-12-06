Read full article on original website
Hanford Sentinel
Tips for gardening during winter | Master Gardener
December can be one of the coldest months of the year in Tulare and Kings counties, and the winter solstice occurs on Wednesday, Dec. 21 at 1:48 p.m. That’s the moment the sun reaches the Tropic of Capricorn, which is the equatorial line cutting through South America, the tip of Africa and through Australia. At noon, the sun will rise to its lowest point all year before sinking below the western horizon, and thus the day is both the shortest and coldest. It’s also the first day of winter and from then on the days will be getting longer. For about a week before and after the solstice, the sun doesn’t seem to move very far in elevation during the middle part of the day, appearing to “stand still” and that is what solstice means: sun standing still. Celebrations around the solstice are most often marked with greenery for the promise of a returning spring, yule logs and candles to increase the light for the day and in general everything nature-related to remind ourselves we live on a living, changing, complicated planet in a vast universe. What better companions to pondering these deep thoughts than applying our muscles and energy to a few winter garden tasks?
Hanford Sentinel
Winter Literacy Festival offers fun, creativity on path to learning
The Kings County Office of Education presented its Winter Literacy Festival at the Hanford Family Resource Center Thursday morning. Located in what was the Hanford Teen Center inside the Civic Auditorium, the event, one of several scheduled for this week and next, is designed to give families information on programs and the development of their children.
Hanford Sentinel
Parable Players present free Christmas comedy show
The Parable Players’ annual Christmas Drama brings family-sized, small-town laughs to its stage in its 49th year. “Christmas in Juneberry” runs Dec. 9-11 at the First Pentecostal Church, 429 W. Elm St., Hanford. “It just had all the right ingredients to be a really fun show,” said Pastor...
Hanford Sentinel
Hanford couple home, unscathed after cruise ship hit by rogue wave
Mark and Sandra Dawson's eagerly-anticipated cruise to Antarctica was derailed this month by what the Hanford man described as "just dumb luck." After one incident turned their ship, The Viking Polaris, around before they could disembark, the ship was struck on Dec. 6 by a “rogue wave” that killed one passenger and injured at least four others, according to news reports.
Housing Watch: Hotel Fresno transformed into affordable housing
The apartments are expected to be available for low-income families by the end of February.
Visalia man wins big with $5 million California lottery scratcher
The California Lotto announced Thursday that eight Californians won big with scratcher tickets. Including one man from Visalia.
Hanford Sentinel
Public questions Hanford roundabout project, council calls for more study
More than a dozen people at Tuesday night's Hanford City Council meeting came to the dais to express their concerns about a potential downtown roundabout project. "I haven't heard one good thing about this," said Jeff Moore, a Hanford resident. The project would include three separate roundabouts placed on 6th...
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
Hanford Sentinel
Security gate going up for Hanford's Police Athletic League parking lot
Workmen from NCE General Contractor out of Hanford worked on the new security gate for the PAL (Police Athletic League) lot off of 11th Avenue and Florida Street this week. The lot will be used for PAL vehicles as well as a special secure area to house the Hanford Police SWAT vehicles, and will be accessible by a keypad system for police officers and others gaining access to the lot.
KMPH.com
Man found dead in vineyard with no shoes on
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man had been found dead Wednesday morning in south Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found lying on the side of the road by a fieldworker near East and American Avenues. Deputies and EMS both responded and pronounced the...
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
Man found with semi-truck full of stolen merchandise in Fresno County, CHP says
Investigators say over $500,000 in stolen merchandise from Best Buy was found inside the semi-truck.
1 shot and killed in Kings County, deputies say
A homicide investigation is underway in Kings County. The Kings County Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10 am on Main Street near Highway 41 in Stratford.
IDENTIFIED: 2 brothers shot 1 dead visiting friends in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Police Department is investigating after they say two brothers were shot Thursday afternoon. Police say officers responded to the 3900 block of East Olive Avenue at 3:40 p.m. regarding a Shot Spotter report of five gunshots fired. Officers say they found two shooting victims, a 25- year-old man and […]
KMPH.com
Wanted man needs to be identified for stealing clothes in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect who they say stole clothes from a local business. According to Madera Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into the business and stole about $700 in merchandise. The name...
Deputies searching for driver involved in west central Fresno chase
Deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase through west central Fresno.
Life in prison for 2 shootings in Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man was sentenced to prison for two 2020 shootings on Thursday in a Tulare County Courtroom, according to the Tulare County District Attorney. The District Attorney says Myles Gonzales was sentenced to life in prison for two 2020 shootings. Around 4:55 p.m. on Dec. 8, 2020, the DA […]
Did you feel it? Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits near Kettleman City
A magnitude 3.9 earthquake rattled the South Valley on Monday evening.
USGS: 2 earthquakes reported in Kings County
KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A pair of earthquakes were felt in Kings County over the past 24 hours – the second striking Monday afternoon. According to the USGS, the second earthquake was a 3.9 magnitude and struck Monday at approximately 4:10 p.m. in an area five miles southwest of Kettleman City. It was registered […]
KMPH.com
Caught on camera: Thief breaking into mailboxes at Fresno apartment complex
A thief is caught on camera breaking into multiple mailboxes at Riverview Garden Apartments in Fresno and it's not the first time it happens. “We've actually caught the same woman on film three different times, and we just kind of got fed up and called this morning and just wanted to put her on blast," said R&B Properties Supervisor Stephanie Smallie.
