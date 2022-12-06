ROCKLIN, Calif. — A 5-year-old boy was seriously injured Thursday afternoon after a crash in Placer County. The California Highway Patrol Auburn division says it happened around 3:30 p.m. on Highway 65 at Sunset Boulevard near Rocklin. The male driver, who is the father of the child, was driving a BMW heading northbound when the crash occurred. The BMW veered off onto the left shoulder and became airborne until coming to a rest in a ditch.

ROCKLIN, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO