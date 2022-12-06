Read full article on original website
Maribel Rodriguez
5d ago
This junk has been around for a while! YOU'D think they would LEARN by NOW that you CAN'T TRUST ANYTHING FROM THE STREETS!!!!! COME ON NOW!! The parents WHERE HAVE THEY BEEN?!
Samone Sweets
5d ago
My condolences to this family..... My goodness. How was it "accidental"? What does that ever mean? Was her weed laced? Did she snort laced coke? Did she touch it? what was the accident? That just really boggles me.
Bradley Byrd II
5d ago
What is being done about it? Many people have lost alot of loved ones over this drug. I lost my 15yr daughter to this. I'd say LIFE IN PRISON, for anyone selling this drug.
Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping
STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say. Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.
San Joaquin County sideshow crackdown ends in 13 arrests, 6 cars towed
STOCKTON, Calif. — A sideshow crackdown in San Joaquin County resulted in 13 arrests and led police to seize three guns and tow six cars Friday night. According to the Stockton Police Department, a countywide sideshow mission was conducted between 5 p.m. Friday and 1:30 a.m. Saturday. During the crackdown, officers made 48 traffic stops and issued 21 citations.
Citrus Heights manhunt ends peacefully with arrest
CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. — Sacramento Police Department officers arrested a man in Citrus Heights after a brief manhunt, Friday night. Just after 3 p.m. officers saw a suspect known to have a felony warrant flee from a vehicle, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Officers searched the area of...
California man zip-tied and set on fire during carjacking, sheriff says
(KTXL) — A man was zip-tied at gunpoint and set on fire by at least three people that stole his vehicle late Wednesday in Northern California, according to the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office. The man had originally stopped to help a woman that flagged him down for help, sheriff’s officials said. It was around 10:55 […]
Explosion that left 3 hurt, dozens displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — An explosion at a Stockton apartment complex that left three people hurt and dozens of families displaced was possibly an accident, Stockton Police Department officials told ABC10 Saturday. The blast happened around 6 p.m. Friday at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood...
2 children found safe after man allegedly stole car with them inside
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Roseville police are searching for a suspect accused of stealing a car with two children inside, Saturday. The children, ages 6 and 11, have since been found safe. Police received a call at 7:21 a.m. Saturday reporting a car had been stolen from a gas station...
Detective who crashed into 2 people also involved in 2021 crash, court filing shows
(KTXL) — Court filings, given to FOX40 by the Sacramento County Superior Court, show that the detective involved in the double fatal I-5 crash on Tuesday was also involved in a 2021 collision. In 2021, a lawsuit was filed against the city of Sacramento and Jonathan Thomas Nangle by The Law Office of James E. […]
3 injured in explosion at Stockton apartment complex, police say
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were injured when an explosion occurred inside an apartment complex Friday night in Stockton, authorities said. The explosion happened in the 6400 block of Inglewood Avenue, the Stockton Police Department said. Witnesses told KCRA 3 it happened around 6 p.m. Three people were taken...
New Sacramento County sheriff reveals top priorities, former sheriff reflects on career
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Jim Cooper is officially the new sheriff of Sacramento County once the clock struck 5 p.m., Friday. Sheriff Cooper left a parting gift to now former Sheriff Scott Jones. “On behalf of the California State Legislature, I’ve got a resolution honoring your time as sheriff of...
‘I need my father’: Family of man on life support following arrest, calls for justice, accountability
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — 48-year-old Sherrano Stingley is fighting for his life in a South Sacramento hospital bed after a Tuesday morning arrest rendered him unconscious. His family says he shouldn’t be in this position. Around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, Sacramento County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call...
Sacramento police detective who hit, killed 2 men on I-5 identified
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Officials identified the Sacramento police detective who hit and killed two men on I-5 as Sacramento police detective Jonathan Thomas Nangle, Thursday. The accident happened around 6:15 a.m. on southbound I-5 at the Sutterville Road on-ramp, according to officials. CHP says a white Dodge pickup truck...
3 hospitalized, dozens displaced after explosion at Stockton apartment building
STOCKTON, Calif. — Three people were hospitalized and dozens of families were displaced after an explosion rocked an apartment complex in Stockton around 6 p.m. Friday, according to the Stockton Police Department. The explosion happened at the Inglewood Garden Apartments in the 6400 block of Inglewood Ave. "I was...
CHP: 5-year-old boy seriously injured in single-car accident near Rocklin
ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.
16-year-old boy found dead near I-80 rest stop: Sheriff
GOLD RUN, Calif. - A missing 16-year-old was found dead near an I-80 rest stop Friday, according to the Placer County Sheriff. Dante de la Torre was found in a wooded area near the Gold Run Rest Stop after he was reported missing Wednesday night. He had gone there for a school project earlier in the day, officials said.
Northern California mother and daughter are making 100 gift baskets to help the unhoused community
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After coming from a poor background, giving back to the community is what this mother-daughter duo is all about. Lodi resident Ruth Flaherty and her 38-year-old daughter Melissa Whitley are putting together 100 gift baskets/care packages to give to Sacramento’s unhoused community this holiday season.
Stockton police investigating crash, closes roads
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is advising residents to avoid the area of Lincoln Street and Scotts Avenue due to an "active incident," Friday night. A law enforcement source tells ABC10 this is the scene of a crash where a San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office chase came to a violent end.
Sutter County Sheriff's Office: Man assaulted, burned in Yuba City carjacking
YUBA CITY, Calif. — A 33-year-old Hispanic male was assaulted in a Wednesday night carjacking in Yuba City. The incident happened in the area of Hutchinson and S. George Washington Boulevard. The victim called 9-1-1 around 10:55 p.m. stating his vehicle had been stolen, according to Sutter County Sheriff’s...
Police arrest second suspect in fatal East Sacramento shooting
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A second suspect was arrested in connection with the East Sacramento shooting that left Charles Starzynski dead in October, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Tajaenae Cooper, 23, was arrested by police Wednesday based on evidence that connects him to the homicide. Police say they believe...
'Such a joyful kid': Dante de la Torre's classmates, friends gather to remember teen found dead near I-80 rest area
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — Several dozen friends, classmates and people from the community of Colfax gathered at the Gold Run rest area off Interstate 80 in Placer County Friday night for a candlelight vigil in honor ofDante de la Torre. Searchers found the body of the Colfax High School...
Solano County Man Sentenced to 5 Years in Prison for His Role in Large-Scale Sacramento Cocaine and Heroin Trafficking Conspiracy
December 11, 2022 - SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Michael Hampton, 57, of Vallejo, was sentenced Thursday to five years in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute at least 500. grams of cocaine, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, Hampton is among...
