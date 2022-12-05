ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Castle, IN

WFMJ.com

Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home

Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
NEW CASTLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
NEW KENSINGTON, PA
WFMJ.com

Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty

A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
SALEM, OH
dailybadgerbulletin.com

‘An alarming trend’: Madison County sees spike in fentanyl deaths | News

ANDERSON — An 8-month-old Anderson infant’s death in September added to a growing litany of local deaths involving fentanyl, according to authorities. From the start of 2019 through October 2022, fentanyl has been blamed in almost exactly half — 119 of 237 — of local overdose deaths, the Madison County Health Department reports.
MADISON COUNTY, IN
Tribune-Review

Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed

Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
NORTH APOLLO, PA
explorejeffersonpa.com

Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322

PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, on U.S. Route 322, near Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.
CLARION COUNTY, PA

