WJTV 12

Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals

GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
WAPT

$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi

ourmshome.com

Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins Sets Sights on Miss America Title

Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins will travel to the East Coast this week to take the stage at the Miss America competition. “Our country will soon have a new Miss America,” Perkins said. “I can’t wait to live out a dream I never knew would be part of my life plan. What’s meant for you won’t pass you by.”
WJTV 12

$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
HAZLEHURST, MS
wtva.com

New Hope man killed in Monday crash

NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
LOWNDES COUNTY, MS
WLOX

Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
natureworldnews.com

Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild

As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
COLUMBIA, MS
WJTV 12

Bird flu outbreak reported in wild, domestic birds in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An apparent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in some wild birds and domestic poultry across Mississippi and surrounding states. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has received multiple reports of sick or dead birds over the past week. MDWFP staff has assisted USDA […]
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi Lottery player misses $3 million prize by $1 — takes away $1 million instead

WJTV 12

How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers

United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009.  The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
MONROE COUNTY, MS
schoolbusfleet.com

Mississippi's First Electric School Bus Arrives

The first electric school bus in Mississippi is now operating in the town of Brooklyn at Forrest County Agricultural High School. Representatives from Mississippi Power and the school celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bus, a Thomas Built Buses C-2 Jouley, replaces a diesel bus. It’s expected to carry students as far as 138 miles on a single charge.
BROOKLYN, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
Magnolia State Live

Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?

Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
