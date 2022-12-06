Read full article on original website
Related
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
Kate Winslet Told A Hilarious Story About The Time She "Nearly Did A Poo" On Stage
"I’m lying on a white sheet, NAKED on the stage!”
Inside Nova
She had Paddington Bear's passion for marmalade: Stars spill the beans on bizarre pregnancy cravings
Pregnancy is no picnic and causes an array of symptoms, from weight gain and morning sickness to hormonal imbalances, headaches and fatigue. However, one of the most common side effects of pregnancy is food cravings. Although it's normal to develop a taste for foods you’ve never eaten before, others can...
Inside Nova
‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes dead aged 92
‘Parks and Recreation’ actress Helen Slayton-Hughes has died aged 92. Her family announced her passing after she died on Wednesday (07.12.22), but a cause of death has not yet been revealed. Helen, who played sharp-tongued Ethel Beavers on the comedy show from 2011 to 2015, was remembered for her...
Inside Nova
Diddy welcomes baby girl
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has welcomed a baby girl. The 53-year-old rapper - who goes by the name Love - has revealed that he has a new daughter and named her after himself. In a surprising Twitter post, he wrote: "I’m so blessed to welcome my baby girl Love Sean Combs to the world. Mama Combs, Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, D’Lila, Jessie and myself all love you so much! God is the Greatest!."
Inside Nova
‘I was the punk outsider who nobody messed with. I was FEARLESS’… These superstars were all problem children!
Their faces adorn billboards, cinema screens and stages, and some are considered role models due to their good deeds and charitable work. But these A-listers weren't always such pillars of society, some got into a lot of trouble as kids!. Read on to learn about 10 stars who gave their...
Inside Nova
Sam Smith stuns country house visitors with raunchy music video
Sam Smith shocked visitors at a former royal residence by shooting a raunchy music video. The 30-year-old singer - who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns - stunned guests at Ashridge House in Hertfordshire by filming an X-rated video that featured drag queens and scantily-clad men in trunks. The...
Inside Nova
Tina Turner and her daughter-in-law have paid tribute to singer’s ‘beloved’ late son
Tina Turner and her daughter-in-law have paid tribute to the singer’s “beloved” late son. They spoke out online after cancer survivor Ronnie Turner died aged 62 on Friday (09.12.22), reportedly after neighbours outside his Los Angeles home failed to resuscitate him when he was struggling to breathe on their street.
Inside Nova
Joss Stone wanted Stevie Wonder's permission for Christmas cover
Joss Stone wanted to get Stevie Wonder’s “permission” before she covered ‘What Christmas Means to Me’. The 35-year-old singer is releasing a cover of the ‘Superstition’ hitmaker’s festive track as the first song from her new seasonal album, ‘Merry Christmas, Love’ and she revealed she called the star to ask his advice about her recording, but he wasn’t available to speak to her.
Inside Nova
Jackie Chan is working on a fourth Rush Hour film
Jackie Chan has confirmed that a fourth 'Rush Hour' movie is in the works. The 68-year-old star featured alongside comedian Chris Tucker in the action-comedy trilogy between 1998 and 2007 and revealed that talks have been held about a fourth installment. Speaking at the Red Sea Film Festival in Saudi...
Inside Nova
Drew Barrymore doesn't get Christmas presents for her daughters
Drew Barrymore does not give her daughters Christmas presents. The '50 First Dates' actress has Olive, 10, and Frankie, eight, from her relationship with former husband Will Kopelman and explained that she prefers to take her children on a memorable trip for the festive season rather than shower them with gifts.
Inside Nova
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job as she 'wasn't pretty enough' for TV
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job because she "wasn’t pretty enough" to be on TV. The 36-year-old 'Glee' star has opened up about her past insecurities in a new interview celebrating her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway show 'Funny Girl' and Lea revealed she was thrilled to get a letter from her idol Barbra Streisand - who played the same part on stage in the 1968 film - as the actress said she shared Barbara's worries about her looks.
Comments / 0