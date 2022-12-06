Read full article on original website
Someone Heckled Will Ferrell And Octavia Spencer For Three Minutes Straight, And The Two Stars Eventually Went Back At Them
The heckler continuously yelled at the two stars for three minutes.
22 Random Objects That Men Have Compared Women To In Order To Make Their Very Misogynistic Point
Objectification in the most literal sense of the word.
Kate Winslet Told A Hilarious Story About The Time She "Nearly Did A Poo" On Stage
"I’m lying on a white sheet, NAKED on the stage!”
Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister accuses her of manipulation and lies
The Duchess of Sussex’s half-sister has accused her of manipulation and lies. Samantha Markle hit out in the wake of ongoing controversy over the release of the former actress’ Netflix show with her husband the Duke of Sussex. She labelled the docuseries ‘Harry and Meghan’, which premiered on...
Thomas Markle responds to claims made in Harry and Meghan docuseries
Thomas Markle has insisted it is "simply not true" that his phone was "compromised" before the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's wedding. The retired lighting director was shocked when his daughter, who was known as Meghan Markle before her marriage, claimed in the third episode of her docuseries 'Harry and Meghan' that she didn't think the tests she'd received from her dad telling her he wouldn't be able to make her big day after having a heart attack had been written by him.
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job as she 'wasn't pretty enough' for TV
Lea Michele was told to get a nose job because she "wasn’t pretty enough" to be on TV. The 36-year-old 'Glee' star has opened up about her past insecurities in a new interview celebrating her role as Fanny Brice in Broadway show 'Funny Girl' and Lea revealed she was thrilled to get a letter from her idol Barbra Streisand - who played the same part on stage in the 1968 film - as the actress said she shared Barbara's worries about her looks.
Darren Aronofsky considers The Whale to be poignant in the wake of the pandemic
Darren Aronofsky believes that 'The Whale' is timely in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. The 53-year-old director has helmed the new psychological drama that features Brendan Fraser as Charlie – a reclusive English teacher suffering from severe obesity as he attempts to reconnect with his teenage daughter – and thinks the theme is poignant given the isolation people have experienced during the global health crisis.
Prince William 'unlikely' to make up with Prince Harry after Netflix documentary
Prince William is "unlikely" to make up with Prince Harry following his Netflix documentary. Friends of the Prince of Wales have claimed that the relationship between the royal siblings could be damaged irreparably as a result of 'Harry and Meghan', in which the Duke and Duchess of Sussex opened up on their decision to step down as senior royals in 2020 and criticised aspects of the royal family.
Chrishell Stause was 'surprised' by G Flip romance
Chrishell Stauss was “probably as surprised as anyone” when she fell for G Flip. The ‘Selling Sunset’ star stunned fans in May when she revealed she was dating the non-binary singer but she insisted nothing has “really changed” for her and she’s always attracted to “masculine energy”.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex deny they quit royal duties for privacy
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have denied they quit royal duties and moved to America to protect their privacy. They have been slammed for sharing personal details of their lives in their Netflix documentary ‘Harry and Meghan’ after apparently moving out of Britain to shield their family from the spotlight.
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin dead aged 70
‘Star Wars’ and ‘Happy Days’ actor Gary Friedkin has died aged 70 from complications linked to Covid. The 4ft tall star, best known for playing an Ewok in ‘Episode VI – Return of the Jedi’, passed away with “family at his side” after a month-long battle in an intensive care unit at Hospice House in St Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, in his native Ohio, according to reports on Friday. (09.12.22)
‘I was the punk outsider who nobody messed with. I was FEARLESS’… These superstars were all problem children!
Their faces adorn billboards, cinema screens and stages, and some are considered role models due to their good deeds and charitable work. But these A-listers weren't always such pillars of society, some got into a lot of trouble as kids!. Read on to learn about 10 stars who gave their...
James Corden apologized for using Ricky Gervais' joke
James Corden apologized to Ricky Gervais after using one of his jokes. The 44-year-old TV host came under fire earlier this year for copying a joke - virtually word for word - that Ricky used in his 2018 stand-up show 'Humanity', but James subsequently contacted Ricky to offer an apology.
Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary ‘at centre of row with Royal Family’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary is reportedly at the centre of a row over whether the Royal Family were given the chance to respond to its claims. A “senior source” insisted Buckingham Palace, Kensington Palace and members of the family were not approached for comment on ‘Harry and Meghan’, according to Mail Online.
Jessica Chastain's family didn't notice when she dropped out of high school
Jessica Chastain says no one in her family noticed when she didn't graduate high school. The 45-year-old actress was raised by her grandmother and her very young mother and she revealed that the drug addiction issues of her younger sister - who died by suicide when Jessica was in her twenties - took up most of the attention in their household, so Jessica dropping out went unnoticed.
