Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$2.5M Upgrade to Delaware River Water Treatment PlantMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
From Apprentice to Sous ChefMorristown MinuteFlemington, NJ
Longstanding Cracker Barrel Location Seeks Liquor LicenseJoel EisenbergPlymouth Meeting, PA
Pennsylvania: Dad Shares Heartbreak After Wife Dies Within Days of Giving Birth to Second Son: 'She Loved Being a Mom'Shameel ShamsNewtown, PA
Geno’s Steaks Arrives in Cherry Hill, NJMarilyn JohnsonCherry Hill, NJ
Related
Co-Owner of Newtown Real Estate Agency Listed as “Top Producer” in the Bucks County Area
The local business owner has been recognized for his contributions to the real estate scene in Bucks County. A Bucks County business owner and important figure in local real estate is being recognized for his impact on the area. Ruth Gnirk wrote about the real estate business owner for Bucks County Real Producers.
Route 420 South bridge in Delco to close indefinitely after inspection revealed deterioration
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) -- Delaware County residents will need to adjust their commutes.The bridge that carries Route 420 South (Wanamaker Avenue) from Prospect Park to Tinicum Township right before Intertstate-95 will be closed indefinitely Wednesday night after an inspection showed significant beam and bearing pedestal deterioration, PennDOT said.PennDOT said in a release the bridge will remain closed until engineers develop a plan to repair the structure. The project to replace the bridge is near completion and tentatively scheduled for a construction bid in early 2023. With the bridge closed, motorists looking to use Route 420 South will be directed to use Chester Pike, Stewart Avenue and northbound I-95 to access Route 420. The Route 420 South bridge over Darby Creek was built in 1930. It carries 19,270 vehicles per day, according to PennDOT.The bridge won't open again until its completely fixed and passes inspections.Drivers can check on conditions on more than 40,000 roadways miles by visiting www.511PA.com.
Bertucci’s in Langhorne, PA Abruptly Closed for Good
Bertucci's Brick Oven Pizza and Pasta by Oxford Valley Mall in Langhorne has closed abruptly and the closure is permanent. Levittown Now is reporting that there is a sign on the door announcing the news. I called the restaurant phone number and it connected me to the Bertucci's Closed Restaurant...
WFMZ-TV Online
Route 309 connector construction to close road in Franconia, Hatfield townships for 1 year
KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. -The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced Thursday that a road in Montgomery County will be closed for a year beginning Tuesday, January 3 as part of a construction project. PennDOT said roadway construction will close a section of Township Line Road as part of the Route...
This Mouth-Watering List Includes 7 Spots in Delco
Fifteen of the best hoagie places in the Philadelphia suburbs include seven from Delaware County, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today. A Cut Above at 3523 West Chester Pike in Newtown Square is the perfect place to find an authentic Italian hoagie. Order the namesake hoagie. Hoagie names at...
‘Last Call’, a Movie Based on Growing Up in Upper Darby, Gets Released on Friday
You could say that Greg Lingo’s life lessons make up the script for his movie, “Last Call” being released Friday, March 19, writes Peg DeGrassa for the Daily Times. The movie tells the story of a successful real estate developer who returns home for a funeral, reconnects with his old blue-collar Irish neighborhood, then must decide whether to save or raze his family’s bar.
WFMZ-TV Online
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash in Warrington Twp.
WARRINGTON TWP., Pa. - A person was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in Warrington Township, Bucks County, according to township police. The crash happened around 8 p.m. at County Line Road and Titus Avenue, according to county dispatchers. The road is closed as authorities investigate. No word...
findplace.xyz
Best Hospital In Union
You are looking for the awesome hospital full list in the Union region, right? In this blog post, you are going to get a full list of the awesome hospital that is located in the Union region. Also, a directional link from your area, and Support Line, Web Address info,...
