Sacramento County, CA

Maribel Rodriguez
5d ago

This junk has been around for a while! YOU'D think they would LEARN by NOW that you CAN'T TRUST ANYTHING FROM THE STREETS!!!!! COME ON NOW!! The parents WHERE HAVE THEY BEEN?!

Samone Sweets
5d ago

My condolences to this family..... My goodness. How was it "accidental"? What does that ever mean? Was her weed laced? Did she snort laced coke? Did she touch it? what was the accident? That just really boggles me.

Bradley Byrd II
5d ago

What is being done about it? Many people have lost alot of loved ones over this drug. I lost my 15yr daughter to this. I'd say LIFE IN PRISON, for anyone selling this drug.

