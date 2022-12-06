ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox5ny.com

Armed robber steals $6,000 from Brooklyn grocery store

NEW YORK - An armed robber stole $6,000 in cash from a Brooklyn grocery store Friday after threatening to shoot, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say the suspect entered the grocery store located at 1152 Coney Island Ave. around 1:06 p.m., approached the counter, displayed a firearm and demanded money from the register.
BROOKLYN, NY
fox5ny.com

Victim stabbed multiple times during Queens attempted robbery

NEW YORK - A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times during an attempted robbery Friday in Queens, according to the New York City Police Department. Three men are wanted in connection to the incident. Police say the victim parked his vehicle around 10:35 p.m. at 194 Street and 75 Avenue...
QUEENS, NY
fox5ny.com

Woman tased, robbed Uber driver in Greenwich Village: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD is on the hunt for a woman they say tasted and robbed a Uber driver in Manhattan last month. According to authorities, on November 13, at around 1:30 a.m., a 55-year-old Uber driver picked up the unknown female suspect at 102nd Street and 1st Avenue in East Harlem.
MANHATTAN, NY
fox5ny.com

NYC PBA honors families of officers killed in the line of duty

NEW - The holidays can be a hard time for those who have lost loved ones, especially for families whose husbands and fathers were killed in the line of duty. It’s why the NYC Police Benevolent Association continued its tradition Saturday, hosting the Annual Widows’ & Children’s Holiday Party at Russo’s on the Bay in Queens, where the families of fallen NYPD officers can feast, have fun and comfort each other during the holiday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Elderly woman attacked while walking in Manhattan

NEW YORK - The New York City Police Department is looking for a man they say attacked an elderly woman on a Manhattan sidewalk. They released photos of the man they are looking for on Saturday. Police say the 71-year-old woman was walking in front of 485 7th Ave. Tuesday,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says

A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Man found slain in NYC subway station

A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday.  The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said.  He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said.  Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide.  Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made. 
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Man stabbed to death in NYC subway station

NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating a killing inside a Greenwich Village subway station. Police responded to a call of an unconscious man just after midnight Thursday in the West Fourth St. and Sixth Ave. station. Officers found the man unconscious and unresponsive near the stairwell ramp area, off...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Queens substitute teacher allegedly attacked student in school

NEW YORK - A 77-year-old substitute teacher is accused of attacking a student after a dispute between them at the Queens intermediate school where he worked, according to the New York City Police Department. Police say Vernon Jerom, an employee with the New York City Department of Education, placed his...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Security guard, teen fall down elevator shaft at Bronx Target: NYPD

BRONX, N.Y. (PIX11) — A security guard and a teenager fell down an elevator shaft at a Target in the Bronx early Thursday, leaving one of them with serious injuries, police and fire officials said. First responders were called to the five-story big-box store on Exterior Street near East 153rd Street around 11:15 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
amny.com

Man found stabbed to death on Bronx street corner: NYPD

Police are investigating the death of a man who was found stabbed in the Bronx early Tuesday morning. According to the NYPD, at 5:01 a.m. on Dec. 6 officers from the 52nd Precinct responded to a 911 call regarding an assault at the corner of 183rd Street and University Avenue. Upon their arrival, cops found 28-year-old Fitzroy Bennett unconscious and unresponsive with a stab wound to his torso.
BRONX, NY
bkreader.com

Man Gunned Down Outside Bed-Stuy Public Housing Complex: Cops

Brooklyn detectives are looking for the shooter who gunned down a 24-year-old man near a public housing complex early on Monday afternoon. At this time, police sources did not indicate whether this homicide is connected to the deadly shooting spree in Brooklyn and the Lower East Side […] Click here to view original web page at www.amny.com.
BROOKLYN, NY

