San Jose, CA

NBC Bay Area

Man Accused of Revenge Killing in Newark Held Without Bail

A father accused of murdering the father of his daughter's former boyfriend faced a judge Wednesday. Louie Sixto Lopez is being charged with shooting and killing Reynaldo Cantu - the father of Lopez daughter's former boyfriend - in what law enforcement is calling revenge killing. According to officials, Lopez allegedly...
NEWARK, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Muni Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder

A man who allegedly killed a Muni passenger in broad daylight in early August is being charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and weapons crimes by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Ilasa Faalogoifo—who allegedly injured another passenger in the bus shooting—has been in custody since his...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest Suspect in Case of Man Set Up by Woman on Dating App

Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
MENLO PARK, CA
KRON4 News

Student stabbed by classmate at Oakland’s Skyline High School

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A student was stabbed by another student Wednesday at Skyline High School, according to the school’s acting principal. Oakland police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery for serious injuries. The suspect is 15 years old and the victim is 14 years old. The reported stabbing was just […]
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April.  (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

12-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Safe: Palo Alto Police

A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Palo Alto Tuesday has been found safe, police said. The boy had walked away from a family member's medical appointment around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Quarry Road in Palo Alto. He returned to his home in San Jose around 9 p.m.,...
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police

SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
SUNNYVALE, CA
ABC10

Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked

TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
TRACY, CA
KRON4 News

12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
Yoel Davidson

California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act

The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
ANTIOCH, CA
NBC Bay Area

Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Fentanyl Overdose

An alleged drug dealer in San Jose has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he sold fentanyl to a man who was found dead from an overdose days later. Manuel Rodriguez, 29, was set for arraignment Thursday in connection with the death of 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police

SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
SAN LEANDRO, CA

