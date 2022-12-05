Read full article on original website
Related
Mississippi ABC warehouse receives four operation proposals
GLUCKSTADT, Miss. (WJTV) – The Alcohol Beverage Control (ABC) warehouse in Mississippi received proposals from three out-of-state businesses and one in-state business in hopes to operate the facility. The Northside Sun reported the out-of-state companies vying for the position are Republic National Distributing Co., Ruan Transport Corp., and Southern Glazer’s of Miami. Mitchell Beverage Meridian is […]
WAPT
$1 million lottery ticket sold in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi Lottery player is $1 million richer. Tuesday's big winner matched all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.
ourmshome.com
Miss Mississippi Emmie Perkins Sets Sights on Miss America Title
Miss Mississippi 2022 Emmie Perkins will travel to the East Coast this week to take the stage at the Miss America competition. “Our country will soon have a new Miss America,” Perkins said. “I can’t wait to live out a dream I never knew would be part of my life plan. What’s meant for you won’t pass you by.”
$1 million Mega Millions ticket sold in Hazlehurst
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big while playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings. One of the players won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega […]
Famous restaurant chain opens another location in Mississippi
A famous restaurant chain with thousands of locations throughout the country recently opened another new restaurant location in Mississippi this month. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, December 1, 2022, the popular restaurant chain Chick-fil-A opened its newest Mississippi restaurant location in McComb.
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
WLOX
Mississippi medical marijuana patients, professionals on the look out for scams and other complications
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - It’s been almost a full year since the sale of medical marijuana was approved in Mississippi. Although the product still isn’t available for purchase, some patients who need the treatment are discovering the complications of the process to obtain a medical marijuana card. Scammers are also looking to take advantage of the new industry.
natureworldnews.com
Southern Storms Damaged Popular Christmas Attraction in Mississippi Town of Columbia; Communities Helped to Rebuild
As many residents prepared for the much-awaited Christmas and winter season, the Mississippi town of Colombia was a spotlight of Christmas celebration in the small town. However, the recent southern storms rampaged and destroyed the area's beautiful and popular Christmas attraction. As December reached the Meteorological winter, severe weather conditions...
Bird flu outbreak reported in wild, domestic birds in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An apparent outbreak of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) has been found in some wild birds and domestic poultry across Mississippi and surrounding states. The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) has received multiple reports of sick or dead birds over the past week. MDWFP staff has assisted USDA […]
Mississippi Lottery player misses $3 million prize by $1 — takes away $1 million instead
Two Mississippi Lottery players hit it big playing separate games in Tuesday’s drawings, and one of the players was just $1 away from a $3 million payday. The big winner won $1 million by matching all five white balls with the Mega Millions drawing. The lucky ticket was purchased from Phillips 66 Food Plaza in Hazlehurst. The numbers drawn were 15-16-19-28-47 with a Mega Ball of 13 and a Megaplier of 3.
Mississippi woman gets holiday surprise after hitting jackpot in Mississippi Lottery game
One Mississippi woman started her December with some extra holiday spending money in her wallet when she won the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot. Mississippi Lottery officials said the woman from Hinds County won $55,000 in the drawing on Thursday, Dec. 1. The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food...
How United Furniture went from state-funded darling to coldly laying off 2,700 workers
United Furniture Industries — the Tupelo-based furnishings manufacturer that recently laid off its entire staff via email and text message – received more than $3 million dollars in taxpayer money through business incentive grants since 2009. The furniture company regularly got sums every few years — ranging from $200,000 to $1.3 million — in exchange […]
Mississippi law enforcement officer fired after money from drug seizure goes missing
A South Mississippi law enforcement officer has been fired and accused of stealing money from a recent drug seizure. The agent with the South Mississippi Metro Enforcement Team was relived of duty over the weekend when money from a recent drug seizure turned up missing. The alleged theft was discovered on Friday, Dec. 2.
schoolbusfleet.com
Mississippi's First Electric School Bus Arrives
The first electric school bus in Mississippi is now operating in the town of Brooklyn at Forrest County Agricultural High School. Representatives from Mississippi Power and the school celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. The bus, a Thomas Built Buses C-2 Jouley, replaces a diesel bus. It’s expected to carry students as far as 138 miles on a single charge.
Mississippi man drowns after falling out of canoe
A Mississippi man drowned after he reportedly fell out of his canoe in a Gulfport Lake. WLOX in Biloxi reports that Leroy Barnes, 54, died in an accidental drowning in a lake near Cambridge Court in Gulfport. Emergency crews responded to reports of a man falling in the lake at...
Mississippi audit shows misspent stimulus money
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to State Auditor Shad White, millions of questioned costs were found in a newly released Single Audit of federal funds in Mississippi. The audit includes federal funds spent by state agencies from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2021. During this time, White said many state agencies were drawing down […]
Man who escaped Mississippi sheriff transport van captured in Louisiana. Two others arrested for reportedly helping in the escape.
A Mississippi escapee who jumped from a transport van after being picked up by deputies last week has been captured in Louisiana. On Dec. 1, Javier Kidd was captured in Tangipahoa Parish, Louisiana at a local hotel, according to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office. On. Nov. 28, Kidd jumped...
Local utilities company offering free energy efficiency kits to help save money
JACKSON, Miss. — Due to higher bills expected this winter, Entergy Mississippi is offering free energy efficiency kits to customers. Known as Operation Bill Assist, the company is giving away $1.1 million in energy efficiency kits to customers who request them. This is a response to high natural gas costs, the utilities company said.
Man accused of killing Jackson State student found dead in campus parking lot denied bond
The man accused of killing a Jackon State student was denied bond on Monday. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, has been charged with the shooting death of Flynn Brown, 22, of New Jersey. Brown’s body was discovered inside a Dodge Charger parked in a JSU parking lot on Friday, Dec. 2.
Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?
Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
Comments / 0