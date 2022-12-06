Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
The seven-day-a-week life of a maid for Qatar's royal and rich
Qatar's human rights record is under scrutiny as the World Cup takes place in Doha. A lot has been written about the treatment of migrant workers who built the stadiums and hotels, but much less about the foreign maids who work for Qatar's ruling classes. On paper their rights have been strengthened in recent years - but the new rules aren't always followed.
BBC
Harry and Meghan utterly irrelevant, says minister Guy Opperman
A minister called the Duke and Duchess of Sussex "utterly irrelevant to this country" as he said people should boycott Netflix over their documentary. Guy Opperman said Prince Harry and Meghan were "clearly a very troubled couple" but had faced "unacceptable" press intrusion. The first three episodes of the six-part...
BBC
Ruth Madoc: Hi-de-Hi! actress dies aged 79
Actress Ruth Madoc, who starred in the BBC sitcom Hi-de-Hi!, has died aged 79, her agent says. Her agent said she died in hospital on Friday afternoon after surgery for a fall she had earlier in the week. Phil Belfield of talent agency Belfield & Ward Ltd described her as...
BBC
World Cup 2022: Argentina and Netherlands charged by Fifa after bad-tempered quarter-final
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Fifa has opened disciplinary proceedings against Argentina and the Netherlands after their bad-tempered 2022 World Cup...
BBC
Tshala Muana: Congolese singer dies aged 64
The famous Congolese singer and dancer Tshala Muana has died at the age of 64, according to her producer and companion, Claude Mashala. "In the early hours of this morning the good Lord has made the decision to call back Tshala Muana," he posted on Facebook. Tshala Muana is considered...
BBC
Elton John quits Twitter blaming change in misinformation policy
Sir Elton John has become the latest celebrity to leave Twitter since its acquisition by Tesla boss Elon Musk. The singer, a headline act for next year's Glastonbury Festival, blamed the platform's "change in policy" around misinformation without elaborating. Twitter stopped taking action against accounts spreading misleading information about Covid-19...
How did Advent calendars become a beloved holiday tradition?
Advent calendars come in many forms, even catering to adults with small bottles of wine or whiskey instead of chocolate, but how did the tradition begin?
BBC
Jersey explosion: No survivors found in search after blast
A search for people after an explosion at a block of flats in Jersey that left three dead has found no signs of life. Emergency service bosses said the search and rescue operation was now one of recovery. "We have been searching and we will not stop searching for people's...
BBC
Nottinghamshire aristocrats' unseen collection to go on display
Artworks and unusual objects collected over 400 years by an aristocratic family are to go on display. The items from the Portland Collection include rare Tudor and Jacobean portraits, jewellery and tapestries. The pieces will make up an exhibition which is to open at Welbeck Abbey, in Nottinghamshire, next year.
BBC
Ruthless gang smuggled 2,000 people, court hears
Five men have been jailed for a "ruthless" people-smuggling operation involving nearly 2,000 people. In one case nine people, including five children, were found in a distressed state in a lay-by after being brought from Europe in the back of a lorry. Manchester Crown Court heard most were ethnic Kurds...
BBC
The last of Albania's 'sworn virgins'
Only a dozen "sworn virgins" are left in the world, as an ancient Balkan tradition where women live as men dies out. "Albania was a man's world, the only way to survive was to become one," says Gjystina Grishaj. As a 23-year-old woman living in the mountains of north Albania,...
BBC
Strikes: Will the clash between workers and firms ever end?
In all my years covering business, I've never witnessed a collision between workers and employers like this. This winter is seeing one of the highest levels of walkouts in recent memory as millions of workers across both the public and private sector are demanding higher pay rises to match the soaring cost of living.
BBC
Wolverhampton teen set for leg amputation to gain independence
A teenager born with cerebral palsy picked to play football for England has decided to have a leg amputated. Jude Aston, 18, from Wolverhampton, developed complications following leg surgeries that began in childhood. He said having exhausted other treatment options, he had decided on the above-knee procedure, due this month.
BBC
Asylum seekers' Stevenage hotel stay notice 'unacceptable'
The Home Office's "chaotic and cavalier approach" to placing asylum seekers in hotels was "unacceptable", a council leader said. Baroness Taylor of Stevenage said the Labour-run borough council was given 24 hours notice that up to 178 asylum seekers would be placed in the town. She said the hotel chosen...
BBC
Lockerbie bombing suspect in US custody
A Libyan man accused of making the bomb which destroyed Pan Am flight 103 over Lockerbie 34 years ago is in United States custody, Scottish authorities have said. The US announced charges against Abu Agila Masud two years ago, alleging that he played a key role in the bombing on 21 December, 1988.
BBC
The self-proclaimed kingdom that doesn't recognise Germany
In the depths of the countryside in eastern Germany, there's an invisible border. The turrets of an imposing castle loom out of the treetops. A sign on its front door solemnly informs the visitor that they've entered - in effect - a new country. The "Königreich Deutschland" (Kingdom of Germany)...
BBC
Ngozi Fulani's charity Sistah Space stops work over safety
A charity led by a black woman who was repeatedly asked where she was "really" from at a royal event has temporarily stopped its work over safety. Sistah Space was thrown into the spotlight when its founder, Ngozi Fulani, said she felt she was "interrogated" by Lady Susan Hussey at Buckingham Palace last month.
BBC
Nobel Peace Prize: Russian laureate 'told to turn down award'
The Russian co-winner of this year's Nobel Peace Prize has said Kremlin authorities told him to turn down the award. Yan Rachinsky, who heads Memorial, said he was told not to accept the prize because the two other co-laureates - a Ukrainian human rights organisation and jailed Belarusian rights defender - were deemed "inappropriate".
Comments / 0