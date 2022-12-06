Read full article on original website
Cher’s Mom, Georgia Holt, Dies at 96
Cher’s mother, Georgia Holt, passed away on Sunday. She was 96. The hitmaker took to Twitter to confirm the news, sharing a message that “Mom is gone.” The news comes after Holt was hospitalized with pneumonia in September, when the 76-year-old “Believe” singer notified fans of her absence from the social media platform. “Mom’s Been Sick Off & On. She Just Got Out Of Hosp. She Had Pneumonia,” Cher wrote, ladder adding that “She’s Getting Better.” Holt was an actress, model and singer who attained fame and success of her own after moving to Los Angeles from Arkansas, where she landed roles in “Watch the Birdie” and “I Love Lucy.” “She never gave me and my sister advice because, truthfully, she knew we’d never take it,” Cher said in an interview with People in 2013. “Instead, we learned about life by listening to her talk about the things she did wrong and the things she did right.”Mom is gone😔— Cher (@cher) December 11, 2022 Read it at Page Six
Selma Blair's MS diagnosis 'has damaged her career'
Selma Blair thinks speaking publicly about her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis has damaged her career. The 50-year-old actress was diagnosed with MS - which can lead to physical and mental problems - in 2018, and she's convinced that it's had a negative impact on her career in Hollywood. She shared:...
Dear Penny: Is My Underachieving 52-Year-Old Boyfriend Using Me?
My boyfriend is a bit of an underachiever. He’s 52 and makes $15 an hour working about 25 to 30 hours per week. He has his paychecks garnished for back child support. He says he was injured and couldn’t work much when his kids were growing up, so he only nets a couple hundred a week. He lives with his parents and doesn’t pay for food or rent.
Jamie Dornan 'interested' in superhero role
Jamie Dornan is "interested" in playing a superhero. The 40-year-old actor has seen his friends from the early days of his career, including Robert Pattinson, Andrew Garfield, and Charlie Cox – who have played Batman, Spider-Man and Daredevil respectively - all star in comic book movies, and he'd love to join them in the genre.
Chrishell Stause was 'surprised' by G Flip romance
Chrishell Stauss was “probably as surprised as anyone” when she fell for G Flip. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star stunned fans in May when she revealed she was dating the non-binary singer but she insisted nothing has “really changed” for her and she’s always attracted to “masculine energy”.
Sir Elton John is the latest star to quit Twitter
Sir Elton John has quit Twitter. The 'Rocket Man' singer is the latest celebrity to leave the social media platform since it was purchased by Tesla tycoon Elon Musk and has blamed the site's "change in policy" around misinformation for his departure. In his final tweet, Elton wrote: "All my...
