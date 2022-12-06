A homeless man was found fatally slashed in a Greenwich Village subway station, cops said Friday. The unidentified victim was discovered with fatal lacerations to his torso in a remote area of the West Fourth Street and Sixth Avenue station in Manhattan near the stairwell ramp area off the platform around 12:10 a.m. Thursday, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene, cops said. Police said the incident has been ruled a homicide. Authorities did not immediately know what led to the killing, and no arrests have been made.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO