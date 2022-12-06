Read full article on original website
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Friday 12/9 – Grange Co-op Grand Opening of New Location in White City, Medford Police Department Asks for Assistance in Locating Robbery Suspect
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. WIND ADVISORY ISSUED: 2:58 AM DEC. 9, 2022 – NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE. ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON...
oregonbusiness.com
Jackson County Restricts Mushroom Retreats to Cities
The vote upends plans for a massive psychedelic wellness ranch outside Ashland, but Silo Wellness CEO Mike Arnold says he plans to keep trying. The Jackson County Board of Commissioners has voted to restrict mushroom retreat centers to commercial zones, upending a proposed business venture between Silo and the New Frontier Ranch: a 960-acre psychedelic wellness retreat in rural Jackson County.
kqennewsradio.com
LARGEST RIVER RESTORATION PROJECT IN HISTORY TO BEGIN
Gathering along the Klamath River in Siskiyou County on Thursday, Governor Kate Brown joined California Governor Gavin Newsom, U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and leaders of the Klamath, Yurok, and Karuk tribes to celebrate final approval of a dam removal project that advocates say will revitalize nearly 400 miles of the Klamath River and its tributaries.
77-year-old man saved after spending 2 days stranded in snow along remote Oregon forest road
A 77-year-old man was rescued after spending two days in his pickup truck stuck in a snowbank along a remote Oregon forest road this week.
KTVL
Road Trippin': Natures Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights 25th anniversary
BROOKINGS, Ore. — News 10's Malik Patterson takes us to the coast on a Road Trippin' adventure to Nature’s Coastal Holiday Festival of Lights, which is a volunteer-based Christmas light show that just reached its 25-year anniversary. In 1997, several community members decided they wanted to donate their...
KTVL
911 outage for AT&T customers in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. — Jackson County officials confirmed AT&T customers are currently experiencing a network service outage impacting 911 calls. Anyone needing 911 services in Jackson County will have to text 911 or call the Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon business line at 541-776-7206 ext. 6. AT&T has not...
KDRV
Two local businesses robbed, suspect identified
MEDFORD, ORE. - A male has been identified after robbing local Medford businesses. Medford police received a report of two separate robberies that took place at two local businesses. The suspect was identified as 23-year-old James Austin Buchanan. Medford police identified the suspect by reviewing the surveillance footage captured during...
opb.org
Talent, Oregon mayor on her priorities after 20-vote-margin win
Your browser does not support the audio element. Darby Ayers-Flood, the city of Talent’s current mayor, will remain in office after a close mayoral race. After winning by 20 votes over challenger Mark Anderson, Ayers-Flood will hold her post and continue her focus on the city’s post-fire recovery and economic growth. Ayers-Flood joins us with more on her plans for the city and moving forward after the devastating Almeda Fire in 2020.
KTVL
ODOT: Expect heavy snow, low visibility at high elevation
SOUTHERN OREGON — The Oregon Department of Transportation says to expect heavy snow and low visibility Saturday at high elevation. "I-5 Siskiyou Summit south of Ashland will have a tire chains requirement most of today," ODOT says. Expect similar conditions in high Cascades area - OR Highways 62, 138E,...
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Wednesday 12/7 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass, Detectives Arrest Butte Falls Mom After 19-Month-Old Child Overdoses on Fentanyl
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. Marijuana Search Warrant Served 12/06/22 – Illegal Indoor Grow Site Bust in Grants Pass. On December 6, 2022, the Josephine Marijuana Enforcement...
KTVL
War Veteran feels disrespected after Walmart moves Veterans Wall near bathroom
GRANTS PASS, Ore. — A Vietnam War Veteran feels disrespected after the Grants Pass Walmart moved part of its Veterans Wall to the back of the business, in front of the store’s restrooms. Bruce Jones joined the Army in 1971. By Christmas of that year, he was on...
KTVL
Fire crew put out attic fire Thursday
MEDFORD, Ore. — Medford Fire Department responded to reports of a residential structure fire Thursday afternoon on West 14th Street. According to officials, the fire originated in the attic. Crews were able to quickly contain and put out the fire. People were inside the home when the fire broke...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR PREVIOUS CASE
A Sutherlin woman was jailed for a previous case, by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. A DCSO report said at 4:00 p.m. 33-year old Kimberlee Russell was contacted in the 500 block of South State Street. She was taken into custody and charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, two counts of conspiracy to commit a Class A felony, and for first-degree theft.
KTVL
Shop fire destroys motorhome, all other items inside
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. — Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to a motorhome fire early Friday morning on Applegate Road. According to Rural Metro Fire, the motorhome was inside a newly constructed shop, and the fire had already spread to other vehicles. Firefighters worked to contain the fire from damaging...
KDRV
Jackson County Sheriff's Office identifies vehicle used in White City robbery case
UPDATE (12/10/2022): The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is reporting that they identified the suspects' vehicle. If you have any information about the armed robbery or suspects involved, please call ECSO dispatch at (541) 776-7206. WHITE CITY, Ore. – Right now, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) is trying to find...
KTVL
Medford Fire Department gives out warnings about lithium-ion batteries
MEDFORD — After responding to three Lithium-ion battery fires within the last two months, Medford Fire Department released a statement on how to properly store and keep those batteries for the rest of the year. “It’s a problem really nationwide and because we have seen a few fires in...
kqennewsradio.com
MAN JAILED AFTER DINNER DISPUTE LEADS TO STABBING
A Roseburg man was jailed after a dinner dispute on Wednesday night. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said just before 5:30 p.m. two people were arguing over dinner in the 200 block of Club Avenue, just north of Roseburg. The suspect did not like that the victim was touching his food. He said he wanted to move the victim’s hand but ended up stabbing her with a fork.
kqennewsradio.com
MAN CITED FOLLOWING ALLEGED COUNTERFEITING INCIDENT
A Roseburg man was cited following alleged counterfeiting, by Roseburg Police on Thursday. An RPD report said at 12:30 p.m. an officer contacted the 26-year old after a caller said the suspect was trying to pass 3 counterfeit $20 bills at a business in the 2500 block of Northwest Stewart Parkway. Officers recovered the bills from the business and confirmed that they were counterfeit through a local bank. During the officer’s contact with the suspect, he claimed that he got the money from a website he learned about through an application on his phone.
Federal judge rules Oregon gun control can move ahead, state judge says no
(The Center Square) – On a day when U.S. District Court Judge Karin Immergut ruled some strict new gun controls can take effect as scheduled on Thursday, Dec. 8, Oregon's gun shops were so busy they weren't answering their phones. No one picked up calls to Keith's Sporting Goods...
KTVL
Mt. Ashland Ski Area officially opens for the season
ASHLAND — Mt. Ashland Ski Area is finally open for the season of snowboarding and skiing after experiencing a slight weather delay. Like every year, on opening day people dressed up in their onesies, and families of all ages hit the slopes. “It's the best, it’s so fun skiing...
