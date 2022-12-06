Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

GLOUCESTER, NJ – A winning ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Saturday’s Powerball drawing. According to the New Jersey Lottery, one New Jersey Lottery ticket matched four of the five white balls and the Powerball drawn for the Saturday, December 3, drawing winning the $50,000 third-tier prize. That ticket was sold at WAWA #480, 196 Crown Point Road, Thorofare in Gloucester County. The winning numbers for the Saturday, December 3, drawing were: 06, 13, 33, 36, and 37. The Red Power Ball number was 07. The Power Play was 4X. There were 21,983 other New Jersey players who took home The post Winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in Gloucester County appeared first on Shore News Network.

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ ・ 5 DAYS AGO