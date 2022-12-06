ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

25-36-50-59-60, Cash Ball: 2

(twenty-five, thirty-six, fifty, fifty-nine, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

