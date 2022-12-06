Lea Michele was told to get a nose job because she "wasn’t pretty enough" to be on TV. The 36-year-old 'Glee' star has opened up about her past insecurities in a new interview celebrating her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway show 'Funny Girl' and Lea revealed she was thrilled to get a letter from her idol Barbra Streisand - who played the same part on stage in the 1968 film - as the actress said she shared Barbara's worries about her looks.

