College Football World Reacts to Heisman Trophy Finalists, Snubs

By Nick Selbe
 5 days ago

Who was the most glaring omission for college football’s highest individual award?

Get ready to strike the pose.

The finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were announced Monday, and all four players in the voting results were quarterbacks: Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams. The quartet will head to New York for the annual ceremony, where the winner will be announced Dec. 10.

Three of the four will quarterback their teams in the College Football Playoff later this month, while Williams’s Trojans will face Tulane in the Cotton Bowl Classic on Jan. 2. Williams is currently the heavy betting favorite, and would be the first USC quarterback to win the award since Matt Leinart in 2004.

That group—as well as those who didn’t quite make the cut—drew plenty of reactions from the college football world Monday evening, with plenty of attention devoted to those many felt were snubbed. That group includes Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker, Michigan running back Blake Corum and Texas running back Bijan Robinson, among others.

Here are some of the most notable responses.

