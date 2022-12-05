Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Detectives seize fentanyl, handgun from New Castle home
Detectives in Lawrence County seized fentanyl, a firearm and much more from a home in New Castle on Thursday. Detectives conducted a search warrant at a home in the 200 Block of 1st Street in New Castle where they seized 339 pink capsules, which are believed to contain fentanyl, a clear plastic baggie also containing suspected fentanyl, $3,232, a pill press, two digital scales, a cell phone and a 9mm handgun.
Residents escape mobile home after fire in Beaver County
NORTH SEWICKLEY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Residents of a mobile home were forced to flee after it caught on fire Saturday. Emergency crews responded to the fire in the Hillcrest Mobile Home Park on Mercer Road, located in North Sewickley in Beaver County, just before noon. Robert Baker, who lives...
Armstrong County fires 3 public defenders, they sue. County revamps department.
Three Armstrong County public defenders who were fired last month have filed a civil case against the Armstrong County Board of Commissioners in federal court in Pittsburgh. The lawsuit, filed Dec. 2, accused the county commissioners of wrongful discharge, breach of the terms and conditions of employment agreements and multiple violations of the Sunshine Act.
WFMJ.com
Fair dates announced for Canfield, Columbiana County and Trumbull County
Even though many are planning for the holiday season, some Ohioans are getting ready for the fair food and rides. The 2023 Ohio Agricultural Fair Schedule was recently released, revealing the dates for the Canfield Fair, Columbiana County Fair and the Trumbull County Fair. The Canfield Fair will run from...
1 person dead after overnight shooting in New Kensington
NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - One person is dead following a shooting in New Kensington.KDKA received a call from a concerned citizen around midnight about a shooting in the area of Westmoreland County. At around 10:30 p.m., shots were heard at the Pioneer Place apartment complex in New Kensington.No word yet on how many shots were fired, but we know now, from the Westmorland County Coroner's office, that there is at least one fatality from this shooting.Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
Interstate lanes reopen after semi, vehicle collide
Part of a major interstate is closed Saturday morning after a semi and vehicle collided.
Missing Armstrong County teen found safe at friend's house, police say
A missing Armstrong County teenager was found “safe and sound” Friday morning, Manor police Chief Chris Robbins said. The teen, 13, of East Franklin was at a friend’s house in West Kittanning and had spent the night there, Robbins said. The teen had last been seen about...
Indiana Township man dies following Dorseyville car crash
An Indiana Township man has died following a crash in Indiana Township on Friday night. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office on Saturday identified the victim as Shawn Lambert, 33. Emergency crews were called to the 100 block of Weber Drive, near Saxonburg Boulevard, at 9:30 p.m. Friday. That’s...
explore venango
Wheel Flies Off Tractor-Trailer, Hits Vehicle on I-80 in Beaver Township
BEAVER TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Clarion released the details of a crash in which a tractor-trailer lost a wheel on Interstate 80 East in Beaver Township and hit a vehicle traveling behind it. According to a release issued by PSP Clarion on Thursday, December 8, the...
WFMJ.com
Salem woman accused of 'stomping' leg of behavioral health worker in Liberty
A Salem woman was in the Trumbull County Jail on Friday, accused of assaulting an employee at a behavioral health facility in Liberty Township. Girard Municipal court issued an arrest warrant for 32-year-old Kirsten Kuhns, who is charged with felonious assault. The alleged victim is a 52-year-old man who was...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘An alarming trend’: Madison County sees spike in fentanyl deaths | News
ANDERSON — An 8-month-old Anderson infant’s death in September added to a growing litany of local deaths involving fentanyl, according to authorities. From the start of 2019 through October 2022, fentanyl has been blamed in almost exactly half — 119 of 237 — of local overdose deaths, the Madison County Health Department reports.
Woman Beaten With Christmas Tree By Man Born On Christmas Eve, Pennsylvania State Police Say
A man born on Christmas eve beat a 31-year-old woman with a Christmas tree on Tuesday, Dec. 6, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police. 35-year-old Michael Bandi of Saxonburg was arrested following the incident on Oak Leaf Drive in Jefferson Township, Butler County. A "verbal altercation" between Bandi...
Kiski Township officers accuse woman of drunken driving with 2 toddlers, infant in vehicle; felony charges filed
Kiski Township police accused a woman of driving drunk with her three young children in the vehicle when she failed three field sobriety tests after jumping the curb. Officers responding to a report of a single-vehicle crash shortly after 8 p.m. Dec. 1 said they found a Nissan Juke SUV up on the curb in front of a used car lot in the 2100 block of River Road in North Apollo, according to a criminal complaint.
Patient breaks staff member’s leg at local mental health facility, charges filed
Police were called to a local psychiatric hospital after a patient assaulted a staff member
explorejeffersonpa.com
Passenger Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Route 322
PAINT TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A local man was injured in a two-vehicle crash on Route 322 in Paint Township on Thursday afternoon. According to Clarion-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:36 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, on U.S. Route 322, near Paint Boulevard, in Paint Township, Clarion County.
WFMJ.com
Van crashes into semi on I-80 in Hubbard after wrong way crash, driver in critical condition
A van and a semi collided head on early Saturday morning on I-80 Westbound in Hubbard between the Hubbard exit and the Pennsylvania line. The van was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when it crashed into the semi. The westbound lanes were closed, but have since reopened. However, OSP...
Semi crash slows traffic in Mahoning County
A semi went off the road and overturned in Beaver Township Thursday.
WISH-TV
Richard Allen asks for public funding for defense investigations, expert witnesses
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man charged with the double murders of Delphi teens Abigail “Abby” Williams and Liberty “Libby” German, is asking the court to approve public funding for his defense to pay for expert witnesses and the defense investigation. Allen is asking...
explore venango
Local Man Accused of Stuffing Six-Pack of Toilet Paper Under Shirt, Running Out of Store
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – A Franklin man is accused of stuffing a six-pack of toilet paper under his shirt and running out of a local market. According to court documents, the City of Franklin Police Department filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Thomas Joseph Rodgers in Magisterial District Judge Matthew T. Kirtland’s office on December 6.
Could Ames department stores be making a comeback?
Amesstores.com has a message on it that says, “Ames Department Stores, Inc is returning in Spring 2023. Please keep an eye on this website for announcements on which locations are opening first!”
