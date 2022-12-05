Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
Man Accused of Revenge Killing in Newark Held Without Bail
A father accused of murdering the father of his daughter's former boyfriend faced a judge Wednesday. Louie Sixto Lopez is being charged with shooting and killing Reynaldo Cantu - the father of Lopez daughter's former boyfriend - in what law enforcement is calling revenge killing. According to officials, Lopez allegedly...
Man accused of punching elderly Asian man in the face, yelling ‘go back to your country’
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly punched an elderly Asian man six times and told him to “go back to your country,” the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety said. The victim had minor injuries and did not require medical attention. Jesse Fausto Correa, 29, was identified as the […]
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Muni Shooting Suspect Charged With Murder
A man who allegedly killed a Muni passenger in broad daylight in early August is being charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon and weapons crimes by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. Ilasa Faalogoifo—who allegedly injured another passenger in the bus shooting—has been in custody since his...
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Suspect in Case of Man Set Up by Woman on Dating App
Police in Menlo Park arrested a man on Tuesday suspected of robbing and pistol whipping a man who had been set up via a dating app. On Nov. 18 at around 6 p.m., officers responded to a call about an armed robbery and assault in the 3600 block of Haven Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 35-year-old man suffering from multiple injuries due to being "brutally" attacked, police said. The victim had been struck in the head with a handgun and was then kicked and punched multiple times in the head and face.
Student stabbed by classmate at Oakland’s Skyline High School
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – A student was stabbed by another student Wednesday at Skyline High School, according to the school’s acting principal. Oakland police said the victim suffered multiple stab wounds and underwent surgery for serious injuries. The suspect is 15 years old and the victim is 14 years old. The reported stabbing was just […]
Man, woman ordered to stand trial in San Mateo for 2020 fatal shooting of rapper
SAN MATEO, Calif. (BCN)– A man and woman have been ordered to stand trial on murder charges for a 2020 shooting in San Mateo, prosecutors said Tuesday. Isaiah Reupena, 36, and Amanda Young, 30, are accused in the killing of Melota Lasi, a 30-year-old San Mateo resident, on Dec. 19, 2020, in the parking lot […]
KSBW.com
Man receives maximum sentence in connection to 2019 crash that killed Salinas woman
SALINAS, Calif. — Three years following the fatal crash, Jacque Clark was sentenced for willfully failing to help the victims in the deadly crash. He’ll serve a year in the Monterey County Jail. Charged with a felony, for riding as a passenger in his own car and not helping the victims.
Suspect Punched a Restaurant Employee Who Stood Up to Him for Being a Bully, Caused Her to Lose Her Right Eye: Cops
A 19-year-old restaurant employee in California who stepped in when she saw a man bullying an intellectually disabled person lost her right eye after the suspect punched her in the face, authorities say. After several weeks of investigation, law enforcement agencies on Monday announced that the alleged culprit, 20-year-old Isaac...
San Jose man arrested for selling lethal dose of fentanyl
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Sheriff detectives arrested 29-year-old Manuel Luarodriguez for selling a lethal amount of fentanyl to 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, the sheriff’s department said in a press release Tuesday. Diaz, a Cupertino resident, died of an overdose in April. (Luarodriguez was first reported as a 28-year-old named Manuel Anthony Rodriguez. […]
NBC Bay Area
12-Year-Old Missing Boy Found Safe: Palo Alto Police
A 12-year-old boy reported missing in Palo Alto Tuesday has been found safe, police said. The boy had walked away from a family member's medical appointment around 3:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Quarry Road in Palo Alto. He returned to his home in San Jose around 9 p.m.,...
2 arrested after shoplifting from Target in Sunnyvale: police
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Two men were arrested after a report of shoplifting at a Target Tuesday night, according to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety. At around 8:03 p.m., a “suspicious” person was concealing items from the store, prompting Target’s Loss Prevention team to call 911. The store recognized the person as someone who […]
Tracy child torturer serving life sentence has parole revoked
TRACY, Calif. — A man convicted of torturing a 16-year-old boy back in 2008 had his paroled revoked, according to the San Joaquin County District Attorney's Office. Anthony Waiters, a former Tracy youth football coach and mentor, was originally granted his release back in March when he went before a parole board.
Armed man arrested for ‘attacking’ family in Vallejo; police say
VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested in Vallejo on Friday night for what police described as “attacking” his family. The Vallejo Police Department said the armed man also threatened to kill family members and officers. Police were called to an unspecified address at 8:43 p.m. for a report that a man was attacking […]
12 juveniles, 1 with knife, involved in fight in San Mateo
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON)– Twelve juveniles were reported to be involved in a physical altercation on Sunday, December 4 at 2:31 p.m., according to San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) deputies who responded to the incident. Deputies responded to the area of Correas Street and Church Street in Half Moon Bay where, prior to their […]
California Teenager To Get keys To The City For Losing Eye In Heroic Act
The Habit Burger Grill November 12, 2022 8:25 PM EST CCTVPhoto byKNTV NBC News. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=A8Nv-ovsWXA NBC News KNTV Report on Bianca Palomera. “I think I’m still processing it.” says Bianca Palomera, the 19 year old clerk working at The Habit Burger Grill located in the San Francisco Bay Area. Bianca was told by doctors that she was going to lose her right eye after she was punched in the face several times for defending her co-workers brother from bullies on Saturday night, November 12, about 5:25 p.m local time, 8:25 p.m. EST. Bianca’s sister, Erica, believes Bianca and her family are at the anger or rage stage of their shared grief in accepting the unacceptable outcome of Bianca’s heroism and at the same time not knowing how to help Bianca as she heals. The stages of grief include denial, anger or rage, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Bianca’s family is outraged because the family is “not getting help from the local [Antioch, California] police”.
NBC Bay Area
Police Arrest Man Suspected of Punching Food Worker, Causing Her to Lose Eye
Police in Antioch have released more information about the arrest of a man who allegedly punched a 19-year-old fast food worker in the face and permanently injured her in November. On Nov. 12, police got a report around 5:25 p.m. of an assault at The Habit Burger Grill on Montgomery...
Intruder at Bay Area high school touched girl, asked to kiss 2 others, district says
It was one of two separate incidents at the school Tuesday that the school district called "disturbing."
NBC Bay Area
Alleged Drug Dealer Charged With Murder After Fentanyl Overdose
An alleged drug dealer in San Jose has been charged with murder after prosecutors say he sold fentanyl to a man who was found dead from an overdose days later. Manuel Rodriguez, 29, was set for arraignment Thursday in connection with the death of 61-year-old Jeffrey Diaz, according to the Santa Clara County District Attorney's Office.
3 arrested for stealing Amazon van in San Leandro: police
SAN LEANDRO, Calif. (KRON) — Three people were arrested in San Leandro Tuesday morning after an Amazon van was stolen, the San Leandro Police Department said. The van was found in Oakland, which is where the arrests were made. Police were made aware of the theft at 11:45 a.m. The crime was reported in the […]
Manteca Police searching for owner of ‘large abstract paintings’ that were possibly stolen
MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) — The Manteca Police Department said it is hoping to return possibly stolen belongings officers found during a search back in November. Officers searched a storage unit on Nov. 14 that was connected to a burglary. Large abstract paintings were some of the items found inside the unit. Police believe the paintings […]
