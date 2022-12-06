Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
T. Rex Skull Found in Neighboring South Dakota Sells For $6.1 Million; Whole Region Is Ground Zero
The original owner of a 200-pound, 6-foot-7 Tyrannosaurus rex skull discovered in the Hell Creek Formation of South Dakota was the apex predator of his time. Fast-forward 76 million years and the artifact – considered one of the most complete T.rex...
wyo4news.com
Does the State of Wyoming owe you money?
December 8, 2022 — The State of Wyoming may owe you some money, and you may not be aware of that fact. The State Treasurer’s office is encouraging Wyoming residents to visit www.mycash.wyo.gov to see if any of the State’s $106 million in unclaimed property is theirs.
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Presents $354 Million Supplemental Budget, Calls It “Conservative And Bold”
Gov. Mark Gordon presented his $353.9 million supplemental budget proposal Thursday, signaling a willingness to make expenditures he believes will pay dividends for the state's future. He used the analogy of a rancher in his budget request to the Appropriations...
cowboystatedaily.com
Your Wyoming Sunrise: Sunday, December 11, 2022
Today's Wyoming sunrise was taken by Chuck Butterfield of Alpine, Wyoming Chuck writes: "Sunrises, especially this time of year, from our deck are amazing! (5 mi S of Alpine, WY)".
oilcity.news
Governor Mark Gordon signs proclamation recognizing Wyoming Day
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Governor Mark Gordon has officially proclaimed Saturday, Dec. 10 as Wyoming Day, commemorating the 153rd anniversary of the passage of the first law in the United States guaranteeing women unconditional suffrage — their inherent right to vote and hold public office. In 1869, Territorial Governor...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Corner Crossing’ Case Could Reshape Wyoming’s Trespass Laws
Recognizing that a pending lawsuit over a "corner crossing" could have sweeping implications for Wyoming's land access and trespass policy, advocacy groups for ranchers and hunters are weighing in. The Wyoming Stock Growers Association and Backcountry Hunters &...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming-Based Visionary Broadband Announces $100 Million Expansion
The little town of Lusk in the eastern part of Wyoming is among communities that have made the short list for the latest expansion of fiber optic internet in the West. To that end, Gillette-based Visionary Broadband has announced a $100...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Affordable housing or “Attainable Housing”... Wyoming’s model will tell
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials, Wyoming has been dealing with the ongoing issue of affordable housing, or rather “attainable housing.”. As inflation, interest and mortgage rates increase, housing has become more of a distant reality for some folks. Colorado, our neighboring state, is looking to...
4 Great Steakhouses in Wyoming
Photo byPhoto by Justus Menke on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you like going out with your loved ones from time to time and you also happen to live in Wyoming or travel there often, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Wyoming that are known for preparing absolutely delicious food.
county17.com
Railroad workers plan to rally at Capitol
Union representatives and railroad worker supporters plan to rally at the Capitol in Cheyenne Tuesday to advocate for better labor policies. The rally, scheduled to begin at noon, is organized by Wyoming AFL-CIO and other unions, according to the organization’s executive director Tammy Johnson. Congressional action to block a...
Why Nobody Lives In Wyoming, The Latest Theory
There are many videos claiming that Wyoming does not exist. Mostly because nobody outside of Wyoming has ever met someone from Wyoming. For the few people who do think Wyoming is real, why do so few people live here?. It is the nation's least populated state, after all. Below is...
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Not Voodoo’: Wyoming Expands Cloud Seeding Amid Prolonged Drought
From the fiery burst of a flare, silver iodide is injected into the atmosphere, creating a chemical reaction that under ideal conditions causes powdery, white flakes to fall from the sky. The practice is part of a state effort to battle...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Sniffin: Worst Winter Road In America – Who Named Our Snow Chi Minh Trail?
"Dear God, please help us get through this awful mess of a highway. If you get us through safely, so help me, we will never do anything bad again.". Prayers like this and many more variants emanate from folks in a...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Could commuter transit be in Wyoming and Colorado’s future?
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - According to officials at the Wyoming Department of Transportation, there are about 30,000 vehicles that travel between Wyoming and the front range every day. So the Departments of Transportation for Wyoming and Colorado are looking for a way to make that commute easier. ”We...
Wyoming pilot reports unusual lights circling above near Cheyenne
Boeing 767.Photo byWikimedia Commons. A Wyoming pilot near Cheyenne flying a Delta B767 reported three to four white lights circling above the jet at about 3:20 a.m. on September 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
cowboystatedaily.com
Parasite May Make Wyoming Wolves – And People – Bolder, More Ambitious And Even Sexier
According to a new study, being infected with a parasite called toxoplasma gondii might sound ominous, but unless you're pregnant, there might not be too many downsides – for either wolves or humans. It's endemic in felines, and one...
cowboystatedaily.com
Are Kids Really Going Hungry In Wyoming?
As an elementary school teacher, Chris Galagan has seen firsthand the effect of hunger on her students. While some children come to school Monday mornings well-rested and focused, others arrive irritable, tired and distracted. The behavior of Galagan's students, she said, in many ways reflects their conditions at home.
36 Reasons You Should NOT Move to Wyoming
TRIGGER WARNING! - Some people will find this list offensive. We don't care, and that's the point. Reasons number 1, 2, 3, 4, and 5: THE WIND. The wind in Wyoming literally drove some of the early settlers insane. Just keep that in mind if you are close to going over the edge. It will give you that final push.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Homeless Man Wanted Kids Back, Then Didn’t Show Up For Court And Lost Parental Rights
A Cheyenne man who did not show up to a scheduled court hearing to argue his merits as a father rightfully lost his parental rights, the Wyoming Supreme Court has determined. Frank Landis Roberts IV asked the state Supreme Court last...
Focus On This Fast Wyoming Grizzly Bear Seen On Video
The worlds fastest recorded top average speed for a human is 23.4 mph, that was Usain Bolt at the 2009 World Championships in Berlin, Germany. The average Grizzly Bear can sprint at speeds between 35 - 40 mph. Even though there's not a whole lot of research on the speed of a grizzly and there's never been a sanctioned race to see how fast the bears are, there have been a couple documented instances.
