fox5ny.com
Armed robber steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store
NEW YORK - An armed robber stole $6,000 in cash from a Brooklyn grocery store Friday after threatening to shoot, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the grocery store located at 1152 Coney Island Ave. around 1:06 p.m., approached the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
fox5ny.com
Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery
NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
fox5ny.com
Woman tased, robbed Uber driver in Greenwich Village: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a woman they say tasted and robbed a Uber driver in Manhattan last month. According to authorities, on November 13, at around 1:30 a.m., a 55-year-old Uber driver picked up the unknown female suspect at 102nd Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem.
fox5ny.com
NYC PBA honors families of officers killed in the line of duty
NEW - The holidays can be a hard time for those who have lost loved ones, especially for families whose husbands and fathers were killed in the line of duty. It’s why the NYC Police Benevolent Association continued its tradition Saturday, hosting the Annual Widows’ & Children’s Holiday Party at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens, where the families of fallen NYPD officers can feast, have fun and comfort each other during the holiday.
fox5ny.com
Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan
NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say attacked an elderly woman on a Manhattan sidewalk. They released photos of the man they are looking for on Saturday. Police say the 71-year-old woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday,...
Sundance Oliver planned to shoot up NYPD precinct before surrender: prosecutors
The man who killed two people and injured a senior in a wheelchair in a 24-hour crime spree across New York City this week had planned to shoot up a NYPD precinct before his girlfriend urged him not to, and he eventually surrendered.
fox5ny.com
3 teens charged with gang assault in connection to Queens double stabbing
NEW YORK - Three teenagers have been arrested and charged in connection to a double stabbing that left a 20-year-old man dead and another wounded Wednesday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the teens, all males ages 13, 15 and 17, are charged with...
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
Man found slain in NYC subway station
A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday. The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide. Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made.
fox5ny.com
Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
Suspect stabbed transgender woman in the face twice in Central Harlem attack: DA
CENTRAL HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — An alleged attacker faced hate crime charges Thursday for the stabbing of a transgender woman. Alshon Williams, 49, allegedly misgendered the 36-year-old victim, called her an anti-gay slur and stabbed her at least twice in the face on Nov. 1, officials said. Williams then allegedly pulled out a gun, firing […]
pix11.com
‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced in son’s freezing death on LI
Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva of murder in the second degree in the hypothermia death of his son Thomas, 8, turned out to see the ex-NYPD police officer sentenced. ‘I am filled with shame’: Ex-NYPD officer sentenced …. Most of the jurors who convicted Michael Valva...
fox5ny.com
Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school
NEW YORK - A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his...
Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD
BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
Man fatally stabbed after verbal dispute in Midtown Manhattan
It happened in front of a parking garage on West 42nd Street, about half a block from the Port Authority Bus Terminal.
Death of Brooklyn man, 18, found covered in burns is ruled homicide
Josiah Green was pronounced dead the scene at his home on Wyona Street, near Pitkin Avenue, in East New York after police responded to a 911 call there around 6:45 a.m. Sunday.
NBC New York
Walmart Theft Busted After NY Women Use Child to Steal Thousands in Merchandise: Police
Two women allegedly responsible for stealing a few thousand dollars worth of merchandise from a Walmart in New York had a child at the center of their operation, according to police. The two adult suspects, both from Yonkers, were arrested last month after hitting up the Mohegan Lake Walmart off...
amny.com
Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD
Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
Man, 30, arrested after fatal overdose on Long Island
Officials arrested a man on Long Island during a fatal overdose investigation on Thursday evening, authorities said.
bkreader.com
Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops
Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
