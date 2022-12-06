ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Nova

‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes dead aged 92

‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes has died aged 92. Her family announced her passing after she died on Wednesday (07.12.22), but a cause of death has not yet been revealed. Helen, who played sharp-tongued Ethel Beavers on the comedy show from 2011 to 2015, was remembered for her...
Inside Nova

Diddy welcomes baby girl

Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."
Inside Nova

Sam Smith stuns country house visitors with raunchy music video

Sam Smith shocked visitors at a former royal residence by shooting a raunchy music video. The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - stunned guests at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire by filming an X-rated video that featured drag queens and scantily-clad men in trunks. The...
Inside Nova

Joss Stone wanted Stevie Wonder's permission for Christmas cover

Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.
Inside Nova

Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film

Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Inside Nova

Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters

Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
Inside Nova

Lea Michele was told to get a nose job as she 'wasn't pretty enough' for TV

Lea Michele was told to get a nose job because she "wasn’t pretty enough" to be on TV. The 36-year-old 'Glee' star has opened up about her past insecurities in a new interview celebrating her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway show 'Funny Girl' and Lea revealed she was thrilled to get a letter from her idol Barbra Streisand - who played the same part on stage in the 1968 film - as the actress said she shared Barbara's worries about her looks.

