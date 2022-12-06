Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, passed away on Sunday. She was 96. The hitmaker took to Twitter to confirm the news, sharing a message that “Mom is gone.” The news comes after Holt was hospitalized with pneumonia in September, when the 76-year-old “Believe” singer notified fans of her absence from the social media platform. “Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia,” Cher wrote, ladder adding that “She’s Getting Better.” Holt was an actress, model and singer who attained fame and success of her own after moving to Los Angeles from Arkansas, where she landed roles in “Watch the Birdie” and “I Love Lucy.” “She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it,” Cher said in an interview with People in 2013. “Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right.”Mom is gone😔— Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022 Read it at Page Six