3 Lehigh Valley establishments accused of liquor law violations
Three Lehigh Valley establishments have been cited for allegedly violating liquor codes, the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement announced this week. The businesses will be called before an administrative law judge, where they face penalties ranging from $50 to $1,000 for minor offenses and up to $5,000...
Murder-Suicide Claims Life Of Philadelphia Salon Owner Allegedly Divorcing Husband: Report
The owner of a salon and spa in northwest Philadelphia was shot dead in the business paring lot in what authorities are calling an apparent murder-suicide, according to a report from ChestnutHillLocal.com. Wend Feldman, who was divorcing her husband, was found behind Spa Elysium and Fringe Salon on Bethlehem Pike...
abc27.com
Update: Missing Montgomery County man found
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — State Police were searching for 73-year-old Francis “Frank” Hicks of Horsham, Pennsylvania. On Dec. 5 around 10:25 p.m., Hicks was located and was safe, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Hicks had last been seen near Horsham Road, Horsham Township, Montgomery County on...
Philadelphia police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Chestnut Hill
Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the city's Chestnut Hill section.
The Fate of the Proposed Wawa Location in Holland Has Just Been Announced. Read For All the Details
The proposed location has been a contentious issue in the area.Photo byiStock. As Wawa continues to expand in the Bucks County area, the fate of one of the most talked-about locations has finally been determined. Damon C. Williams wrote about the decision in the Bucks County Courier Times.
‘Boy in the Box’ 1957 Pa. homicide victim has been identified: police
PHILADELPHIA — Philadelphia police say they are “finally able to identify the child” in the notorious “Boy in the Box” homicide in 1957 that has haunted investigators for decades. They will reveal the findings Thursday morning. “Despite numerous attempts to identify the child throughout the...
Philadelphia police to ID 'Boy in the Box' during news conference. Here's how to watch live
"Those fingerprints were ingrained in his mind his whole life," said Jessica Greene. Her grandfather spent his life investigating the "Boy in the Box" case until his death.
Robbinsville New Jersey Man Among 4 Indicted In $3.5 Million COVID-19 Kickback Conspiracy
December 7, 2022 NEWARK, N.J. – Four people have been charged for their roles in a kickback conspiracy involving COVID-19…
Shady Brook Farms Is Home to One of the Best Bars in All of Bucks County
The bar has become an essential stop for visitors to the area.Photo byThe Stone's Throw at Shady Brook Farm. One of Bucks County’s most popular farms is home to one of the area’s most popular bars, and local residents are taking notice. Staff writers for 94.5 PST wrote about the establishment.
Accused Stalker Put Tracking Device On Victim's Car: Bucks Police
A Chester County man is accused of stalking a victim in Bucks County by placing a tracking device on their car, authorities say. Michael John Kennedy, 53, of Phoenixville, surrendered to Central Bucks police on Wednesday, Nov. 9 after a warrant was issued for his arrest. In August, investigators say...
Delaware County police officer honored at special ceremony
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A police officer in Delaware County was honored for his heroism during a special ceremony in Philadelphia Wednesday.Prospect Park Officer David Voorhees received an Award of Valor in emergency response for applying pressure to a gunshot victim's wound, saving his life back in January.The National Liberty Museum, in partnership with Chevrolet, recognized Voorhees during its 17th annual Awards of Valor.Voorhees says he doesn't consider himself a hero, just a cop who was doing what he was trained to do."I appreciate everyone coming out tonight and I'm very grateful to everyone for selecting me and giving me this award. I appreciate everyone that's been so supportive me during this time, really been there for me," Voorhees said.A total of 25 police officers, firefighters, and paramedics were honored for their heroism and for serving as role models in the community.
NBC New York
Missing Newtown Man Living Under Alias Found Dead Nearly 10 Years Later: PD
A man who had been missing from Newtown for nearly 10 years was found dead in New York earlier this week and investigators said he had been living under a different name while he was missing. Officers in Newtown received a call on July 29, 2013, to check on Robert...
Comments / 0