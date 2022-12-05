ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, PA

CBS Philly

Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration

PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
94.5 PST

Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good

Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
LANGHORNE, PA
DELCO.Today

This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco

Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
DELCO.Today

‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday

You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
UPPER DARBY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.

WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Update: Missing Montgomery County man found

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community. 
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA

