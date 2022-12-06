ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/9 – Grange Co-op Grand Opening of New Location in White City, Medford Police Department Asks for Assistance in Locating Robbery Suspect

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:58 AM DEC. 9, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON...
WHITE CITY, OR
oregonbusiness.com

Jackson County Restricts Mushroom Retreats to Cities

The vote upends plans for a massive psychedelic wellness ranch outside Ashland, but Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold says he plans to keep trying. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has voted to restrict mushroom retreat centers to commercial zones, upending a proposed business venture between Silo and the New Frontier Ranch: a 960-acre psychedelic wellness retreat in rural Jackson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

LARGEST RIVER RESTORATION PROJECT IN HISTORY TO BEGIN

Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County on Thursday, Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a dam removal project that advocates say will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and its tributaries.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

911 outage for AT&T customers in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County officials confirmed AT&T customers are currently experiencing a network service outage impacting 911 calls. Anyone needing 911 services in Jackson County will have to text 911 or call the Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon business line at 541-776-7206 ext. 6. AT&T has not...
KDRV

Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified

MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
MEDFORD, OR
opb.org

Talent, Oregon mayor on her priorities after 20-vote-margin win

Your browser does not support the audio element. Darby Ayers-Flood, the city of Talent’s current mayor, will remain in office after a close mayoral race. After winning by 20 votes over challenger Mark Anderson, Ayers-Flood will hold her post and continue her focus on the city’s post-fire recovery and economic growth. Ayers-Flood joins us with more on her plans for the city and moving forward after the devastating Almeda Fire in 2020.
TALENT, OR
KTVL

ODOT: Expect heavy snow, low visibility at high elevation

SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect heavy snow and low visibility Saturday at high elevation. "I-5 Siskiyou Summit south of Ashland will have a tire chains requirement most of today," ODOT says. Expect similar conditions in high Cascades area - OR Highways 62, 138E,...
ASHLAND, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
GRANTS PASS, OR
KTVL

Fire crew put out attic fire Thursday

MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on West 14th Street. According to officials, the fire originated in the attic. Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the fire. People were inside the home when the fire broke...
MEDFORD, OR
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE

A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
KTVL

Shop fire destroys motorhome, all other items inside

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning on Applegate Road. According to Rural Metro Fire, the motorhome was inside a newly constructed shop, and the fire had already spread to other vehicles. Firefighters worked to contain the fire from damaging...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING

A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
ROSEBURG, OR
kqennewsradio.com

MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT

A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
ROSEBURG, OR
KTVL

Mt. Ashland Ski Area officially opens for the season

ASHLAND — Mt. Ashland Ski Area is finally open for the season of snowboarding and skiing after experiencing a slight weather delay. Like every year, on opening day people dressed up in their onesies, and families of all ages hit the slopes. “It's the best, it’s so fun skiing...
ASHLAND, OR

