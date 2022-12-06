Emmy-Winning Actress Kirstie Alley Dead At 71

Aaron Rapoport/Corbis/Getty Images

Two-time Emmy winning actress, Kirstie Alley, has passed away today at 71 years old.

The tragic news was revealed on her Twitter account, The Cheers star succumbed to a short, private battle with cancer.

The family released a statement that read:

“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.

She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead. As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.

We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care.”

The family also asked for privacy:

“We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”

Alley also starred in movies like Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan, Summer School, Look Who’s Talking and two more follow up sequels, as well as It Takes Two, Drop Dead Gorgeous, and more.

She won an Emmy in 1991 for her role as Rebecca Howe in the popular sitcom, Cheers, and her second Emmy in 1994 for the television film David’s Mother.

In 1997, she received another Emmy nomination for the crime drama series The Last Don. She appeared on Kirstie Alley’s Big Life, and finished in second place on the 12th season of Dancing with the Stars.

She also finished second on the 22nd season of Celebrity Big Brother in 2018.

RIP.

In honor of her role on the legendary series Cheers, here’s a killer Rebecca Howe compilation video: