Read full article on original website
Obiden Hired Me!
5d ago
Climate has been changing for 5.5 billion years. 5 major Ice Ages and in between those Ice Ages, guess what? Yup, Global Warming. The ice caps have melted and reformed many times. North America has several times been covered in ice. Poles at one time were tropical. We're still actually coming out of the most recent Ice Age, thus the warming trend. You can't stop it. The global forces are tremendous compared to any part man can possibly play. Our direction - while of course not doing things to pollute and destroy the planet - is to adapt, or we go extinct like thousands of species before us. Whining won't help.
Reply(1)
3
Related
cowboystatedaily.com
Keep Burning Fossil Fuels, Says Wyoming Climate Change Skeptic
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Cheyenne author, geologist, engineer, computer scientist, educator, and self-described environmentalist Tony Heller said he’s studied climate change eight hours a day for 15 years. “It’s a complicated topic,” Heller said. Outlier With Credentials. His works can be seen...
cowboystatedaily.com
Woke Capitalism Takes Another Blow As Vanguard Withdraws From Climate Alliance
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The world of woke capitalism was shaken with the announcement by Vanguard Group Inc. that it would withdraw from the world’s largest climate-finance alliance. According to a statement from the company, Vanguard had joined the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a “corner crossing” could have sweeping implications for Wyoming’s land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
cowboystatedaily.com
Parasite May Make Wyoming Wolves – And People – Bolder, More Ambitious And Even Sexier
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. According to a new study, being infected with a parasite called toxoplasma gondii might sound ominous, but unless you’re pregnant, there might not be too many downsides – for either wolves or humans. It’s endemic in felines, and one...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Presents $354 Million Supplemental Budget, Calls It “Conservative And Bold”
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Gov. Mark Gordon presented his $353.9 million supplemental budget proposal Thursday, signaling a willingness to make expenditures he believes will pay dividends for the state’s future. He used the analogy of a rancher in his budget request to the Appropriations...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Worst Winter Road In America – Who Named Our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.”. Prayers like this and many more variants emanate from folks in a...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 11, 2022
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Today’s Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chuck Butterfield of Alpine, Wyoming Chuck writes: “Sunrises, especially this time of year, from our deck are amazing! (5 mi S of Alpine, WY)”. To submit your Wyoming sunrise photo, email us at:...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cowboystatedaily.com
$100,000 Wyoming Bell-Ringer Will Man His Red Kettle ‘As Long As I Possibly Can’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Martin Tigar’s two-fisted bell-ringing technique is unique. While he trains others in the fine art of drawing attention to those familiar Salvation Army red kettles without being brash or annoying, some things – like Tigar’s instinctive ambidextrous and agile wrist flicks – are pure instinct.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Homeless Man Wanted Kids Back, Then Didn’t Show Up For Court And Lost Parental Rights
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Cheyenne man who did not show up to a scheduled court hearing to argue his merits as a father rightfully lost his parental rights, the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined. Frank Landis Roberts IV asked the state Supreme Court last...
cowboystatedaily.com
Former Patrolman, Legislator Criticizes Highway Patrol For Not Identifying Hit-And-Run Driver
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A former Wyoming Highway Patrolman is criticizing the agency for not releasing the name of a driver involved in a hit-and-run that severely injured a woman six weeks ago. The pedestrian victim, Andrea Griffin, sustained three skull fractures, cheek fractures, facial...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Walsh: Arizona Bowl Has Been Good To The Cowboys
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The College Football bowl season is upon us! The first of more than 40 bowl games will be played next Friday, Dec. 16. That’s when two teams that finished 6-6 in the regular season will meet in the HomeTown Lenders Bahamas Bowl. It’ll be UAB facing Miami-Ohio in Nassau, Bahamas.
Comments / 2